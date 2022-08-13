ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Bradford beat 10-man Newport to claim first league win of campaign

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago


Bradford claimed their first league win of the season at the third attempt after beating 10-man Newport 2-0 at Valley Parade.

Mark Hughes’ side made a positive start with chances for Lee Angol and Scott Banks before taking a sixth-minute lead with a 25-yard strike from captain Richie Smallwood that flew into the top corner.

Newport’s problems mounted as injuries to Aaron Wildig and Robbie Willmott forced the visitors into two changes in the first 35 minutes.

Omar Bogle headed wide for the Exiles but Bradford could have gone further in front.

Angol prodded past the post when put through by Banks and the on-loan Crystal Palace winger then screwed a shot into the side-netting.

Things went for bad to worse for Newport in first-half stoppage time when Declan Drysdale was sent off for a professional foul on Andy Cook on the edge of the area.

Bradford made the man advantage count with a second goal after 53 minutes as Harry Chapman raced into the box and his early shot squirmed through Nick Townsend’s grasp and over the line.

