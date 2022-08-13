ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

TEA releases A-F accountability ratings for San Antonio-area schools

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Education Agency released a list of A-F accountability ratings for school districts and campuses — the first issued since the coronavirus pandemic caused learning disruptions and teacher shortages across the state. The TEA on Monday said 1,195 districts and 8,451 campuses were rated...
Southside ISD celebrates latest TEA accountability ratings

SAN ANTONIO – Southside ISD has a lot to celebrate as the school has become one of the top 5 districts in the city after previously being one of the lowest in 2019. On Monday, the Texas Education Agency released a list of A-F accountability ratings for school districts and campuses — the first issued since the coronavirus pandemic caused learning disruptions and teacher shortages across the state.
