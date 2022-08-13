Georgia is "Home" to Rising 2024 WR

Every year, there are prospects that come out of nowhere on the recruiting trail and end up making a name for themselves. Sacovie White, a prolific receiver out of Cass (GA), fits that mold.

At the beginning of this year, White was very much under the radar on the national scale. He held an offer from Maryland and had a productive junior season, but he was still considered an unknown to some people that follow recruiting.

After a huge camp season, which is where he earned his Georgia offer, White is starting to develop into a household name on the recruiting trail.

White says he wasn't shocked by the UGA offer, but he is extremely grateful for it.

"I felt amazing knowing that I wasn’t just playing for no reason, and there are thousands of kids that want an offer from Georgia, so for me to be one of the few let’s me know that I can really play."

While other schools have entered the picture, White remains high on the Dawgs. In fact, he named Georgia the leader in his recruitment. He also raved about the Georgia support staff and coaching staff.

"Georgia is at the very top for me, it’s just home...I love the coaching staff there and I feel like they love me as if I was their child, so that’s why they are high on my list."

Even with Georgia sitting firmly at the top of his list, White is in no hurry to make a decision. He and his family will weigh their options and he says he could make a decision sometime around next summer.

"I have options and I’m still going to many other schools. My parents are just praying for me to make the right decision and I pray that I do too."

Things are looking good for UGA at this point. If the Dawgs push, it's hard to see White ending up somewhere other than Georgia. However, there is still a long way to go until White makes his decision, and other teams remain in the hunt.

Florida State, Clemson, and Hawaii are among the schools that White is wanting to check out. If I had to bet, I would assume there are numerous other programs that have White high on their board.

If recent trends are any indication, White is a prospect that should continue to see his stock rise over the course of the next two seasons. Fortunately for Georgia, they got their foot in the door early.

