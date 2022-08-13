Read full article on original website
Therese M
2d ago
Poor, little baby. Thanks to the firemen who jumped into action and helped her, May she get the best home with lots of love!!😘😘😘😘😘♥️♥️♥️♥️😘😘
Reply
3
Related
‘As soon as they walked through the door:’ Two Akron firefighters injured in house explosion
Two Akron firefighters were injured early Monday when a house exploded while they were battling a fire.
cleveland19.com
Painesville police help skunk with cup stuck on its head (video)
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The bravery of a Painesville police officer was on full display Monday when he faced a skunk in need of help. Painesville Police Sgt. Miller removed a McDonald’s cup from the animal’s head as it was clearly in distress, according to a video shared by the department.
cleveland19.com
Hazmat crews on scene of Stark County train derailment
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders are investigating a vehicle vs. train crash Monday morning in North Lawrence. The crash happened around 8 a.m. in the 3700 block of Manchester Ave. NW. According to North Lawrence firefighters, the accident caused 19 train cars to derail. <. Summit County HAZMAT...
Marsupial Mystery: Experts called to trap roaming wallaby in Stark County
Officials in a small Stark County village are calling in experts that specialize in live trapping to help capture a wallaby that has been spotted roaming in the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whbc.com
Akron Firefighters Injured in House Explosion, Fire
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two Akron firefighters are hospitalized after a house exploded as they were about to enter the house to fight a fire. The firefighters were said to be alert as they were sent to the hospital. Channel 5 says initial reports had a...
Kangaroos continue to evade police in Stark County
It's been four days since reports of two kangaroos hopping around the Village of Brewster were first reported, and police are still working to track down the animals.
'Avoid the area': 19 train cars involved in Stark County derailment after crash with Mack truck, multiple roads closed
NORTH LAWRENCE, Ohio — Authorities in Stark County are advising drivers that multiple roads are closed in connection with a train derailment in the 3700 block of Manchester Avenue Northwest in North Lawrence. The derailment involves 19 train cars, according to fire officials. “Avoid the area,” the Lawrence Township...
VIDEO: 19-car train derailment in Stark County
The North Lawrence Fire Department is at the scene of a train derailment after a vehicle collided with it, down in Stark County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wallaby is on the loose in Ohio and no one knows what to do
Law enforcement in northeast Ohio have a conundrum on their hands after a wallaby has been spotted on multiple occasions roaming around town.
Woman heard crying for help at Warren home
Police say when they responded to a call of a woman being attacked in Warren, they could hear her crying for help when they pulled up.
Man fixing truck hit, killed on Ohio Turnpike
A service repair worker was killed in an accident on the Ohio Turnpike Monday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
wbrc.com
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police have found a wallaby in Brewster, Ohio, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. The Brewster Police Department on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police searching for 2 ‘escaped’ kangaroos in Ohio
The search is on for two escaped kangaroos in Northeast Ohio following multiple sightings, Brewster police confirmed to FOX 8 News.
Red-tailed hawk survives harrowing rescue
A red-tailed hawk that was trapped in a dead tree for several days in a Medina neighborhood has been rescued.
Overnight house fire in Youngstown reignites
A viewer sent in video of the home on the 100 block of Lauderdale Avenue engulfed in flames.
Investigators look for missing Wayne County teen
Investigators looking for a teenage girl who was reported missing out of Wayne County.
Non-toxic vegetable oil accidentally released into Grand River in Painesville
A white substance was seen floating on the top of the Grand River in Painesville on Saturday, which has been determined to be a non-toxic vegetable oil product, Fairport Harbor Fire Department said.
coolcleveland.com
Kids Can Explore Dozens of Heavy Work Vehicles at Cleveland Metroparks Event
Sun 8/21 @ 10AM-3PM Has your family managed to miss the other Touch-a-Truck events that have happened so far this month? Never fear! Cleveland Metroparks is back this weekend with its 11th annual Touch-a-Truck event at Brookside Reservation. There’ll be an eye-popping 50 or so heavy work vehicles that kids...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police welcome graduating patrol officers to department
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police will welcome its newest round of patrol officers on Monday morning. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is set to deliver the Oath of Office to 25 graduates of the Cleveland Police Academy. According to a news release, the ceremony is set for...
Fire causes heavy damage to Smugglers Cove condominium complex in Avon Lake
People from a dozen condo units in Avon Lake are unable to return home after a garage fire spread to a building at Smugglers Cove Condominiums Saturday morning.
Comments / 8