FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLBT
City of Clinton to see $8 million development on Mississippi College property
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New and dramatic changes will be coming to Clinton after the state legislature granted the city $8 million. “It’s an exciting project that will, I think, impact this school and this community for generations to come,” Mississippi College President Blake Thompson said. Fifty acres...
WJTV.com
Byram company provides bottled water to Jackson neighbors
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Jackson enters the third week of a citywide boil water notice, cases of water are being provided daily to neighbors. Premium Waters, Inc., a privately owned bottled water manufacturing facility in Byram, is behind the efforts to help distribute water in the capital city.
Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 16
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Tuesday, August 16. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
The Buddy Center officially opens in Ridgeland
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Central Mississippi Down Syndrome Society (CMDSS) officially opened the doors to The Buddy Center with a grand opening celebration in Ridgeland. “The opening of The Buddy Center will allow our organization to expand our current programming and serve an even greater number of people in our community,” said […]
“This is an ongoing state of emergency”: Jackson mayor provides update on city’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the City of Jackson remains under a boil water notice, neighbors said they are frustrated with not being able to safely use their running water. Jackson leaders said daily water sampling is still being conducted, but there’s no clear end to the boil water notice. Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said […]
Neighbors remain frustrated with Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors say it’s becoming more difficult to deal with the city’s ongoing water crisis. Some neighbors are growing tired of the constant boil water notices. They say they understand occasional system malfunctions, but dealing with more frequent notices and now an alleged rumor that the current boil water notice isn’t […]
PRVWSD plans to relocate Bob Anthony Parkway
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) said they are taking steps to move Bob Anthony Parkway, which is currently near the Ross Barnett Reservoir. Many consider the Reservoir as a shortcut from Rankin County to Madison County and vice versa. There are no issues with the roadway […]
actionnews5.com
Lawsuit: Mississippi police ‘terrorized’ small town
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Civil rights advocates say in a federal lawsuit that police have “terrorized” residents in a small Mississippi town by subjecting them to false arrests, excessive force and intimidation. The civil rights organization JULIAN is seeking a temporary restraining order against Lexington’s police department...
fox40jackson.com
City of Jackson says water distribution will now be at the same time, place each weekday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents in need on Monday. The distribution will take place at 2 p.m. at Fire Station 1, located at 555 South West Street. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle.
UMMC behavior response team adds security to reduce workplace violence
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) Police and Public Safety Department’s behavioral response team, which started being tested in February, has been implemented as a full-time, permanent fixture. Leaders with UMMC said the team has been successful at de-escalating potentially violent situations. The rapid response unit, which responds to panic […]
WAPT
Jackson residents heading into third week of citywide boil water notice
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson residents are heading into the third week of a citywide boil water notice for surface water connections. The city has been holding daily water distribution events during the boil water alert. For the near future, residents can pick up one case of water per vehicle at 2 p.m. daily at Jackson Fire Station No. 1 at 555 S. West St.
WLBT
Graham says county likely to lose White Oak Creek funding following board vote
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County supervisor is worried that funding awarded to the county to stop erosion along a Northeast Jackson creek is in jeopardy of being revoked, following a recent decision by his colleagues. On Monday, the board voted 3-2 to transfer $2 million in state funding...
WAPT
Hinds County pushes back against federal takeover of detention center
JACKSON, Miss. — The Hinds County Board of Supervisors is squarely against a takeover of the Raymond Detention Center, but if it does happen, supervisors want a receiver to have limited power. During a news conference Tuesday, Sheriff Tyree Jones announced a new leadership team, including Latasha Holmes, the...
Focused on Mississippi: The Johnsons
TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Woodstock Music Festival began August 15, 1969, and is a significant day in music history and has some Mississippi ties. A lot of indebtedness are found especially to a couple of fellows from Copiah County. Before we go to Copiah County, let’s start in Tupelo because Tupelo probably pops into […]
bobgermanylaw.com
Flowood, MS - Steven Pearson Fatally Hit by Pursued Driver at Flowood Dr & Airport Rd
Flowood, MS (August 15, 2022) - A motorcyclist was killed after becoming involved in a high-speed pursuit that started in the Pearl area and ended in Flowood on Sunday evening, August 14. It was reported that officials attempted to stop a 2009 Silver Infiniti at the corner of US-80 and...
WLBT
Suspect displays weapon during robbery near Jackson elementary school
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A person was robbed Monday near an elementary school in Jackson. According to Sherwin Johnson, the Executive Director of Public Engagement for the Jackson Public School District, the robbery happened on the sidewalk near Pecan Park Elementary School at approximately 6:30 a.m. on August 15. Jackson police and JPS Campus Enforcement are investigating.
mageenews.com
Board Votes to Move Forward with Advertising for School Tax Levy Increase
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Simpson County School Board President, Danny Cowart, met before the Board of Supervisors to address issues with transparencies within the School Board at the August 15, 2022 meeting.
Crews respond to house fire on Marydale Drive
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The Jackson Fire Department is investigating a house fire that happened Monday, August 15 on Marydale Drive. Crews were able to respond and extinguish the fire. Investigators are working to determine how the fire started.
19-year-old arrested for Terry Road homicide
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a homicide that happened on Terry Road. Officer Sam Brown said Wiley Green was arrested on Greenwood Avenue Monday evening. He was charged with murder. On August 7, police said Christopher Robinson, 45, was found shot in the 2700 block Terry Road. He […]
Jackson man sentenced for 2019 carjacking
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for carjacking. According to court documents, on August 9, 2019, 23-year-old Xavier Keshun Caldwell used a firearm to carjack a victim near Northside Drive and Bailey Avenue in Jackson. Caldwell pled guilty to carjacking on April 28, 2022. In […]
