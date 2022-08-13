Read full article on original website
BBC
Creswell: Major incident as 50 homes evacuated due to fire
Police have evacuated about 50 homes after a major incident was declared due to a fire involving three fields. Dozens of firefighters are battling the large blaze which started in the model village area of Creswell, Derbyshire. Officers said residents should keep their doors and windows closed while the fire...
BBC
Field fire: Huge combine harvester fire rips through crops
A huge combine harvester fire has ripped through a field. Pictures from the scene in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, show vast amounts of land reduced to debris. The blaze engulfed about 40,000 square metres (430,556 sq ft) of standing crops, Hereford And Worcester Fire and Rescue has said. Firefighters were called...
BBC
Broomfield blaze 'one of the largest field fires we had ever seen'
A number of homes were evacuated as crews in Essex tackled "one of the largest field fires we had ever seen". The county's fire service said the blaze across 91 acres (37 hectares) off Hollow Lane, Broomfield, Chelmsford, took hold at about 13:50 BST on Friday. An outbuilding was damaged...
BBC
Great Witley field fire moved at 'an alarming rate'
A large fire that spread across a field and into gardens, was moving "at an alarming rate", an eyewitness says. The blaze broke out in a field on Thursday next to the A443, close to the village of Great Witley, in Worcestershire. Three cars were destroyed and more than 40...
Pictured: 'Loving, kind-hearted' boy, 14, whose body was pulled from a Hertfordshire lake as heatwave drowning death toll hits 20
Tributes have been paid to a 'loving and kind-hearted' 14 year-old-boy this evening whose body was pulled from a lake in Hertfordshire earlier this week as the UK's drowning death toll tragically climbed to 20 today. Lewis Agyei-Sekyireh from Enfield got into difficulty in North Met Lake in Cheshunt on...
Two people are dramatically rescued from a burning yacht after it suddenly burst into flames next to a busy Wales beach
Two people have been dramatically rescued from a burning yacht after it suddenly became engulfed by flames in front of shocked beachgoers in Wales. Locals raised the alarm at around 1pm on Saturday after seeing thick plumes of smoke billowing from the vessel, which had become ablaze off Caswell Bay and Brandy Cove, in Swansea.
Thames Water accused of ignoring warnings after hundreds in Surrey endure days without water
Thames Water has been accused of repeatedly ignoring warnings about cuts to supplies and burst pipes in Surrey where hundreds of households had to endure three days without tap water at the height of this weekend’s heatwave. Residents, including some that were vulnerable, had to queue for bottled water...
BBC
Manchester: Man dies after shooting in early hours
A man has died after being seriously injured in a shooting in the Moss Side area of Manchester. The 20-year-old was found with a range of wounds in Claremont Road, just after midnight on Monday, Greater Manchester Police said. He was taken to hospital where he died a short time...
BBC
Studland fire: Ninety firefighters tackle heath blaze near beach
Ninety firefighters have been sent to tackle a large heath blaze close to a popular beach. Crews were deployed to the Studland peninsula in Purbeck, Dorset, after emergency services were called shortly after 13:00 BST. The chain ferry linking Studland to Sandbanks in Poole was being used to help people...
Hosepipes must be banned, Environment Secretary urges water companies
Hosepipes should be banned, the Environment Secretary has urged water companies, as Britain is forecast to bake in temperatures of up to 28C on Sunday amid an unusually dry August.George Eustice said some firms have already “rightly” taken action to mitigate the effects of the prolonged dry weather as he encouraged others to follow suit.His remarks, the first public intervention by ministers, signal possible restrictions on watering gardens, washing cars or filling pools with hosepipes for millions more people across southern England in the coming days.It comes as forecasters predict the warm weather will continue for most of the UK...
Bottled water stations opened in Surrey after issues at treatment works
Residents of Cranleigh faced with empty taps and low pressure as country braved another heatwave
BBC
Plymouth homes evacuated as blaze sweeps across field
Fire has damaged seven properties on a Plymouth housing estate and led to the temporary evacuation of 10 homes. Residents from two blocks of flats in Beaufort Close, Barne Barton, have been told they cannot stay in their homes this weekend. Devon and Cornwall Police said it was investigating the...
BBC
Rotherham family's wildfire warning as new heatwave arrives
A family who "lost everything" after a field fire spread to their home has pleaded with people to heed safety warnings amid soaring temperatures. Lindsey and Paul Hughes' Rotherham home was gutted by one of several wildfires in South Yorkshire in mid-July. It will be at least 18 months until...
BBC
Gypsy and Travellers in Wales failed, Senedd report says
A report has painted a damning picture of the state of services for Gypsies, Roma and travellers in Wales. According to a Senedd committee, people face long waits for pitches, rat infestations at sites that can be dangerous, and racism from councillors. It called for immediate action to address "wide-ranging...
BBC
Firefighters tackle crop and combine harvester blaze
Firefighters have tackled a corn crop and combine harvester fire in Devon. Firefighters from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were sent to the blaze in the Brixton area at lunchtime on Friday. At its peak, 19 fire engines were at the scene at Stamps Hill, Brixton as flames...
BBC
Leicestershire crews battle Shepshed recycling plant blaze
Fire crews are tackling a large blaze which broke out at a Leicestershire recycling centre. Those living close to the Shepshed site have been told to close their windows and doors after thick smoke was seen billowing from the area. A Leicestershire fire boss, Matthew Cane, said he expects the...
BBC
Two rescued by Somerset coastguards from sinking boat home
A rescue mission has saved two people from a sinking boat home. The vessel reportedly lost propulsion and was taking on water off Steep Holm in the Bristol Channel at about 09:40 BST on Saturday. HM Coastguard co-ordinated the response alongside local RNLI lifeboats, a coastguard helicopter and Weston-Super-Mare's coastguard...
BBC
Cameron House guests tried to save trapped family
Hotel guests had to be physically stopped from going back into a burning building to save a young family during the Cameron House fire, an inquiry has heard. The hotel's night manager, told a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) the group of men tried to go back for a couple and their baby who were trapped in their room.
Saharan Britain: Aerial views of England show scorched earth as parts of the UK resemble a desert after fields and trees turn brown in heatwave
Aerial shots have revealed the impact of Britain's heatwave which has left farmers with parched crops and vast desert-like landscapes in areas normally be filled with swathes of greenery, as the country endured its driest July since 1935 and record-breaking 40C temperatures. Patches of scorched grass can be seen across...
BBC
Clacton Airfield: Pilot comes to abrupt halt into hedge
A pilot who descended into an airfield too quickly ended up coming to a halt in a hedge, an investigation found. The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) report said the pilot was left unhurt in the "serious incident" at Clacton Airfield, Essex on 17 April. The experienced 52-year-old had taken...
