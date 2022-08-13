Read full article on original website
Related
spotonillinois.com
Lexie Nilles junior tennis player earns 28 playing Girls' 14 singles by week ending July 29
There is one junior tennis player from Forsyth ranked in the Boys' 18 category in the week ending Aug. 5 by the United States Tennis Association. There was one junior tennis player who ranked in Boys' 18 bracket the previous week. Luke Hubbard is the top ranked boy in the category...
spotonillinois.com
Aarav Patel junior tennis player earns 110 in Boys' 12 bracket in week ending Aug. 6
Springfield tennis player Jai Khurana is ranked 3,351st in the junior Boys' 12 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Aug. 6. They had 90 total points, split between 90 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent... 05:29. 04:30.
spotonillinois.com
Four homes sold in Blue Mound, Illinois with a median home sale price of $172,500 in July 2022
Decatur tennis player Riley Renfro won 32 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by July. They finished July ranked 27,829th, falling from 26,864th from the beginning of the month. Their 32 points playing singles... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
spotonillinois.com
Neighbors: Center director Davidsmeyer helps provide path to independence for those with disabilities
The Jacksonville Area Center for Independent Living provides advocacy, peer mentoring, transition, individual living, and information and referral services to those with disabilities to help them lead more independent lives in their own homes. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 13:57. 13:22. 11:33. 10:47. 10:04. 07:58. How many points did...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
St. Sabina offering $10K reward for info in deadly shooting of 19-year-old woman
CHICAGO - Saint Sabina Church is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a shooting that killed a 19-year-old woman and injured four others in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of W. 78th Street around 12:20... ★ FURTHER...
spotonillinois.com
Winchester chief making move to Bluffs, joining police as officer
Bluffs village board members have approved hiring two part-time police officers. How many points did Colin Knollhoff from Jacksonville win in Boys' 14 singles USTA competitions by July?
spotonillinois.com
Girard man sentenced for meth delivery
Joseph V. Greear, 50, of Girard was sentenced by the Judge Joshua A. Meyer to 11 years and six months in prison for the Class 1 felony of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 01:34. 23:48. Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter...
Comments / 0