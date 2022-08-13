Read full article on original website
Kodiak, Alaska fishing highlight reel!
Jim Riley hosts fishing trips to Kodiak Island, Alaska, every year! What are you waiting for? Jump onboard!
One game into the 2022 football season and Kodiak has already reached the end zone more than it did in five games last season. Things are looking up for the Bears.
Two cruise ships cancel plans for Kodiak
Both the Silver Muse and the Silver Shadow have canceled their planned stops in Kodiak this year, leaving only six more cruise ships scheduled to dock on The Rock between today and Oct. 6. The Roald Amundsen, with a capacity for 565 passengers, was scheduled to make its last stop...
