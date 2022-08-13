Read full article on original website
Related
Gas prices continue to fall across Southern California
Gas prices continue to ease up across Southern California, dropping for a 62nd day in a row in Los Angeles County.The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped to $5.394, the lowest amount since March 6. That same price has dropped more than a dollar since it hit a record high of $6.462 on June 14, according to AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.Still, gas prices continue to drag on consumers' wallets. They remain highest in Ventura County, where a gallon of regular gas costs an average of $5.43 cents. Orange County and the Inland Empire are tied for the cheapest gas in the region — an average of $5.28.Nationally, gas prices have finally dropped under $4 a gallon.Industry experts says gas prices have declined thanks to lower crude oil costs and lower demand, despite the traditionally higher demand during the summer, and lower gas prices could be helping ease inflation.
Over 4 million L.A. County residents asked to suspend outdoor watering next month
More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County will be asked to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days next month while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a water pipeline.
1 Dead In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Irvine (Irvine, CA)
According to Officer Anselmo Templado, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on the northbound 405 Freeway in Irvine on Saturday morning. A man in his 50s was found lying by the roadway in the [..]
4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days
The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline.The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District. The area also covers 6 million people where households has been limited to one-day...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Officials: Los Angeles County ocean lifeguard dies while on 'active duty'
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A six-year veteran Los Angeles County ocean lifeguard has died while on “active duty,” authorities said Monday. “It is with great heartache the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division shares the active duty death of Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022,” the lifeguard division said in a statement on its Twitter account on Monday afternoon.
capitalandmain.com
Infrared Video Shows Widespread Oil and Gas Leaks in Los Angeles
Researchers have discovered up to 40 separate leaks, many in residential and commercial areas, at oil and gas installations across Los Angeles County. If confirmed by regulators, they pose a potential hazard both to human health and to the environment, including for their climate warming potential, according to experts. The...
Ontario International Airport extends run topping pre-pandemic passenger volume
More than 520,000 travelers flew into or out of the Southern California gateway in July, beating 2019 levels for the 5th straight month. ONTARIO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- July marked the fifth straight month in which Ontario International Airport (ONT) recorded passenger volumes higher than the same month in 2019, as the Southern California gateway continues to post one of the most impressive post-pandemic recoveries among airports across the United States.
theregistrysocal.com
Office Center Totaling Nearly 332,100 SQFT Placed Up for Sale in Cerritos ￼
Additional office space is being added to the market in Southern California. Recently, an office campus totaling approximately 332,099 square feet has been placed on the market in the heart of Cerritos, a listing from CBRE shows. The property is located at 12900 Park Plaza Drive and consists of two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
At this market, street vendors can work without fear; this Sunday it’s coming to Long Beach
Over 200 vendors from across Southern California will come together in the Long Beach City College Pacific Coast Campus parking lot this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The post At this market, street vendors can work without fear; this Sunday it’s coming to Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Plans to build a "dry port" in the Mojave Desert gets backing of Kern County Board of Supervisors
The effort to build a "dry port" in the middle of the Mojave Desert now has the backing of the Kern County Board of Supervisors.The planned Mojave Inland Port, which received a proclamation of support this week from the Kern County Board of Supervisors, is 90 miles from the San Pedro Bay, where the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports have been stymied by supply chain problems caused by the pandemic, and pent-up demand that exploded during the nation's economic recovery. The project is being spearheaded by Pioneer Partners, a Texas-based private holding company, which purchased the desert tract in...
spectrumnews1.com
Report finds emerging 'extreme heat belt' will impact more than 107M Americans by 2053
ANAHEIM, Calif. — First Street Foundation released their peer-reviewed extreme heat model, along with the implications highlighted in The Sixth National Risk Assessment: Hazardous Heat. The model highlights the local impacts of climate change by identifying the seven hottest days expected for any property this year and using that...
spectrumnews1.com
MacKenzie Scott donates homes valued at $55M in Beverly Hills to fund affordable housing projects
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Two houses in Beverly Hills — owned by philanthropist MacKenzie Scott — will be sold, with the proceeds going toward affordable housing projects and an immigrant integration program in Los Angeles. Scott, a novelist and the former wife of Amazon owner Jeff Bezos,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxla.com
'California ArkStorm': Climate change could result in potential megaflood, scientists say
LOS ANGELES - It's only a matter of time until California gets hit by an "ArkStorm," which scientists say reflects the potential for "an event of biblical proportions." A new study released by UCLA reveals the ArkStorm will generate 200% to 400% more runoff in the Sierra Nevada Mountains due to more rain, not snow.
SoCal to see sunny skies, hot temps Tuesday
Southern California will be hot and sunny again on Tuesday.
L.A. Weekly
Alberto Leal and Lashonda Davis Killed in Pursuit Crash on Figueroa Street [Los Angeles, CA]
Traffic Accident near 48th Street Left Two Fatalities. The incident started on August 2nd, at around 11:30 a.m. at the 4800 block of Figueroa Street. According to reports, police were pursuing the suspect driver. At West 52nd Place and South Flower Street, the driver drove into a homeless encampment and fatally struck Leal and Davis.
randomlengthsnews.com
Special Hearing: Deputy Gangs in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department
The Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting a special hearing on deputy gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The public is encouraged to attend. As the commission works to boost transparency and accountability, community input is vital to the ongoing analysis of the department’s policies, practices and procedures.
Driver killed in Long Beach crash
A 51-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in downtown Long Beach, authorities said Monday.Officers responded to reports of a crash around 7 p.m. on Sunday at Seventh Street and Daisy Avenue."Upon arrival, officers discovered a male driver inside of a 2007 GMC Sierra suffering from injuries to the upper body," police said in a statement."The preliminary investigation revealed the driver ... drove over a raised cement center median and collided with a chain link fence post," police said.The man, said to be a Lomita resident, was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the Long Beach Police Department said.It was not immediately clear what caused the crash and the man's identity was withheld.Anyone with information on the crash was urged to call Detective Jeff Meyer at 562-570-7355 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
Street takeover mob trashes Harbor Gateway 7-Eleven
Police were called to a 7-Eleven store in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of Los Angeles after a mob ransacked the location during an apparent street takeover early Monday morning. Officers could be seen entering the looted convenience store near the intersection of West El Segundo Boulevard and South Figueroa Street around 12:45 a.m. Knocked over […]
practicalhorsemanmag.com
California Confirms an EIA Case
California confirmed an EIA case on Aug. 1. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported a 4-year-old Quarter Horse gelding positive for equine infectious anemia. The gelding resides in Riverside County. He was being tested to return to a racetrack. Additionally, officials believe exposure might have occurred through the reuse of needles. The private facility where the affected horse and a pregnant mare who was potentially exposed reside is under quarantine. Consequently, test results for the mare are pending.
Headlines: More Than 4,500 Pounds of Illegally Grown Cannabis Seized; A New Reality Show Based On Ring Surveillance Cameras
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —School’s back today for many L.A. kids. [CBS]. —A man was shot to death on Saturday morning in...
Comments / 11