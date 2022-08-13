Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Sunshades coming to PNC Plaza off Main Street
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The outdoor seating and activity area next to Sweets on Main off Main Street in downtown Fort Wayne will soon have cover. Sunshade sails will be installed over the gathering area at PNC Plaza, Downtown Fort Wayne announced. The shades will be provided through a grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
High schoolers encouraged to apply for mayor’s Youth Engagement Council
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – High school sophomores, juniors and seniors are encouraged to apply for Mayor Henry’s Youth Engagement Council. The council meets throughout the 2022-23 school year to serve the community in various ways. The members provide a voice for the youth of Fort Wayne to...
WANE-TV
Founder of Lexi’s Voice speaking at The Rotary Club
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The founder of Lexi’s Voice, a nonprofit organization founded to help young people heal from and overcome trauma, is speaking at The Rotary Club of Fort Wayne on Monday. The Rotary Club meets at noon every week. Priest will be speaking at the...
wfft.com
Terrance Miles Youth Initiative holds Launch Event
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — People came together Saturday morning and afternoon at the Trufit Sport & Fitness for the Terrance Miles Youth Initiative launch event. It was a free event with Olympic-themed games, live entertainment, food, drinks, and more. The Terrance Miles Youth Initiative held the event to...
WOWO News
Kokomo, Fort Wayne among top 25 cheapest places to live
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Personal finance and business news publisher Kiplinger has released a list of the 25 Cheapest U.S. Cities to Live In and two Hoosier communities made the lineup. The company analyzed the living expenses of 267 urban communities with a population of at least 50,000 people.
wfft.com
Community donates over $10,000 for 5-year-old with leukemia
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One New Haven family raised over $10,000 for their son's cancer treatment Sunday. 5-year-old Arlo Ochoa was diagnosed with leukemia in May. After his mother Samantha gave up her pet grooming business to care for her son full-time, they have struggled to pay for his inpatient care.
WANE-TV
Islamic Center gives free school supplies to elementary, middle school students
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A donation drive to benefit elementary and middle school students has been organized Sunday at the Islamic Center of Fort Wayne. A giveaway with school supplies and backpacks will be set up at the Islamic Center as a drive-up and pick-up for students and their parents starting at 3 p.m.
Food Truck Wednesdays help break down barriers
Food Truck Wednesdays have become a staple of summer at Gigi’s Playhouse on North Clinton Street in Fort Wayne. In an effort to expand Gigi’s career training program, Gigi’s Genesis Health Bar Ambassadors work side-by-side with food truck owners serving the public delicious food while learning invaluable career and social skills. Executive Director of Gigi’s […]
WANE-TV
Solfest moves to new location this year, benefits Fox Island County park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Solfest, an event that usually happens at Fox Island County Park, is being held Sunday at Parkview Field. This move comes after the derecho that hit the area in June knocked over more than 1,000 trees in the park. The festival is back in...
SHOP Waynedale! returns for another year
SHOP Waynedale! returns in 2022 and begins on Monday, August 15.
WANE-TV
Broadway at the Embassy brings top names to the stage
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The new Broadway at the Embassy season is around the corner. This year it’s headlined by a 9-time Tony Award-winning show. On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan: January 24, 2023. Riverdance The 25th Anniversary Tour: March 23, 2023. Jesus...
WANE-TV
After School Program availability scarce – lack of staff
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Operation back to school is in full effect. But for those still looking for after school programs, things are looking pretty scarce. Officials at Southwest Allen County Schools, East Allen County Schools and Fort Wayne Community Schools say they each have their own form of after school programs.
Family honors late North Side coach with non-profit
The Terrance Miles Youth Initiative is meant to provide opportunities for youth that will expose them to high-level skills in sports, business and life.
WANE-TV
Jim Dine exhibition set to open at University of Saint Francis
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The University of Saint Francis will celebrate a renowned American artist starting Monday. The Jim Dine exhibition will feature the Cincinnati artist through October. Watch the interview above to learn more about Jim Dine, his artwork, and how USF students got involved in the...
Enter your tattoos into competitions at Tattoo Festival
Tattoo artists and enthusiasts are gathering at the Grand Wayne Center this weekend to celebrate the art form and get some new ink.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Angola mural shines a light on Fox Lake history
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fox lake, outside of Angola, helped inspire for artist Lyndy Bazile’s latest mural. It brings to life the area’s history. Fox Lake is a historically African American community, which served as a safe space for middle class people of color to enjoy the outdoors and the lake. Something not always afforded to them during times of segregation.
WANE-TV
2 bars and ‘bottle store’ planned for old Columbia Street West location on The Landing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — While The Landing is known for its historic characteristics, it just keeps on getting bigger and better. A “bottle store” and two bars are set to join The Landing’s lineup in the old Columbia Street West spot. According to a new...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Huntington County Humane Society caring for 3 malnourished dogs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Huntington County Humane Society needs your help trying to find who’s responsible for three emaciated dogs, who were brought to the shelter. Each of them have been taken in separately over the last few weeks. If you walk into the...
WANE-TV
DNR grant provides $100,000 to Maumee River for water quality improvements
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Monday 20 counties will receive grants totaling over $1.2 million through the DNR’s Lake and River Enhancement Program (LARE). The grants will fund projects that will improve seven lakes and 17 streams across Indiana, including...
buildingindiana.com
Coolest AE Projects: Dupont Sports Medicine Complex
Indiana architects and engineers have a ton of cool projects going on, but we wanted to hear about the ones that got them most excited. So, we put out the call to firms throughout the state for their input on the coolest architecture and engineering projects that have taken place in the last few years.
