Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.
An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
Six Flags amusement park shooting near Chicago leaves 3 hurt
GURNEE, Ill. — (AP) — Three people were injured in a shooting outside a Chicago-area amusement park's entrance that sent visitors scrambling for safety and prompted the park to close early, authorities said. Officers responded about 7:50 p.m. Sunday after 911 calls reporting shots fired at Six Flags...
spotonillinois.com
Weekly recap, week ending July 23 home sales in North Aurora
Aurora tennis player Adrian Drabik won 24 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by July. They finished July ranked 30,086th, falling from 29,423rd from the beginning of the month. Their 24 points playing singles... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
3 shot at Six Flags amusement park in Illinois
Three people were shot in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois, on Sunday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
See how Chicago ranks compared to other cities when it comes to inflation
You may think inflation hits expensive states hardest, but that's not the case.
Demand for Italian Beef Surged After ‘The Bear.' Here Are Chicago's Most-Searched Spots
"The Bear," FX's show about a famed-but-failing Italian beef shop in Chicago, took Hulu by storm. It also unleashed a raging craving for the dramedy's menu-standout. The fast-paced, chaos-ridden show has spurred a flurry of interest for Italian beef sandwiches since its release June 23. Spikes in searches for the staple started just days after the show rolled out its first few episodes, with Google Trends seeing interest in the dish nearly double.
spotonillinois.com
Aurora (Kane County) median home prices rose by 11.1% in the first half of 2022
Aurora West Unit School District 129 in Kane County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Aurora West Unit School District 129, which teaches 10,932 students,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
IN THIS ARTICLE
tigerdroppings.com
Chicago: Car Plows Crowd of people fighting in the street.
That was violent. I bet the driver did not see these youths standing in the center of the road in the middle of the night who were all on their way to midnight basketball. There's no story attached to this. LSU Fan. Down a red dirt road. Member since Jan...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Chicago’s ‘safe life’ is long gone
When I was younger, my dad would always talk about how beautiful the city where he grew up was, but how grateful he was to be able to come to and settle in Chicago. Of course, he was talking about Jerusalem, which long before his country, Palestine, was torn by war, was one of the most spectacular cities in the world.
wjol.com
Pritzker Announces $35B Billion Investment in Transportation
Heavy traffic is seen on an expressway near O'Hare airport in Chicago, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Officials with the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police say the ramped up enforcement efforts involving more than 150 law enforcement agencies will end early Monday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Former Orr basketball player Marquise Pryor, 27, fatally shot on South Side
Marquise Pryor, who played basketball at Orr and was a prominent figure in the 2018 Fox Sports documentary “Shot in the Dark,” was shot and killed on Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spotonillinois.com
Aurora tennis player Umar Bajwa ranks in Boys' 16 bracket in week ending Aug. 6
Aurora tennis player Ryan Gumber is ranked 3,466th in the junior Boys' 12 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Aug. 6. They had 84 total points, split between 84 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent... ★ FURTHER...
Woman's feet severed in boating accident at Chicago's 'Playpen': police
Members of the Chicago Police Department’s Marine Unit offered new details Monday about a boating accident at the “Playpen” area of Lake Michigan that left two women with critical injuries over the weekend.
spotonillinois.com
How many inmates sentenced in McHenry County will be released during Q4?
Huntley tennis player Sharif Chanwongse is ranked 6,403rd in the junior Boys' 12 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending Aug. 6. They had 6 total points, split between 6 single points and any double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent... ★ FURTHER...
Our Chicago: Illinois' 2nd-largest district to resume school with about 100 teacher vacancies
Supt. Dr. Tony Sanders said they have about 100 teacher vacancies right now.
Woodridge man found with AR-15 rifle and guns in Englewood could be free on bail
Alexander Podgorny the man from suburban Woodridge, 27 miles from Chicago, in DuPage County, who was found with an AR-15 rifle and four other loaded guns on August 4 in Moran Park in Englewood, could be set free on electronic monitoring after he fired several shots at 3:30 a.m., according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.
cwbchicago.com
Man killed in panhandling turf war, prosecutors say
A dispute between a homeless woman and a homeless man over panhandling turf ended with the man being murdered on the Chicago expressway exit ramp, prosecutors said. Mary Normand, 26, beat Eriberto Hernandez, 47, with a metal fencing stake, pushed him into the path of a moving truck, and then continued to beat him with the stake until witnesses intervened, prosecutor Danny Hanichak said during a bail hearing on Monday afternoon.
nypressnews.com
2 women hospitalized in ‘Playpen’ boating incident
Two women were hospitalized following a boating incident Saturday afternoon in Lake Michigan near the Gold Coast neighborhood. Emergency crews responded to a call of people in the water about 5 p.m. in the no-wake slip often referred to as “the Playpen,” Chicago fire officials said. Both women...
Lettuce Entertain You Opening New West-Coast Style Restaurant
The new restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner on two levels
Comments / 0