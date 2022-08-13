ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Killeen murder suspect turns 17, moved to Bell Co Jail

Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A suspect in the May 31, 2021 shooting death on Dickens Drive in Killeen has turned 17 and has been moved to the Bell County Jail. Bond was set at $1,000,000 for now 17-year-old Michael Anthony Howard, who was a juvenile when the offense occurred, but who has since been certified to stand trial as an adult.
Temple police ID victim of early Sunday crash on I-35

TEMPLE, Texas — A 27-year-old man has been identified as the victim of an early Sunday morning crash on I-35. Police identified Trevor Stonebraker as the man killed — about 1:45 a.m. — in a single-vehicle accident on southbound I-35 near exit 299. "The vehicle struck the...
SWAT standoff in Round Rock ends with suspect in hospital

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A five-and-a-half-hour SWAT standoff has ended in Round Rock. The initial call that sparked the standoff on Vernell Way came before noon Monday, according to Round Rock police. "Just before twelve o'clock we received a call from family members of a male who was in distress,...
Soldier dies on road after hit and run crash

KILLEEN, Texas — A motorcyclist died from his injuries after being involved in a hit and run Saturday, according to the Killeen Police Department. Officers arrived to the area of Mohawk Drive and S. Clear Creek Road around 12:40 a.m. in response to a motorcycle crash. Jesse Robert Cruz, 23, was found unconscious laying in the road, according to police.
Local police investigate an armed robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Temple are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the 2000 block of S. 57th St. According to police, they received a call just before 11 p.m. Saturday, August 13th in regards to an armed robbery. They say, a man with a handgun, who was wearing black clothing, stole cash and then fled the scene on foot.
Woman shot, killed by boyfriend in Leander: police

LEANDER, Texas - A woman was shot and killed by her boyfriend early Saturday morning in Leander, according to police. The Leander Police Department says it received a call from someone reporting a man had shot his girlfriend around 3:15 a.m. August 13 in the 1100 block of Snow Goose Lane. Responding officers found 24-year-old Kathryn Lynn Gibson dead inside the home who had been shot once with a pistol.
Leander police investigating Saturday morning homicide

LEANDER, Texas — The Leander Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot dead in a home early Saturday. The department received a call around 3:15 a.m. reporting a man had shot his girlfriend in the 1100 block of Snow Goose Lane. Officers responded to the scene and found the dead woman, identified as 24-year-old Kathryn Lynn Gibson. She had been shot once with a pistol, LPD reported.
Elgin police respond to two connected shootings within nine-hour window

ELGIN, Texas - The Elgin Police Department responded to two shootings they believe are connected within a nine-hour window Saturday. The first shooting occurred in the 500 block of E. Alamo Street near US 290 a little after 4 p.m. August 13. The person shot was later found dead in a crashed vehicle less than a mile away on W. Brenham Street. EPD says the victim and the alleged suspect knew each other.
Teen arrest for shooting in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A 17-year-old is currently in jail for the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia. N'Gaojia was shot dead in March after Christian Lamar Weston, 17, shot her and another unidentified person who survived the shooting, according to police. On Aug. 13 Weston was arrested after the Bell...
