Jackson, MS

WJTV.com

Byram company provides bottled water to Jackson neighbors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Jackson enters the third week of a citywide boil water notice, cases of water are being provided daily to neighbors. Premium Waters, Inc., a privately owned bottled water manufacturing facility in Byram, is behind the efforts to help distribute water in the capital city.
WJTV 12

Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 16

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Tuesday, August 16. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
WJTV 12

The Buddy Center officially opens in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Central Mississippi Down Syndrome Society (CMDSS) officially opened the doors to The Buddy Center with a grand opening celebration in Ridgeland. “The opening of The Buddy Center will allow our organization to expand our current programming and serve an even greater number of people in our community,” said […]
WJTV 12

Neighbors remain frustrated with Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors say it’s becoming more difficult to deal with the city’s ongoing water crisis. Some neighbors are growing tired of the constant boil water notices. They say they understand occasional system malfunctions, but dealing with more frequent notices and now an alleged rumor that the current boil water notice isn’t […]
WJTV 12

PRVWSD plans to relocate Bob Anthony Parkway

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) said they are taking steps to move Bob Anthony Parkway, which is currently near the Ross Barnett Reservoir. Many consider the Reservoir as a shortcut from Rankin County to Madison County and vice versa. There are no issues with the roadway […]
actionnews5.com

Lawsuit: Mississippi police ‘terrorized’ small town

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Civil rights advocates say in a federal lawsuit that police have “terrorized” residents in a small Mississippi town by subjecting them to false arrests, excessive force and intimidation. The civil rights organization JULIAN is seeking a temporary restraining order against Lexington’s police department...
WJTV 12

UMMC behavior response team adds security to reduce workplace violence

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) Police and Public Safety Department’s behavioral response team, which started being tested in February, has been implemented as a full-time, permanent fixture. Leaders with UMMC said the team has been successful at de-escalating potentially violent situations. The rapid response unit, which responds to panic […]
WAPT

Jackson residents heading into third week of citywide boil water notice

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson residents are heading into the third week of a citywide boil water notice for surface water connections. The city has been holding daily water distribution events during the boil water alert. For the near future, residents can pick up one case of water per vehicle at 2 p.m. daily at Jackson Fire Station No. 1 at 555 S. West St.
WAPT

Hinds County pushes back against federal takeover of detention center

JACKSON, Miss. — The Hinds County Board of Supervisors is squarely against a takeover of the Raymond Detention Center, but if it does happen, supervisors want a receiver to have limited power. During a news conference Tuesday, Sheriff Tyree Jones announced a new leadership team, including Latasha Holmes, the...
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: The Johnsons

TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Woodstock Music Festival began August 15, 1969, and is a significant day in music history and has some Mississippi ties. A lot of indebtedness are found especially to a couple of fellows from Copiah County. Before we go to Copiah County, let’s start in Tupelo because Tupelo probably pops into […]
WLBT

Suspect displays weapon during robbery near Jackson elementary school

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A person was robbed Monday near an elementary school in Jackson. According to Sherwin Johnson, the Executive Director of Public Engagement for the Jackson Public School District, the robbery happened on the sidewalk near Pecan Park Elementary School at approximately 6:30 a.m. on August 15. Jackson police and JPS Campus Enforcement are investigating.
mageenews.com

Board Votes to Move Forward with Advertising for School Tax Levy Increase

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Simpson County School Board President, Danny Cowart, met before the Board of Supervisors to address issues with transparencies within the School Board at the August 15, 2022 meeting.
WJTV 12

Crews respond to house fire on Marydale Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The Jackson Fire Department is investigating a house fire that happened Monday, August 15 on Marydale Drive. Crews were able to respond and extinguish the fire. Investigators are working to determine how the fire started.
WJTV 12

19-year-old arrested for Terry Road homicide

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a homicide that happened on Terry Road. Officer Sam Brown said Wiley Green was arrested on Greenwood Avenue Monday evening. He was charged with murder. On August 7, police said Christopher Robinson, 45, was found shot in the 2700 block Terry Road. He […]
WJTV 12

Jackson man sentenced for 2019 carjacking

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for carjacking. According to court documents, on August 9, 2019, 23-year-old Xavier Keshun Caldwell used a firearm to carjack a victim near Northside Drive and Bailey Avenue in Jackson. Caldwell pled guilty to carjacking on April 28, 2022. In […]
