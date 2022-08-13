ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
104.7 KISS FM

oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Casper Fire-EMS: No injuries in Saturday morning vehicle fire

CASPER, Wyo. — The cause of an early Saturday morning vehicle fire in a residential driveway near the intersection of 13th Street and CY Avenue is under investigation. No one was injured in the blaze, Casper Fire-EMS reported. The crew was dispatched at about 5:30 a.m. and found an...
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper Police Release more details concerning August 13 high speed chase

CASPER, Wyo. (Press Release) - During the early morning hours of Friday, August 12th, 2022, Casper Police Department Officers responded to a robbery at 1510 Centennial Court – Loaf and Jug. During the initial investigation, it was learned a male had entered the store and demanded money from the...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/12/22–8/15/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
104.7 KISS FM

UPDATE: U.S. Highway 20-26 Reopens; Double Homicide Investigation Continues

Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation. At this time there is no ongoing threat to the public. This investigation is still active, more information will be provided when it becomes available. The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information related to this investigation to please contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (307) 235-9282 to make a report.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

2 hospitalized after police chase ends in crash Friday night in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Two people were taken to the Wyoming Medical Center after a pursuit through Evansville and Casper ended in a single-vehicle crash on Friday night. According to Casper Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Mitch Hill, the pursuit started in Evansville on Friday when police spotted a vehicle with two occupants who were believed to have been involved in an aggravated robbery that occurred on Thursday night.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Weekly arrest report (8/5/22–8/12/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
oilcity.news

New owners take over Casper’s Nissan dealership

CASPER, Wyo. – Nissan of Casper is under new ownership as of Friday, Aug. 12. According to a release, Vista Auto, which is part of the Summit Automotive Partners dealerships, took ownership of Nissan of Casper. It is Vista Auto’s second dealership purchase in the Casper market after the...
104.7 KISS FM

104.7 KISS FM

Casper, WY
