Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

Sunshades coming to PNC Plaza off Main Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The outdoor seating and activity area next to Sweets on Main off Main Street in downtown Fort Wayne will soon have cover. Sunshade sails will be installed over the gathering area at PNC Plaza, Downtown Fort Wayne announced. The shades will be provided through a grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Founder of Lexi’s Voice speaking at The Rotary Club

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The founder of Lexi’s Voice, a nonprofit organization founded to help young people heal from and overcome trauma, is speaking at The Rotary Club of Fort Wayne on Monday. The Rotary Club meets at noon every week. Priest will be speaking at the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Terrance Miles Youth Initiative holds Launch Event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — People came together Saturday morning and afternoon at the Trufit Sport & Fitness for the Terrance Miles Youth Initiative launch event. It was a free event with Olympic-themed games, live entertainment, food, drinks, and more. The Terrance Miles Youth Initiative held the event to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Kokomo, Fort Wayne among top 25 cheapest places to live

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Personal finance and business news publisher Kiplinger has released a list of the 25 Cheapest U.S. Cities to Live In and two Hoosier communities made the lineup. The company analyzed the living expenses of 267 urban communities with a population of at least 50,000 people.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Community donates over $10,000 for 5-year-old with leukemia

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One New Haven family raised over $10,000 for their son's cancer treatment Sunday. 5-year-old Arlo Ochoa was diagnosed with leukemia in May. After his mother Samantha gave up her pet grooming business to care for her son full-time, they have struggled to pay for his inpatient care.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Food Truck Wednesdays help break down barriers

Food Truck Wednesdays have become a staple of summer at Gigi’s Playhouse on North Clinton Street in Fort Wayne. In an effort to expand Gigi’s career training program, Gigi’s Genesis Health Bar Ambassadors work side-by-side with food truck owners serving the public delicious food while learning invaluable career and social skills. Executive Director of Gigi’s […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Broadway at the Embassy brings top names to the stage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The new Broadway at the Embassy season is around the corner. This year it’s headlined by a 9-time Tony Award-winning show. On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan: January 24, 2023. Riverdance The 25th Anniversary Tour: March 23, 2023. Jesus...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

After School Program availability scarce – lack of staff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Operation back to school is in full effect. But for those still looking for after school programs, things are looking pretty scarce. Officials at Southwest Allen County Schools, East Allen County Schools and Fort Wayne Community Schools say they each have their own form of after school programs.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Jim Dine exhibition set to open at University of Saint Francis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The University of Saint Francis will celebrate a renowned American artist starting Monday. The Jim Dine exhibition will feature the Cincinnati artist through October. Watch the interview above to learn more about Jim Dine, his artwork, and how USF students got involved in the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Angola mural shines a light on Fox Lake history

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fox lake, outside of Angola, helped inspire for artist Lyndy Bazile’s latest mural. It brings to life the area’s history. Fox Lake is a historically African American community, which served as a safe space for middle class people of color to enjoy the outdoors and the lake. Something not always afforded to them during times of segregation.
FORT WAYNE, IN
buildingindiana.com

Coolest AE Projects: Dupont Sports Medicine Complex

Indiana architects and engineers have a ton of cool projects going on, but we wanted to hear about the ones that got them most excited. So, we put out the call to firms throughout the state for their input on the coolest architecture and engineering projects that have taken place in the last few years.
FORT WAYNE, IN

