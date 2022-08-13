ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Gas prices continue to fall across Southern California

Gas prices continue to ease up across Southern California, dropping for a 62nd day in a row in Los Angeles County.The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped to $5.394, the lowest amount since March 6. That same price has dropped more than a dollar since it hit a record high of $6.462 on June 14, according to AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.Still, gas prices continue to drag on consumers' wallets. They remain highest in Ventura County, where a gallon of regular gas costs an average of $5.43 cents. Orange County and the Inland Empire are tied for the cheapest gas in the region — an average of $5.28.Nationally, gas prices have finally dropped under $4 a gallon.Industry experts says gas prices have declined thanks to lower crude oil costs and lower demand, despite the traditionally higher demand during the summer, and lower gas prices could be helping ease inflation.
4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days

The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline.The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District. The area also covers 6 million people where households has been limited to one-day...
Officials: Los Angeles County ocean lifeguard dies while on 'active duty'

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A six-year veteran Los Angeles County ocean lifeguard has died while on “active duty,” authorities said Monday. “It is with great heartache the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division shares the active duty death of Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022,” the lifeguard division said in a statement on its Twitter account on Monday afternoon.
Infrared Video Shows Widespread Oil and Gas Leaks in Los Angeles

Researchers have discovered up to 40 separate leaks, many in residential and commercial areas, at oil and gas installations across Los Angeles County. If confirmed by regulators, they pose a potential hazard both to human health and to the environment, including for their climate warming potential, according to experts. The...
Ontario International Airport extends run topping pre-pandemic passenger volume

More than 520,000 travelers flew into or out of the Southern California gateway in July, beating 2019 levels for the 5th straight month. ONTARIO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- July marked the fifth straight month in which Ontario International Airport (ONT) recorded passenger volumes higher than the same month in 2019, as the Southern California gateway continues to post one of the most impressive post-pandemic recoveries among airports across the United States.
Plans to build a "dry port" in the Mojave Desert gets backing of Kern County Board of Supervisors

The effort to build a "dry port" in the middle of the Mojave Desert now has the backing of the Kern County Board of Supervisors.The planned Mojave Inland Port, which received a proclamation of support this week from the Kern County Board of Supervisors, is 90 miles from the San Pedro Bay, where the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports have been stymied by supply chain problems caused by the pandemic, and pent-up demand that exploded during the nation's economic recovery. The project is being spearheaded by Pioneer Partners, a Texas-based private holding company, which purchased the desert tract in...
Special Hearing: Deputy Gangs in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department

The Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting a special hearing on deputy gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The public is encouraged to attend. As the commission works to boost transparency and accountability, community input is vital to the ongoing analysis of the department’s policies, practices and procedures.
Driver killed in Long Beach crash

A 51-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in downtown Long Beach, authorities said Monday.Officers responded to reports of a crash around 7 p.m. on Sunday at Seventh Street and Daisy Avenue."Upon arrival, officers discovered a male driver inside of a 2007 GMC Sierra suffering from injuries to the upper body," police said in a statement."The preliminary investigation revealed the driver ... drove over a raised cement center median and collided with a chain link fence post," police said.The man, said to be a Lomita resident, was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the Long Beach Police Department said.It was not immediately clear what caused the crash and the man's identity was withheld.Anyone with information on the crash was urged to call Detective Jeff Meyer at 562-570-7355 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
Street takeover mob trashes Harbor Gateway 7-Eleven

Police were called to a 7-Eleven store in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of Los Angeles after a mob ransacked the location during an apparent street takeover early Monday morning. Officers could be seen entering the looted convenience store near the intersection of West El Segundo Boulevard and South Figueroa Street around 12:45 a.m. Knocked over […]
California Confirms an EIA Case

California confirmed an EIA case on Aug. 1. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported a 4-year-old Quarter Horse gelding positive for equine infectious anemia. The gelding resides in Riverside County. He was being tested to return to a racetrack. Additionally, officials believe exposure might have occurred through the reuse of needles. The private facility where the affected horse and a pregnant mare who was potentially exposed reside is under quarantine. Consequently, test results for the mare are pending.
