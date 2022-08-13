ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Free workshop for realtors coming to Glendale

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVGfp_0hG6hfwF00

Libertas Real Estate will host a free workshop in Glendale for realtors.

From noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, Justin Thorstad, transformation coach and founder of Libertas Real Estate, leads his latest Mindset Shift workshop at the Libertas Real Estate Arrowhead Office, located at 18001 N. 79th Ave., Suite B42.

Click here to register.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azbigmedia.com

Edison Midtown ends 6-year pause on construction

On Aug. 8, Ameris Construction celebrated the commencement of construction on Edison Midtown Phase II with a groundbreaking ceremony. The 60-unit multifamily development is located at 3131 North Central Avenue in the heart of the Midtown neighborhood of Phoenix. The development will complete the project along with the existing Edison Midtown Phase I, which opened in 2018. Edison Midtown Phase II is being developed by Tannin Developments.
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

A Simply Stunning Contemporary Home in Scottsdale with Striking Mountain Views for Sale at $7.25 Million

The Home in Scottsdale, a Simply stunning contemporary masterpiece in Saguaro Forest thoughtfully sited on 2.5 acre lot for privacy and striking mountain views is now available for sale. This home located at 9716 E Mariola Way, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Paula J Mack (Phone: 928-699-6837) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

4 tips for aspiring cannabis entrepreneurs

Scottsdale Community College recently announced a certification program aimed at cannabis entrepreneurs that focuses on cannabis business fundamentals. Cannabis has been legal in Arizona medicinally for 12 years, and recreationally for almost two years. Throughout Arizona, it has become a multibillion-dollar industry that many entrepreneurs are getting involved in. The...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Business
Glendale, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
oucampus.org

1522 N Dorsey Lane

DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM! Lovely 2 bed 2 bath Tempe Patio Home - ASK ABOUT OUR DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM! Lovely 2 bed 2 bath patio home just minutes to airport, ASU, walking trails, Loop 101 and Old Town, shops and parks! Home has been remodeled with one of a kind custom features throughout. Cozy great room with defined eating area and fireplace. Spacious kitchen with all appliances included with lots of cabinets for storage. Tile and wood flooring throughout the home. Has all the necessary features including a 2 car garage, private patio and inside washer and dryer. The gated community offers, volleyball and pool. Excellent location close to freeways, shopping, dining & recreation galore. Rio Salado Golf Course, a park & a bike/exercise path are right behind the community that connects Tempe Town Lake & Scottsdale.
TEMPE, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Cities bite big into public safety pension debt

East Valley municipalities in the last fiscal year took advantage of unanticipated general fund revenue increases to make big additional payments on their debt to pensions earned by thousands of retired police officers and firefighters. But Tempe, Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler and Scottsdale still have a long way to go before...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
kjzz.org

Phoenix sued over downtown homeless encampment

Late last week, a group of homeowners and business owners in Phoenix filed a lawsuit against the city, specifically related to an encampment of people who are experiencing homelessness. The 15 plaintiffs have land between Van Buren and Grant and between Seventh and 15th avenues, and the suit says they’re...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Realtors#Business Industry#Linus Business#Libertas Real Estate
KTAR.com

Lottery ticket sold in Glendale hits jackpot for $285K

PHOENIX — A lucky lottery player hit the jackpot Thursday in Glendale to win $285,500. The victor of the Arizona Lottery’s Triple Twist Jackpot bought the winning ticket at a QuikTrip convenience store near Glendale and 67th avenues. The winning ticket matched all six numbers for the jackpot.
GLENDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire you! (08/14)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Glendale’s best companies to bring you the West Valley Job Fair at Topgolf Glendale (located at 6101 N. 99th Ave., Glendale, AZ 85305). Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair will take place this Wednesday, August 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register, click here.
GLENDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

ASU Students Struggle Under Weight of Soaring Rents in Tempe

As Arizona State University students return for the start of fall classes on Thursday, they arrive in Tempe to what seems like a new inevitability: intractable surges in rent. While Tempe remains cheaper than other suburban enclaves such as Gilbert and Chandler, the city is becoming less affordable for many residents, especially students. Monthly rent for one-bedroom apartments start at $1,527 — well over the average in nearby Phoenix — and the upswing is likely to continue.
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Horse therapy at Hunkapi Programs in Scottsdale asks for help as hay is impacted by inflation

People aren't the only ones feeling the pinch of higher prices. They're starting to impact horses, too. The price of hay has almost doubled in cost over the last six months and Hunkapi Programs in Scottsdale needs your help because the price of hay has nearly doubled in the past six months. It offers therapeutic horseback riding, but to keep the horses at full strength, it takes a lot of hay, pellets, grain supplements and more.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
kjzz.org

Arizona monsoon brings out palo verde beetles, moths and more

The Phoenix area has gotten more monsoon rain this year than in previous years, and that’s meant residents have also seen some more bugs and other creatures that rely on that precipitation. Shinji Otsuru is a keeper at the Phoenix Zoo who takes care of reptiles and amphibians. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
InMaricopa

Arizona Woman’s search for biological father ends in disappointment

Editors note: This story refers to a previous story, first published in the March edition of InMaricopa, earlier this year. Read the previous storyhere. For Maricopa resident Dawn Houle, a bid to learn more about her family tree recently came to an unceremonious conclusion: She located her biological father and reached out to him, only to be turned away.
East Valley Tribune

City’s No. 2 steps down to take Amazon job

Amazon has recruited the city of Mesa’s No. 2 official, Assistant Manager John Pombier, to serve as senior manager for community affairs in the Phoenix area. After 19 years with the city, Pombier served his last day on the seventh floor of Mesa City Plaza on July 21. The...
MESA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Tempe Accelerates Response to Homelessness

The City of Tempe is pioneering an innovative approach to homelessness that prioritizes safety and public health, connects people with housing options and services faster, gives residents new tools to help, and addresses encampments more quickly. In the past two years, Tempe has invested heavily in services and housing. Today,...
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Firefighters extinguish rooftop fire on large commercial building in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Firefighters extinguished a fire on the roof of a large commercial structure located near 43rd Avenue and Buckeye Road in Phoenix Saturday afternoon. The entire building was evacuated as a precaution after large solar panels caught fire, authorities said. Firefighters contained the flames on the roof, using...
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
753K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy