Gas prices continue to ease up across Southern California, dropping for a 62nd day in a row in Los Angeles County.The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped to $5.394, the lowest amount since March 6. That same price has dropped more than a dollar since it hit a record high of $6.462 on June 14, according to AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.Still, gas prices continue to drag on consumers' wallets. They remain highest in Ventura County, where a gallon of regular gas costs an average of $5.43 cents. Orange County and the Inland Empire are tied for the cheapest gas in the region — an average of $5.28.Nationally, gas prices have finally dropped under $4 a gallon.Industry experts says gas prices have declined thanks to lower crude oil costs and lower demand, despite the traditionally higher demand during the summer, and lower gas prices could be helping ease inflation.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO