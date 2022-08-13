ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia is "Home" to Rising 2024 WR

By Connor Jackson
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ZlJ1_0hG6hhhh00

Every year, there are prospects that come out of nowhere on the recruiting trail and end up making a name for themselves. Sacovie White, a prolific receiver out of Cass (GA), fits that mold.

At the beginning of this year, White was very much under the radar on the national scale. He held an offer from Maryland and had a productive junior season, but he was still considered an unknown to some people that follow recruiting.

After a huge camp season, which is where he earned his Georgia offer, White is starting to develop into a household name on the recruiting trail.

White says he wasn't shocked by the UGA offer, but he is extremely grateful for it.

"I felt amazing knowing that I wasn’t just playing for no reason, and there are thousands of kids that want an offer from Georgia, so for me to be one of the few let’s me know that I can really play."

While other schools have entered the picture, White remains high on the Dawgs. In fact, he named Georgia the leader in his recruitment. He also raved about the Georgia support staff and coaching staff.

"Georgia is at the very top for me, it’s just home...I love the coaching staff there and I feel like they love me as if I was their child, so that’s why they are high on my list."

Even with Georgia sitting firmly at the top of his list, White is in no hurry to make a decision. He and his family will weigh their options and he says he could make a decision sometime around next summer.

"I have options and I’m still going to many other schools. My parents are just praying for me to make the right decision and I pray that I do too."

Things are looking good for UGA at this point. If the Dawgs push, it's hard to see White ending up somewhere other than Georgia. However, there is still a long way to go until White makes his decision, and other teams remain in the hunt.

Florida State, Clemson, and Hawaii are among the schools that White is wanting to check out. If I had to bet, I would assume there are numerous other programs that have White high on their board.

If recent trends are any indication, White is a prospect that should continue to see his stock rise over the course of the next two seasons. Fortunately for Georgia, they got their foot in the door early.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE .

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @Bulld ogsSI.

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

While it is true that's is not recommended to eat fast food on a regular basis, it's perfectly ok to have some nice, crispy fries and a good burger, from time to time. It's truly all about balance. So if you are eating mostly healthy food, and are looking for good burger spots in Georgia where you can go out with your friends occasionally, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you love a good burger. All of these places are known to serve delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to check them out.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star edge rusher Qua Russaw names top schools

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top schools for five-star edge rusher Qua Russaw. Russaw is a member of the class of 2023. He plays high school football for Carver High School in Montgomery, Alabama. Russaw is high school teammates with another five-star recruit in James Smith, who has an identical top six to Russaw. The duo is expected to play together in college.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Athens, GA
Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
State
Hawaii State
Dayana Sabatin

Georgia Sending Out $500 Stimulus Checks

During COVID-19, many Americans received financial help from stimulus checks, and in March, Georgia's governor signed House Bill 1302, which is a new law attempting to offset the rising cost of inflation by refunding some money back into the hands of taxpayers.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wr#Uga
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

Former Texas Football Legend Reportedly Dead At 73

The Texas Longhorns football program is in mourning today following the passing of one of their all-time great players from the Darrell K. Royal era. On Sunday, Ashly Elam reported that legendary Longhorns running back Steve Worster has passed away. He was 73 years old. Worster was one of the...
AUSTIN, TX
AOL Corp

Stacey Abrams: 'If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia'

KENNESAW, Ga. — Ahead of a consequential Georgia gubernatorial election in November, former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams is confident that if one elusive voting bloc overwhelmingly votes for her, she will come out on top. “If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia,” Abrams said...
GEORGIA STATE
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
758K+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

 https://www.si.com/college/georgia

Comments / 0

Community Policy