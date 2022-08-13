Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spotonillinois.com
Four homes sold in Blue Mound, Illinois with a median home sale price of $172,500 in July 2022
Decatur tennis player Riley Renfro won 32 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by July. They finished July ranked 27,829th, falling from 26,864th from the beginning of the month. Their 32 points playing singles... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
spotonillinois.com
Aurora (Kane County) median home prices rose by 11.1% in the first half of 2022
Aurora West Unit School District 129 in Kane County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Aurora West Unit School District 129, which teaches 10,932 students,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
spotonillinois.com
Top 10 Carroll County home sales for July 2022
These are the top four home sales for Albany, Illinois in July 2022, according to BlockShopper.com. In July 2022, there were four homes sold, with a median home sale price of $179,000 in Albany. Top four home sales in Albany for July 2022BuyerAddressSale PriceBrent and Ashley Tomman404... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
spotonillinois.com
Weekly recap, week ending July 23 home sales in North Aurora
Aurora tennis player Adrian Drabik won 24 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by July. They finished July ranked 30,086th, falling from 29,423rd from the beginning of the month. Their 24 points playing singles... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford’s Times Theater gets $3M restoration grant
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Times Theater, on N. Main Street, which has sat empty for 20 years, has won $3 million in state grants to undergo a $16 million restoration project. The plan is to bring the historic theater on N. Main Street back to life by turning it into a multi-use entertainment venue. […]
Does This Popular Mall In Illinois Still Have A Chance At Thriving?
If you've never been to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Illinois, you've saved yourself from impulse buying at every store. Though I shop online a ton now, I do make a trip to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg from time to time. Something about walking into a huge shopping center and having all the options you need in one giant building makes me happy. That means more walking, but at least I'm not wasting gas driving from place to place!
WIFR
Locally owned hair salon opens storefront on Miracle Mile in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A hometown business celebrated Rockford Day at their new salon location in Rockford. 815 Blades Hair Salon owner Bill Brinkley shared his dream with guests Monday during the shop’s grand re-opening. Brinkley, a proud Rockford resident, first opened 815 Blades on August 15, 2019. After...
Sign States That Wisconsin Gas Station ARMS Employees
Here's an interesting sign I saw over the weekend that had me scratching my dome... While stopping at a gas station in Beloit Wi I was greeted with a threatening sign. We have all seen things like:. "this gas station does not have large bills" "this location uses surveillance cameras"
IN THIS ARTICLE
Second largest attendance recorded for this year’s Boone County Fair
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — This year’s Boone County Fair became the second largest attended ever, according to ticket sales data. Over 218,000 people attended the fair, just 4,000 less than the all-time record set in 2019. This year was the first Boone County Fair in a row to have over 200,000 attendees. The organizers said […]
WIFR
Rockford’s household hazardous waste collection facility limiting certain items
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Due to a fire at the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency’s waste processing facility, certain items will temporarily not be accepted at Rockford’s household hazardous waste collection facility. Until further notice, only the following items will be accepted at Rockford’s household hazardous waste facility:
spotonillinois.com
How many inmates sentenced in McHenry County will be released during Q4?
Huntley tennis player Sharif Chanwongse is ranked 6,403rd in the junior Boys' 12 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Aug. 6. They had 6 total points, split between 6 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent... ★ FURTHER...
travelawaits.com
7 Things To Do In Charming Edgerton, Wisconsin
Edgerton, Wisconsin, is a charming small town with a big personality. Found in the Rock River Valley 4 miles away from the gorgeous 10,595-acre Lake Koshkonong, it is the perfect place to experience Midwestern hospitality while having fun. This community was formerly known as Fulton Station. Still, it was later...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Awesome Chicken Joint Opening In Illinois With Several More To Follow
When one door closes another opens or, in this case, when one business closes another gets a chance to make its standalone debut. This is the case for a new spot opening in the Rockford area. Although many people already enjoy their food regularly, it's finally getting it one physical restaurant.
Unclaimed money will help heat Rockford homes this winter
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford will receive $78,000 as part of Illinois’ unclaimed property program. The money was reclaimed through the State Treasurer’s I-Cash Program. Originally earmarked for the city’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), the funds will now help families this winter. The LIHEAP program begins in September and runs […]
Local Baker Whips Up Delicious 815 Cookies In Time For Rockford’s 815 Day
If you love supporting local businesses, now's the perfect time to jump into 815 Day!. Every year since I can remember, this has been a big day in the Stateline. All across the Rockford area, 815 Day really celebrates the city, shopping local, and especially supporting small businesses! Who's your favorite local business in the Stateline? I'd have to say... Humble Bee Bakery based out of Machesney Park.
ocscanner.news
ILLINOIS: SHOOTING AT SIX FLAGS
We are getting reports of a shooting at Six Flags in Gurnee Illinois. No other information is available at this time.
New owner buys Rockford Auto Glass to keep it local
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Auto Glass and More, which has been in Rockford for more than 70 years, is under new ownership. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday at the location on 5401 E State Street to mark the grand re-opening after Rick Davis bought the store when the previous owner retired. Davis said […]
3 injured after shooting in parking lot at Illinois Six Flags Great America, park says
Illinois State Police responded to Six Flags Great America after reports of a shooting.
indreg.com
Decatur Dairy and Swiss Cheese Co-op expanding
Decatur Dairy officially broke ground Tuesday, Aug. 16, on a 23,000-square-foot cheese plant addition. The historic creamery just west of Brodhead and Decatur Swiss Cheese Co-op are forming a new limited liability company in the cheese plant expansion. The plant produces cheese on West County Highway F with milk from...
Popular Ice Cream Shop Creates Peachy New Flavor for Rockford’s 815 Day
The perfect old-fashioned homemade ice cream shop just revealed a brand new flavor for 815 Day that pays tribute to one of Rockford's greatest treasures. There have been a few rumors over the last couple of weeks that the flavor creators at one of the area's most-loved ice cream shops was going to be creating a special flavor to celebrate '815 Day' and today, we finally get the details.
Comments / 0