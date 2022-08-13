Read full article on original website
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:5 California Classic-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:44.47. (1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 44.47) Estimated jackpot: $456,000. ¶ To win...
Wishon Fire burning on Sequoia National Forest
The Wishon Fire was burning in the Tule River Canyon in the Sequoia National Forest on Monday afternoon. As of 4:45 p.m. Monday the fire had burned 200 acres. Smoke from the fire could be seen from Highway 190 rising above Success Lake. Firefighters were responding to the fire in...
