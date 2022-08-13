ABERDEEN, S.D. – One person died and three others were injured in a one-vehicle crash north of Aberdeen. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said the vehicle was northbound on Brown County 14 when it ran through the stop sign at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 10. The vehicle hit a dip in the road and the driver lost control. The vehicle went into the east ditch and hit a tree.

ABERDEEN, SD ・ 19 HOURS AGO