'Team Over Talent': Why Xavier Worthy Holds Himself To Different Standards

Texas receiver Xavier Worthy wasn't satisfied with last season despite his individual success.

Xavier Worthy holds himself to a team standard, not an individual one. In his first season at Texas , the Longhorns fell flat, losing six consecutive games before closing out the year at 5-7.

Texas didn't do enough, meaning Worthy didn't do enough. That's how he sees it, anyway.

"It's about team success," Worthy said Friday morning. "Whatever I could do to help the team grow and do better, I want to do it."

From a team standpoint, Worthy is correct. Second-year coach Steve Sarkisian spoke wonders of the future of the Longhorns' offense, coining the term " All Gas, No Brakes" when talking tempo in the huddle. And after his two-year run as Alabama's offensive coordinator, he'd have the track record to back the claim.

Sarkisian kept Tua Tagovailoa in the Heisman running up until his season-ending hip injury against Mississippi State. He worked with future first-round receivers Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, Jaylen Waddle and eventual Heisman winner DeVonta Smith.

Mac Jones had been working with the third-team offense prior to Sark's arrival. He is now gearing up to start his second season with the New England Patriots after nearly shattering every Alabama passing to the Tide's best statistical season in 2020.

So, what happened? The wheels locked on the turns and the brakes froze in the second half. Texas finished bottom-five in passing among Big 12 programs and imploded late.

Worthy was the bright light at the end of the dark and ominous tunnel. From the second he de-committed from Michigan, he stepped into the offense as the new top receiver. And yes, when one breaks Roy Williams' freshman receiving record, they've earned that title.

Worthy doesn't care about the single accolades. The team he departed played in the College Football Playoffs last December while he sat at home. That's not acceptable in Year 2 by anyone's standards.

"There's a lot of new faces and a lot of different mindsets," Worthy said. "There's going to be some big changes this year."

Change has arrived in Austin as the Longhorns prep for their Sept. 3 kickoff against Louisiana-Monroe. Longtime TCU coach Gary Patterson is now on staff as a defensive analyst. Former starting quarterback Casey Thompson is hoping to revitalize Nebraska as the Cornhuskers' starting quarterback.

Experience has also come to Texas in the form of three receivers. Iowa State's Tarique Milton , Wyoming's Isaiah Neyor and Alabama's Agiye Hall all committed in the offseason. Hall's status with the team remains in question following his arrest, but the other two pass-catchers are expected to be ready in Week 1.

For Worthy, having a consistent running mate helps the passing attack. It also opens the offense for more downfield plays with him at the helm.

"[Defenses] won't be able to double cover me anymore," Worthy said of the new additions. "They're going to have to respect everybody on the field."

Worthy said each receiver brings a certain element to the offense that makes them a threat. His best asset is his speed and vertical presence. The same could be said of incoming freshman Brenen Thompson, a two-sport athlete who also is expected to run track in the offseason.

Neyor, a 6-3 receiver who led the Mountain West with 12 touchdowns, is "crazy athletic" that uses his length to his advantage downfield. At least that's what Worthy thinks. And it's been highlighted more than once on social media since his arrival in Austin.

"For how big he is, his routes are crisp," Worthy joked of Neyor.

Worthy feels ready for a breakout season. Not just one with double-digit touchdowns and must-see grabs, but one of consistency. He credits new receivers coach Brennan Marion for his growth, calling him a "mastermind" that's taught him about releases, top-of-the-route breaks, feet placement and countless other attributes.

Some players lead with words. Others lead with actions. Worthy leans toward the latter as one of the more quiet players in the locker room.

This isn't to say he isn't a leader because he doesn't buy into the vocal hype. Give him a play and the ball.

That's how Worthy wants to lead by example.

Said Worthy: "I like to work in silence and get better in ways like that."

