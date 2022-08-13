Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Casper Fire-EMS: No injuries in Saturday morning vehicle fire
CASPER, Wyo. — The cause of an early Saturday morning vehicle fire in a residential driveway near the intersection of 13th Street and CY Avenue is under investigation. No one was injured in the blaze, Casper Fire-EMS reported. The crew was dispatched at about 5:30 a.m. and found an...
Heavy Rain Creates Sink Hole in Casper Street; Avoid the Area
As if the beautiful but scary lightning show last week didn't conjure images of Stranger Things, a sink hole has now developed on a Casper road and while we're pretty sure it doesn't lead to the Upside Down, you never can tell... That's according to the Casper Police Department, who...
county17.com
10-year-old boy airlifted to Denver following ATV crash on Iberlin Ranch
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A boy was transported to a hospital in Casper and airlifted to a Denver hospital after he was in a crash of two ATV four-wheelers Aug. 12 in Campbell County, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser. A 6-year-old boy and the 10-year-old boy were both on ATVs...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper Police Release more details concerning August 13 high speed chase
CASPER, Wyo. (Press Release) - During the early morning hours of Friday, August 12th, 2022, Casper Police Department Officers responded to a robbery at 1510 Centennial Court – Loaf and Jug. During the initial investigation, it was learned a male had entered the store and demanded money from the...
Casper Police Provide More Information on High Speed Chase
According to a press release by the Casper Police Department, in the early morning of Aug. 12, Casper Police officers responded to a robbery at a Loaf and Jug at 1510 Centennial Court. A male, displaying what was believed to be the handle of a weapon in his waistband, had...
oilcity.news
Police continue investigating Centennial Court Loaf ‘N Jug robbery, ask for information from public
CASPER, Wyo. — The Loaf ‘N Jug gas station located at 1510 Centennial Court was robbed early in the morning of Friday, Aug. 12, wrote the Casper Police Department in a release Monday afternoon. The perpetrators of the robbery are suspected to be the same two people apprehended...
oilcity.news
Two hospitalized from Kimball Street crash were suspects of Loaf ‘N Jug robberies, Evansville Police say
CASPER, Wyo. — The two people hospitalized after a chase with Evansville and Casper police Friday night are suspected to have been involved in the aggravated robberies of two Loaf ‘N Jug gas stations early that morning, the Evansville Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. Early Friday...
PHOTOS: Casper Firefighters Release Aerial Shots of Wolf Creek Fire
The day after a fire in Wolf Creek burned about 16 acres of grass, Casper Firefighters have release a few aerial shots of the damage caused by the fire. Luckily, the fire did not spread to the neighboring community and there were no injuries, nor any extensive damage. "Crews worked...
High Speed Chase in Downtown Casper Ends in Crash, Suspects Hospitalized
A high speed chase has ended with two suspects hospitalized, after a pursuit through Casper. That's according to Sgt. Mitch Hill, a Patrol Sergeant and the interim Public Information Officer with the Casper Police Department. According to the Hill, Evansville Police approached two people in a vehicle who are suspects...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/12/22–8/15/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
UPDATE: U.S. Highway 20-26 Reopens; Double Homicide Investigation Continues
Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation. At this time there is no ongoing threat to the public. This investigation is still active, more information will be provided when it becomes available. The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information related to this investigation to please contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (307) 235-9282 to make a report.
oilcity.news
2 hospitalized after police chase ends in crash Friday night in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Two people were taken to the Wyoming Medical Center after a pursuit through Evansville and Casper ended in a single-vehicle crash on Friday night. According to Casper Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Mitch Hill, the pursuit started in Evansville on Friday when police spotted a vehicle with two occupants who were believed to have been involved in an aggravated robbery that occurred on Thursday night.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Thunderstorm gives Casper thrilling light show on Thursday; minor flooding reported
CASPER, Wyo. — A powerful thunderstorm moved through Natrona County and Casper on Thursday night, causing some reports of minor flooding and power outages, but no serious damage. Casper Fire-EMS spokesperson Christopher Steinhoff said there were no serious incidents last night. “There was a vehicle accident on Poplar that...
oilcity.news
Cause of Wednesday night’s 16-acre Casper subdivision wildfire under investigation
CASPER, Wyo. — The cause of a wildfire that burned some 16 acres of grassland in a Casper subdivision Wednesday night is under investigation, according to a release from Casper Fire-EMS. The fire off Puma Drive in the Wolf Creek neighborhood was called in at around 9:30 p.m. on...
oilcity.news
Weekly arrest report (8/5/22–8/12/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Vista Auto Acquires Nissan of Casper, Most Employees Remain
Vista Auto announced on Friday that it has acquired ownership of Nissan of Casper. That's according to a press release from from the company, who announced the purchase almost a year after after acquiring Foss Toyota, in December of 2021. "Our hope is that we get to be able to...
Update: Police End Investigation of Body Found in Central Casper
The Casper Police Department has concluded the investigation in the 1200 block of South Boxelder and there is no longer a police presence in the area, according to a news release from the department. The investigation was regarding a non-criminal death in that area. Upon conclusion of the on-scene investigation,...
Here’s a List of All the Polling Locations in Natrona County
Across Natrona County, there are 24 polling locations that will be operating from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 16. If you are unsure where your polling location is, you can go to the county's website and put your address into the search bar. Below is a list of...
oilcity.news
New owners take over Casper’s Nissan dealership
CASPER, Wyo. – Nissan of Casper is under new ownership as of Friday, Aug. 12. According to a release, Vista Auto, which is part of the Summit Automotive Partners dealerships, took ownership of Nissan of Casper. It is Vista Auto’s second dealership purchase in the Casper market after the...
Outdoor Enthusiasts Of Converse County Needs Your Help With The Duncan Ranch Trail
As someone who loves to spend as much time as possible on our local mountain trails, I can appreciate the difference between a well-maintained trail and one that's...not. This winter, I learned how our snowshoe trails are made, and I was very impressed with all the hours that volunteers spend grooming the trails.
