Kodiak, AK

Kodiak Vs Homer ((LIVE)) Boys Football

The Homer (AK) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Kodiak (AK) on Saturday, August 13 @3P.W.DC. Although there are many exciting matches today, the Kodiak High School match against Kodiak will be one of the matches to look forward to!. I hope you can enjoy the match...
Homer tops Kodiak in season opener

One game into the 2022 football season and Kodiak has already reached the end zone more than it did in five games last season. Things are looking up for the Bears.
Two cruise ships cancel plans for Kodiak

Both the Silver Muse and the Silver Shadow have canceled their planned stops in Kodiak this year, leaving only six more cruise ships scheduled to dock on The Rock between today and Oct. 6. The Roald Amundsen, with a capacity for 565 passengers, was scheduled to make its last stop...
