How Long Zach Wilson Is Expected to Be Out With Knee Injury

By Max Goodman
JetsCountry
 2 days ago

All things considered, the Jets received good news regarding Wilson's non-contact knee injury sustained during New York's preseason opener

It seems like the Jets avoided the worst-case scenario with their franchise quarterback and his right knee injury.

Zach Wilson suffered a scary, non-contact injury to his right knee during Friday's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

After the game, a win for New York, Jets head coach Robert Saleh was optimistic about Wilson's status, telling reporters that his ACL was intact.

On Saturday morning, reports emerged with more encouraging news.

Wilson has a bone bruise and a torn meniscus, as first reported by Brian Costello of the New York Post . That might sound like a severe injury, but the belief as of now is that Wilson can return in two-to-four weeks.

The meniscus in Wilson's knee only needs a trim, not a full repair, per Costello .

Adam Schefter of ESPN added that Wilson will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery. Depending on how that procedure goes—and if they discover any addtional damage while fixing the meniscus—the quarterback's exact timeline will be determined.

Wilson missing any time at all is far from ideal, but the Jets are fortunate that this is only a minor injury. Let's assume Wilson misses the full four weeks of this estimated timetable. That means he's out for the rest of the preseason and wouldn't be considered healthy until the weekend of Week 1, when New York is scheduled to open the 2022 season against the Ravens.

It doesn't make sense to rush Wilson back from something like this either. Remember, Wilson also missed a chunk of time last season with a sprained PCL in that same right knee.

New York has a talented quarterback room to replace Wilson in the short term. Veteran Joe Flacco has had a strong training camp and Mike White showed what he's capable of during last season, throwing for 405 yards while leading the Jets to a stunning victory over the Bengals.

JetsCountry

