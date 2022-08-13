ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
104.7 KISS FM

HEAR: Loud BOOM Over Wyoming As Meteor Heads To Utah

8:30 a.m. Saturday Morning. 8.13/22. Western Wyoming, somewhere over The Grand Tetons and around that area. A BOOM! was heard in the sky. Windows rattled. Something breaking the sound barrier as it headed toward Utah. Residents across northern Utah reported hearing a loud boom moments later. That sucker was moving...
WYOMING STATE
KUTV

GALLERY: Officials tour Utah state prison in Draper before demolition begins

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Abatement on the now-defunct Utah State Prison in Draper is set to begin soon ahead of demolition in the next few months. Gov. Spencer Cox, former Gov. Gary Herbert, and other state leaders toured the inside of the old prison Monday morning before holding a news conference outlining the next steps for the land at the Point of the Mountain.
DRAPER, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Idaho State
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Local
Idaho Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
Alt 95.7

Montana Rockies in For BIG Fall Change According to Farmers’ Almanac

With back-to-school sales everywhere you know the fall season is right around the corner and things are about to change, even if you can't see or quite feel it in the air. Fall starts this year on September 22, 2022. The Autumnal Equinox is a hopeful promise to shake off the heat and dust of summer and give us some relief with cooler mornings and evenings. Here is a look at Montana’s Fall Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
MONTANA STATE
oilcity.news

Six people die in four Wyoming crashes on Friday, Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — Six people died in four different crashes in Wyoming on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A total of 70 people have died in crashes in Wyoming so far in 2022, the WHP reports. Crash on U.S. Highway 14,...
WYOMING STATE
KUTV

GALLERY: Weekend storms bring color to Utah skies

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After the heavy rain and flood warnings, wet weather led to some beautiful rainbows and sunsets across Utah. Roads around the state were impacted as rain came down, with some temporarily closed due to debris. Transportation officials reminded drivers not to drive over flooded roadways.
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Blank
Antelope Valley Press

Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that’s being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons of fuel, state regulators and a company representative disclosed, Friday. Cleanup work is ongoing...
104.7 KISS FM

Wyoming’s Flag Flies at Mount Rushmore. Here’s Why…

I took a weekend trip to the Black Hills - we did the usual tourist deal. My family visited the Badlands, Wind Cave, and the Reptile Gardens in Rapid City. It was an absolute blast. Don't get me wrong, Wyoming has some gorgeous scenery, but the Black Hills were unlike anything SE Wyoming has in our backyard. More trees, more hills, and a lot more rocks.
WYOMING STATE
KUTV

Utah governor talks about possibility of MLB expansion team at Draper prison site

What’s going in at the site of the old Utah state prison?. According to state leaders, there will be a wide variety of amenities on the 600-acre site near the Point of the Mountain. That will include 8,000 to 10,000 new homes – mostly multi-family units – along with parks and trails, stores, businesses, and even higher education offerings.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteor#Earthquake#Nws Salt Lake City#Blank
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Hunting Preview: The Heat Won’t Beat The 2022 Season, Hunters Say

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two experienced Wyoming sportsmen said soaring temperatures discouraged them from early archery antelope hunts, but they expect a great 2022 season nonetheless. “I’ve never been an early season antelope hunter. It’s still too warm to be out there harvesting an animal,”...
WYOMING STATE
yourbigsky.com

Here is your weekend wildfire update for Montana

The Inciweb Information Incident System recorded wildfire activity around Montana throughout the weekend. The Elmo Fire has remained at over 21,000 acres and reached 70% containment. Information from Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7 says crews are working to strengthen fire lines in all areas. They are digging out burning tree stumps and roots to increase containment. A group will be dedicated to responding to new fire starts in the area.
Cat Country 102.9

Traffic on the Rise. The 6 Busiest Two Lane Highways in Montana

We all cringe a little bit whenever we read another news piece about how many people are moving to Montana. Despite our "Go Home! Montana is Full" bumper stickers, growth can't really be stopped. A not-so-fun side effect of more transplants means our infrastructure is having a tough time keeping up. Traffic in Bozeman and Missoula is a nightmare and things are starting to get a little crowded on urban streets in Billings.
MONTANA STATE
KUTV

Snow Canyon Little League set to represent Utah at Little League World Series

(KUTV) - For the first time in history, there will be a team from Utah at this year's Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA. The Snow Canyon Little League U12 All Stars punched their ticket after beating Paseo Verde from Nevada 7-3 in the Mountain Regional championship on Friday to become the first time in the state of Utah to ever make it to Williamsport. The Little League World Series will have 20 teams from across the globe, competing for the title August 17-28.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
cowboystatedaily.com

Only Ketamine Clinic in Wyoming Helps Residents with Chronic Pain and Mental Health

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming residents may not know it, but they might have more options to treat mental health problems than they realize. A drug used as an anesthetic on battlefields is now being used to fight another battle, one which is claiming more Wyoming lives per capita than in any other state.
WYOMING STATE
930 AM KMPT

Montana Hospitals in “Crisis”, No Mention of Harmful Mandates?

Oh look...here's another article about mask and vaccine mandates that doesn't mention either one. "Montana hospitals facing unprecedented financial crisis" was the headline on The Billings Gazette website when I checked it Sunday morning. The article talks about the federal government's very bad track record for reimbursing hospitals, inflation, staffing...
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy