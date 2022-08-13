Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Killeen murder suspect turns 17, moved to Bell Co Jail
Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A suspect in the May 31, 2021 shooting death on Dickens Drive in Killeen has turned 17 and has been moved to the Bell County Jail. Bond was set at $1,000,000 for now 17-year-old Michael Anthony Howard, who was a juvenile when the offense occurred, but who has since been certified to stand trial as an adult.
News Channel 25
Temple police ID victim of early Sunday crash on I-35
TEMPLE, Texas — A 27-year-old man has been identified as the victim of an early Sunday morning crash on I-35. Police identified Trevor Stonebraker as the man killed — about 1:45 a.m. — in a single-vehicle accident on southbound I-35 near exit 299. "The vehicle struck the...
fox7austin.com
SWAT standoff in Round Rock ends with suspect in hospital
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A five-and-a-half-hour SWAT standoff has ended in Round Rock. The initial call that sparked the standoff on Vernell Way came before noon Monday, according to Round Rock police. "Just before twelve o'clock we received a call from family members of a male who was in distress,...
fox7austin.com
Round Rock suspect in hospital, possible explosives determined 'not a threat': police
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Police Department responded Monday to reports of a barricaded subject at a home in Northeast Round Rock. Police say the barricaded subject is an adult male and that his family had called police concerned about his safety. The man was found unresponsive, but...
People
Months After a Grieving Mom Was Fatally Shot While Visiting Son's Grave on His Birthday, a Suspect Is Arrested
Police in Texas have arrested a teen on charges of murdering a Texas woman who was fatally shot while visiting her son's grave. On March 22, Yolanda N'Gaojia was gunned down while mourning her son, Amir Tajai-Kineh N'Gaojia, at the Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery in Killeen. N'Gaojia...
fox44news.com
Victim of deadly I-35 crash identified
Bell County (FOX 44) – Temple Police released the name of the man killed in an early Sunday morning crash. It happened in the southbound lanes of I-35 around 1:45 a.m. Officers found a wreck near the 299 exit of the interstate. A vehicle hit the retaining wall by the exit. They shut down two of the lanes, as well as the exit.
KWTX
Temple Police identify man killed in wreck early Sunday morning
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department on Monday identified Trevor Stonebraker, 27, as the person killed in a wreck early Sunday morning on I-35 south. Police officers were dispatched the scene of the single-vehicle collision on southbound Interstate 35 near exit 299 at about 1:45 a.m. on August 14.
Person killed in early morning crash in Temple identified
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department identified the person killed early Sunday morning as 27-year-old Trevor Stonebraker. Police said Stonebraker was driving south on I-35 around 1:45 a.m. when he ran into a retaining wall at exit 299. He was the only person in the car. Police did...
Operation leads to the arrest of 2 men in Belton for solicitation of minor
Two men were arrested in Belton following an operation that targeted individuals attempting to meet with minors and engage in sexual conduct.
Overnight crash kills active-duty soldier in Killeen: Police
Killeen police are investigating a fatal early Saturday hit-and-run crash at Mohawk Drive and South Clear Creek Road.
Soldier dies on road after hit and run crash
KILLEEN, Texas — A motorcyclist died from his injuries after being involved in a hit and run Saturday, according to the Killeen Police Department. Officers arrived to the area of Mohawk Drive and S. Clear Creek Road around 12:40 a.m. in response to a motorcycle crash. Jesse Robert Cruz, 23, was found unconscious laying in the road, according to police.
2 shootings, 1 ‘in retaliation’ leaves person dead in Elgin
EPD said officers found the shooting victim in a crashed car on West Brenham Street and South Avenue C, but during the investigation, officers said the shooting happened a block away on East Alamo Street.
KWTX
Local police investigate an armed robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Temple are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the 2000 block of S. 57th St. According to police, they received a call just before 11 p.m. Saturday, August 13th in regards to an armed robbery. They say, a man with a handgun, who was wearing black clothing, stole cash and then fled the scene on foot.
Waco police identify early Saturday crash victim, 3 remain hospitalized
Waco police have identified 31-year-old Cecilia Rodriguez as the victim of a fatal crash this weekend.
KWTX
Victim who coughed up, then swallowed bullet after he was shot in the head expected to testify in alleged gunman’s trial
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A gunshot victim who survived his head wound, inhaled the bullet into his airway, coughed it up and then swallowed the projectile is expected to testify Tuesday that Ramon Joseph Castro II shot him in the right temple. Castro, 39, a parolee from Bellmead with four...
fox7austin.com
Woman shot, killed by boyfriend in Leander: police
LEANDER, Texas - A woman was shot and killed by her boyfriend early Saturday morning in Leander, according to police. The Leander Police Department says it received a call from someone reporting a man had shot his girlfriend around 3:15 a.m. August 13 in the 1100 block of Snow Goose Lane. Responding officers found 24-year-old Kathryn Lynn Gibson dead inside the home who had been shot once with a pistol.
Police identify suspect in Leander fatal shooting
The Leander Police Department said it was investigating a homicide Saturday morning in the 1100 block of Snow Goose.
Leander police investigating Saturday morning homicide
LEANDER, Texas — The Leander Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot dead in a home early Saturday. The department received a call around 3:15 a.m. reporting a man had shot his girlfriend in the 1100 block of Snow Goose Lane. Officers responded to the scene and found the dead woman, identified as 24-year-old Kathryn Lynn Gibson. She had been shot once with a pistol, LPD reported.
fox7austin.com
Elgin police respond to two connected shootings within nine-hour window
ELGIN, Texas - The Elgin Police Department responded to two shootings they believe are connected within a nine-hour window Saturday. The first shooting occurred in the 500 block of E. Alamo Street near US 290 a little after 4 p.m. August 13. The person shot was later found dead in a crashed vehicle less than a mile away on W. Brenham Street. EPD says the victim and the alleged suspect knew each other.
Teen arrest for shooting in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A 17-year-old is currently in jail for the murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia. N'Gaojia was shot dead in March after Christian Lamar Weston, 17, shot her and another unidentified person who survived the shooting, according to police. On Aug. 13 Weston was arrested after the Bell...
