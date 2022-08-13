ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, IL

Aurora (Kane County) median home prices rose by 11.1% in the first half of 2022

Aurora West Unit School District 129 in Kane County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Aurora West Unit School District 129, which teaches 10,932 students,...
KANE COUNTY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Top 10 Carroll County home sales for July 2022

These are the top four home sales for Albany, Illinois in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In July 2022, there were four homes sold, with a median home sale price of $179,000 in Albany. Top four home sales in Albany for July 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceBrent and Ashley Tomman404...
ALBANY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Weekly recap, week ending July 23 home sales in North Aurora

Aurora tennis player Adrian Drabik won 24 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by July. They finished July ranked 30,086th, falling from 29,423rd from the beginning of the month. Their 24 points playing singles...
AURORA, IL
Does This Popular Mall In Illinois Still Have A Chance At Thriving?

If you've never been to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Illinois, you've saved yourself from impulse buying at every store. Though I shop online a ton now, I do make a trip to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg from time to time. Something about walking into a huge shopping center and having all the options you need in one giant building makes me happy. That means more walking, but at least I'm not wasting gas driving from place to place!
SCHAUMBURG, IL
WIFR

Locally owned hair salon opens storefront on Miracle Mile in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A hometown business celebrated Rockford Day at their new salon location in Rockford. 815 Blades Hair Salon owner Bill Brinkley shared his dream with guests Monday during the shop’s grand re-opening. Brinkley, a proud Rockford resident, first opened 815 Blades on August 15, 2019. After...
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Sign States That Wisconsin Gas Station ARMS Employees

Here's an interesting sign I saw over the weekend that had me scratching my dome... While stopping at a gas station in Beloit Wi I was greeted with a threatening sign. We have all seen things like:. "this gas station does not have large bills" "this location uses surveillance cameras"
BELOIT, WI
WIFR

Rockford’s household hazardous waste collection facility limiting certain items

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Due to a fire at the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency’s waste processing facility, certain items will temporarily not be accepted at Rockford’s household hazardous waste collection facility. Until further notice, only the following items will be accepted at Rockford’s household hazardous waste facility:
ROCKFORD, IL
travelawaits.com

7 Things To Do In Charming Edgerton, Wisconsin

Edgerton, Wisconsin, is a charming small town with a big personality. Found in the Rock River Valley 4 miles away from the gorgeous 10,595-acre Lake Koshkonong, it is the perfect place to experience Midwestern hospitality while having fun. This community was formerly known as Fulton Station. Still, it was later...
EDGERTON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Unclaimed money will help heat Rockford homes this winter

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford will receive $78,000 as part of Illinois’ unclaimed property program. The money was reclaimed through the State Treasurer’s I-Cash Program. Originally earmarked for the city’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), the funds will now help families this winter. The LIHEAP program begins in September and runs […]
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Local Baker Whips Up Delicious 815 Cookies In Time For Rockford’s 815 Day

If you love supporting local businesses, now's the perfect time to jump into 815 Day!. Every year since I can remember, this has been a big day in the Stateline. All across the Rockford area, 815 Day really celebrates the city, shopping local, and especially supporting small businesses! Who's your favorite local business in the Stateline? I'd have to say... Humble Bee Bakery based out of Machesney Park.
ROCKFORD, IL
indreg.com

Decatur Dairy and Swiss Cheese Co-op expanding

Decatur Dairy officially broke ground Tuesday, Aug. 16, on a 23,000-square-foot cheese plant addition. The historic creamery just west of Brodhead and Decatur Swiss Cheese Co-op are forming a new limited liability company in the cheese plant expansion. The plant produces cheese on West County Highway F with milk from...
BRODHEAD, WI
Q985

Popular Ice Cream Shop Creates Peachy New Flavor for Rockford’s 815 Day

The perfect old-fashioned homemade ice cream shop just revealed a brand new flavor for 815 Day that pays tribute to one of Rockford's greatest treasures. There have been a few rumors over the last couple of weeks that the flavor creators at one of the area's most-loved ice cream shops was going to be creating a special flavor to celebrate '815 Day' and today, we finally get the details.
ROCKTON, IL

