ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

'Team Over Talent': Why Xavier Worthy Holds Himself To Different Standards

By Cole Thompson
LonghornsCountry
LonghornsCountry
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o0lSp_0hG6hdAn00

Texas receiver Xavier Worthy wasn't satisfied with last season despite his individual success.

Xavier Worthy holds himself to a team standard, not an individual one. In his first season at Texas , the Longhorns fell flat, losing six consecutive games before closing out the year at 5-7.

Texas didn't do enough, meaning Worthy didn't do enough. That's how he sees it, anyway.

"It's about team success," Worthy said Friday morning. "Whatever I could do to help the team grow and do better, I want to do it."

From a team standpoint, Worthy is correct. Second-year coach Steve Sarkisian spoke wonders of the future of the Longhorns' offense, coining the term " All Gas, No Brakes" when talking tempo in the huddle. And after his two-year run as Alabama's offensive coordinator, he'd have the track record to back the claim.

Sarkisian kept Tua Tagovailoa in the Heisman running up until his season-ending hip injury against Mississippi State. He worked with future first-round receivers Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, Jaylen Waddle and eventual Heisman winner DeVonta Smith.

Mac Jones had been working with the third-team offense prior to Sark's arrival. He is now gearing up to start his second season with the New England Patriots after nearly shattering every Alabama passing to the Tide's best statistical season in 2020.

So, what happened? The wheels locked on the turns and the brakes froze in the second half. Texas finished bottom-five in passing among Big 12 programs and imploded late.

Worthy was the bright light at the end of the dark and ominous tunnel. From the second he de-committed from Michigan, he stepped into the offense as the new top receiver. And yes, when one breaks Roy Williams' freshman receiving record, they've earned that title.

Worthy doesn't care about the single accolades. The team he departed played in the College Football Playoffs last December while he sat at home. That's not acceptable in Year 2 by anyone's standards.

"There's a lot of new faces and a lot of different mindsets," Worthy said. "There's going to be some big changes this year."

Change has arrived in Austin as the Longhorns prep for their Sept. 3 kickoff against Louisiana-Monroe. Longtime TCU coach Gary Patterson is now on staff as a defensive analyst. Former starting quarterback Casey Thompson is hoping to revitalize Nebraska as the Cornhuskers' starting quarterback.

Experience has also come to Texas in the form of three receivers. Iowa State's Tarique Milton , Wyoming's Isaiah Neyor and Alabama's Agiye Hall all committed in the offseason. Hall's status with the team remains in question following his arrest, but the other two pass-catchers are expected to be ready in Week 1.

For Worthy, having a consistent running mate helps the passing attack. It also opens the offense for more downfield plays with him at the helm.

"[Defenses] won't be able to double cover me anymore," Worthy said of the new additions. "They're going to have to respect everybody on the field."

Worthy said each receiver brings a certain element to the offense that makes them a threat. His best asset is his speed and vertical presence. The same could be said of incoming freshman Brenen Thompson, a two-sport athlete who also is expected to run track in the offseason.

Neyor, a 6-3 receiver who led the Mountain West with 12 touchdowns, is "crazy athletic" that uses his length to his advantage downfield. At least that's what Worthy thinks. And it's been highlighted more than once on social media since his arrival in Austin.

"For how big he is, his routes are crisp," Worthy joked of Neyor.

Worthy feels ready for a breakout season. Not just one with double-digit touchdowns and must-see grabs, but one of consistency. He credits new receivers coach Brennan Marion for his growth, calling him a "mastermind" that's taught him about releases, top-of-the-route breaks, feet placement and countless other attributes.

Some players lead with words. Others lead with actions. Worthy leans toward the latter as one of the more quiet players in the locker room.

This isn't to say he isn't a leader because he doesn't buy into the vocal hype. Give him a play and the ball.

That's how Worthy wants to lead by example.

Said Worthy: "I like to work in silence and get better in ways like that."

You can follow Cole Thompson on Twitter at @MrColeThompson

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AthlonSports.com

1 Major College Football Program Left Out Of Preseason AP Top 25 Poll

Texas football hype is off the charts ahead of the fast-approaching 2022 season. The Longhorns even received a first-place vote in the Coaches' Poll last week. However, The Associated Press isn't buying the hype. Texas did not receive enough votes to make the AP Top 25 Poll, which was released...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Alabama State
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brennan Marion
Person
Devonta Smith
Person
Gary Patterson
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Jaylen Waddle
FanSided

Texas basketball books OV with 5-Star SG Wesley Yates

Notable news arrived for head coach Chris Beard and his staff for a top target of the 2023 Texas basketball recruiting class this weekend. According to a report from Gerry Hamilton of Inside Texas on Aug. 13 (paid content), Texas has secured an official visit with the elite five-star Beaumont United (TX) shooting guard Wesley Yates.
AUSTIN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Vasek family ties help Westlake's winning ways

AUSTIN, Texas — Brian Vasek knew the day was coming that he was going to coach his sons on the football field and had a conversation about how they would handle that. “I told them at an early age, you tell me what you want,” says Brian Vasek, the defensive line coach at Westlake. “Do you want me to coach you hard and get the best out of you or do you want to lay back and enjoy this experience?”
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Heisman#The New England Patriots
Austonia

Austin ranks No. 2 for best barbecue city in US

Austin and fellow Texas cities unsurprisingly dominated a new list ranking the top U.S. cities for barbecue. In a ranking by Clever Real Estate, the capital city ranked No. 2, only beat out by San Antonio. San Jose, California; Nashville, Tennessee; and Las Vegas, Nevada all rounded out the top 5 with Dallas at No. 12 and Houston at No. 18. The ranking used different metrics to curate the ranking, including restaurants per capita, average Yelp rating and major barbecue events. Central Texas is a hotbed for famous barbecue joints. Places like Franklin Barbecue promise a line almost year-round and others like Leroy and Lewis Barbecue offer a new school take on the classics.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Houston Chronicle

The best Texas city for barbecue might surprise you

DALLAS — A new study that ranked the country’s top cities for barbecue unsurprisingly concluded that Texas is the best barbecue state. What is surprising, though, is that Dallas came in at No. 12 on the list, falling behind San Jose, Calif. and Jacksonville, Fla. San Antonio came in first with Austin in second, and Houston landed behind Dallas at number 18.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Texas hunting, fishing licenses on sale today, Aug. 15

AUSTIN – The beginning of a new hunting season is quickly approaching and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) reminds hunters and anglers to purchase their new licenses for 2022-23. Texas hunting and fishing licenses (except the Year-from-Purchase All-Water Fishing Package) for the current year expire at the end of August. The new licenses for the 2022-23 season go on sale Aug. 15.
TEXAS STATE
thetexastasty.com

13 Best Restaurants at the Domain in Austin, Texas

One of the best parts of living in Austin, Texas, is that every neighborhood is unique. Each holds a defining characteristic that makes it special and offers its residents great food, entertainment, and housing. The restaurants at the Domain, Austin are known as a go-to and we love it for its excellent and diverse options.
AUSTIN, TX
LonghornsCountry

LonghornsCountry

Austin, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy