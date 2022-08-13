Read full article on original website
Related
WAND TV
Coroner releases the identity of man shot and killed in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was pronounced dead early Monday morning after a shooting in Springfield. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified the 42-year-old Springfield man that was shot at a residence on North 8th Street in Springfield as Roosevelt Sims. Around 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Springfield Police...
WTAX
Man arrested in homicide
A Springfield man has been arrested and charged with three counts of first degree murder in the shooting death of a man last night (Sun). Around 8:50 p.m. Springfield Police responded to the 1100 block of north 8th Street for a report of a shooting. Officers found the victim who...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has released the identity of a man who was shot and killed Sunday night in Springfield. In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as Roosevelt Sims, 42 of Springfield. Sims was shot multiple times near North 8th and East Division Streets and was taken […]
Herald & Review
Police: Gang member said he carries gun because Decatur is 'dangerous'
DECATUR — Police report arresting an armed member of a street gang who told them he needed a gun because of “how dangerous it is in the city.”. A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said Sirspartucas M. Saunders, 18, was arrested just after 12 a.m. July 25 after a brief car chase and foot pursuit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel20.com
Man killed in 8th Street shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. Decody Stamps, 35, of Springfield, was taken into custody within an hour of the incident, Springfield Police say. Springfield police are investigating a Sunday night shooting. It happened around 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of North 8th Street. Police say when they arrived...
Man dead after shooting, says Sangamon Co. coroner
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner said a man died after being shot several times. In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon stated a 42-year-old man was brought into the hospital from a Springfield house. He was pronounced dead around 12:30 a.m. Monday. His identity has not yet been released. An autopsy was […]
Herald & Review
Convicted Decatur vandal jailed on new charges, police report
DECATUR — Convicted serial downtown Decatur vandal Travis C. Stewart has been at it again, according to Decatur police. This time he is charged with five preliminary counts of criminal damage after he is accused of smashing windows and causing other destruction at targets ranging from St. Patrick School to various downtown businesses and other locations.
Herald & Review
Report says son battered mother, then asked Decatur police: 'Is she dead?'
DECATUR — As a mother lay fighting for her life from wounds her adult son is accused of inflicting, police say the suspect asked officers: “Is she dead?”. A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said Adam D. Rich followed that up with a later question: “If I call my Mom and she doesn’t want to press charges, can I not go to jail?”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald & Review
Broken Jesus statue in $6,000 trail of criminal damage, Decatur police report
DECATUR — Damage from the latest downtown Decatur vandalism rampage attributed to Travis C. Stewart includes a shattered Jesus statue and numerous smashed potted plants and windows for a total bill of more than $6,000, according to police. The statue, broken into three pieces, was on display outside St....
wmay.com
Springfield Man Gets 44 Years For 2016 Murder
A Springfield man has been sentenced to 44 years in prison for his role in a 2016 murder, even though he did not fire the fatal shot. Sangamon County prosecutors say Demarco Jones was a member of a Springfield street gang called the “SQAD,” and was the mastermind of a crime spree, including a botched robbery that resulted in the murder of 19-year-old Alaysia Bennett. Evidence at trial indicated that Jones gave the gun to shooter Devante Taylor and directed him to open fire on the vehicle where Bennett and several others were sitting.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Four Arrested On Meth Charges In Taylorville
Four people have been arrested in Taylorville following complaints from citizens concerning narcotic traffic. 26-year-old Faith Lozier, 61-year-old Donald Lozier, 32-year-old William Simmons, and Ruth Lozier were all arrested for various charges of methamphetamine delivery and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Other charges are expected to come. On...
advantagenews.com
Meth dealer sentenced in Macoupin County
A Girard man’s headed to prison for supplying methamphetamine to others in Macoupin County. State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison announced Friday afternoon that 50-year-old Joseph Greear faces up to eleven years and six months behind bars, and won’t be eligible for parole until the end of 2027. Unlawful...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police released further details about a Sunday shooting that resulted in a man’s death. In a news release, officers said it happened around 9 p.m. near North 8th and East Division streets. When police got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. Officers started […]
wmay.com
DHS Does Not Appeal Order; County Wants Expedited Process On Inmate Transfers
Sangamon County says the state has given up its right to appeal a court ruling over jail inmate transfers… and wants to proceed with an expedited hearing schedule in the legal fight. A judge this month issued a temporary restraining order requiring the Illinois Department of Human Services to...
Coroner identifies man killed by train
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the man who was hit and killed by a train in Springfield on Friday. Allmon identified the deceased individual as Darrell Hall, 51 of Springfield. Allmon said that Hall was walking in the 1500 block of Percy Avenue when he was hit. Hall was […]
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County man sentenced to over 11 years following meth charges
Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison announced on Friday that a Macoupin County man was sentenced to 11 years and 6 months for the unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. Joseph Greear, 50 of Girard, was charged with the class 1 felony on January 26. The...
Herald & Review
Police: Early Sunday violence in Decatur leaves one dead, one badly injured
DECATUR — A spate of early Sunday violence in Decatur left one man shot to death and a woman fighting for her life after sustaining injuries in unconnected crimes, police report. The fatal gunshot victim was identified Sunday afternoon as Arrion L. McClelland, 24, who lived in Decatur. Macon...
Teen arrested after domestic violence situation
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager from has been arrested following a domestic violence situation early Sunday morning. Decatur Police received a report of the situation around 1 a.m. and dispatched officers to a house located near Calhoun and Main Streets. Inside, they found a 43-year-old woman with a head injury and immediately rendered medical […]
City of Decatur chooses ambulance service
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur chose a new ambulance service. “The transition to a new EMS provider for Decatur and Macon County is underway,” said officials in a news release. They chose to issue a license to Abbott EMS/GMR. “This was a tough decision but we believe we made the right one […]
25newsnow.com
Tazewell County woman sentenced to prison for killing her baby
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - A Tazewell County woman has received nine-years in prison for killing her own 11 month-old child. Angel Vanduker was convicted of involuntary manslaughter after suffocating her daughter Nova back in 2020. The conviction carries a penalty range of three to14-years. It was an emotional,...
Comments / 0