KSAT 12
TEA releases A-F accountability ratings for San Antonio-area schools
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Education Agency released a list of A-F accountability ratings for school districts and campuses — the first issued since the coronavirus pandemic caused learning disruptions and teacher shortages across the state. The TEA on Monday said 1,195 districts and 8,451 campuses were rated...
KSAT 12
Southside ISD celebrates latest TEA accountability ratings
SAN ANTONIO – Southside ISD has a lot to celebrate as the school has become one of the top 5 districts in the city after previously being one of the lowest in 2019. On Monday, the Texas Education Agency released a list of A-F accountability ratings for school districts and campuses — the first issued since the coronavirus pandemic caused learning disruptions and teacher shortages across the state.
KSAT 12
Texas school ratings show improvement compared to 2019, but those in poorer neighborhoods still lag
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas Education Agency on Monday released its first public school ratings in three years and despite pandemic interruptions, the number of schools that received the highest rating increased. This...
