Summit County, OH

Therese M
2d ago

Poor, little baby. Thanks to the firemen who jumped into action and helped her, May she get the best home with lots of love!!😘😘😘😘😘♥️♥️♥️♥️😘😘

cleveland19.com

Painesville police help skunk with cup stuck on its head (video)

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The bravery of a Painesville police officer was on full display Monday when he faced a skunk in need of help. Painesville Police Sgt. Miller removed a McDonald’s cup from the animal’s head as it was clearly in distress, according to a video shared by the department.
PAINESVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Hazmat crews on scene of Stark County train derailment

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders are investigating a vehicle vs. train crash Monday morning in North Lawrence. The crash happened around 8 a.m. in the 3700 block of Manchester Ave. NW. According to North Lawrence firefighters, the accident caused 19 train cars to derail. <. Summit County HAZMAT...
STARK COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Akron Firefighters Injured in House Explosion, Fire

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two Akron firefighters are hospitalized after a house exploded as they were about to enter the house to fight a fire. The firefighters were said to be alert as they were sent to the hospital. Channel 5 says initial reports had a...
AKRON, OH
wbrc.com

Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police have found a wallaby in Brewster, Ohio, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. The Brewster Police Department on...
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police welcome graduating patrol officers to department

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police will welcome its newest round of patrol officers on Monday morning. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is set to deliver the Oath of Office to 25 graduates of the Cleveland Police Academy. According to a news release, the ceremony is set for...
CLEVELAND, OH

