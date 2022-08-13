ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.

An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Weekly recap, week ending July 23 home sales in North Aurora

Aurora tennis player Adrian Drabik won 24 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by July. They finished July ranked 30,086th, falling from 29,423rd from the beginning of the month. Their 24 points playing singles... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
AURORA, IL
Q985

This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
NBC Chicago

Demand for Italian Beef Surged After ‘The Bear.' Here Are Chicago's Most-Searched Spots

"The Bear," FX's show about a famed-but-failing Italian beef shop in Chicago, took Hulu by storm. It also unleashed a raging craving for the dramedy's menu-standout. The fast-paced, chaos-ridden show has spurred a flurry of interest for Italian beef sandwiches since its release June 23. Spikes in searches for the staple started just days after the show rolled out its first few episodes, with Google Trends seeing interest in the dish nearly double.
CHICAGO, IL
spotonillinois.com

Aurora (Kane County) median home prices rose by 11.1% in the first half of 2022

Aurora West Unit School District 129 in Kane County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Aurora West Unit School District 129, which teaches 10,932 students,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
KANE COUNTY, IL
tigerdroppings.com

Chicago: Car Plows Crowd of people fighting in the street.

That was violent. I bet the driver did not see these youths standing in the center of the road in the middle of the night who were all on their way to midnight basketball. There's no story attached to this. LSU Fan. Down a red dirt road. Member since Jan...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Chicago’s ‘safe life’ is long gone

When I was younger, my dad would always talk about how beautiful the city where he grew up was, but how grateful he was to be able to come to and settle in Chicago. Of course, he was talking about Jerusalem, which long before his country, Palestine, was torn by war, was one of the most spectacular cities in the world.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Pritzker Announces $35B Billion Investment in Transportation

Heavy traffic is seen on an expressway near O'Hare airport in Chicago, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Officials with the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police say the ramped up enforcement efforts involving more than 150 law enforcement agencies will end early Monday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man killed in panhandling turf war, prosecutors say

A dispute between a homeless woman and a homeless man over panhandling turf ended with the man being murdered on the Chicago expressway exit ramp, prosecutors said. Mary Normand, 26, beat Eriberto Hernandez, 47, with a metal fencing stake, pushed him into the path of a moving truck, and then continued to beat him with the stake until witnesses intervened, prosecutor Danny Hanichak said during a bail hearing on Monday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

2 women hospitalized in ‘Playpen’ boating incident

Two women were hospitalized following a boating incident Saturday afternoon in Lake Michigan near the Gold Coast neighborhood. Emergency crews responded to a call of people in the water about 5 p.m. in the no-wake slip often referred to as “the Playpen,” Chicago fire officials said. Both women...
CHICAGO, IL

