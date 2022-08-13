ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Magnolia State Live

Church members express disbelief in aftermath of fire at historic Mississippi church

Members of a church built in 1844 expressed their shock and disbelief in the wake of a fire that destroyed a majority of the historic Mississippi church Saturday night. The College Hill Presbyterian Church , located at 339 Co Rd 102, burned for more than three hours, according to reports. Crews from the Lafayette County Fire Department and Oxford Fire Department responded to the scene to combat the engulfing flames.
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

New Albany is newest Welcome Home Mississippi retirement community

New Albany is 14th city to join the program to attract retirees. New Albany has been named Mississippi’s newest certified retirement city under the Welcome Home Mississippi (WHM) program. Administered by the Mississippi Development Authority, the goal of WHM is to attract retirees from around the country to communities throughout the state.
NEW ALBANY, MS
hottytoddy.com

University of Mississippi Returns to Normal Parking Policy on Aug. 16

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 16, normal parking and enforcement operations will be in effect, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. All vehicles brought on campus require a parking permit unless parked in a pay-by-hour parking meter space with paid time. Some permit types are exclusively linked to a vehicle’s...
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Wing Stop cited, fined by Department of Labor

The U.S. Department of Labor has announced that the operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, including one in Olive Branch, made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations. The Southaven-based Boss Wings Enterprises LLC...
WREG

Police, college say no threat to LGBTQ community in Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee case

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Oxford Police Department and University of Mississippi Police released a statement Friday to address the community’s concerns about the Jimmie “Jay” Lee case. The statement comes after more details about Lee’s death emerged when Tim Herrington, who is charged in connection with Lee’s murder after his disappearance, appeared in court Tuesday. Lee […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
OXFORD, MS
foodmanufacturing.com

Wing Restaurant Operator Fined for Wage Violations

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. – The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Oxford, MS - Jackson Ave W Site of Injury-Causing Accident

Oxford, MS (August 07, 2022) - Police officers and other response teams were called to the scene of a two-vehicle injury crash on Saturday, August 6th in Oxford. According to a local source, the incident took place at about 11:00 p.m. in the 2600th block of Jackson Avenue West, near Popeyes.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Some BancorpSouth customers having issues with electronic deposits

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — BancorpSouth says it is working to resolve a problem with electronic deposits being made to some customer accounts. It is unclear how many customers are affected. The bank's director of corporate communications says the company could not comment on situations involving customers. However, a Facebook...
TUPELO, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Tippah Co, MS - Henry Holt Killed in Hwy 72 Collision

Tippah Co, MS (August 13, 2022) - A two-vehicle collision in Tippah County on the morning of Saturday, August 6th resulted in the death of a man from Tennessee. An official from the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the head-on crash took place on Highway 72 when a westbound pick-up truck collided with an eastbound SUV.
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
Jackson Free Press

Lawmakers Aim for More Emergency Rooms in Rural Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers have approved a bill aimed at bolstering health care in rural Mississippi. The bill recently approved by both chambers of the state Legislature would permit the construction of “freestanding” emergency rooms in rural counties. The freestanding ERs would not have to be attached to hospitals.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Railroad crossing maintenance in Tupelo starts Monday

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Spring Street between Clark Street and Elizabeth Street will be closed for railroad crossing maintenance at 6 a.m. on Monday, August 15th. The road should be reopened by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16th. All traffic will have access to the area but no through traffic will...
TUPELO, MS
Daily Mississippian

State argues Jay Lee was strangled to death by Timothy Herrington

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., who has been charged with the murder of University of Mississippi student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, was refused bond by Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge Gray Tollison at his hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Tollison denied Herrington bond on the grounds that the evidence presented...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Olive Branch Wingstop franchise owner ordered to pay $114,000 by Dept. of Labor for illegally deducting training, uniforms and background checks

The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor, and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
actionnews5.com

Elderly woman found in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN , Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department canceled a missing person alert for an elderly woman Monday afternoon. Mickey Popplewell, 74, has been safely located.
WREG

Moving company owner wanted in Oxford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A man is facing an embezzlement charge and another man is on the run after an investigation into a moving company in Oxford, Mississippi. After a lengthy Oxford Police investigation into Spyder Moving Services, 54-year-old Charles Joiner was charged Friday with accessory to embezzlement under contract. Joiner was taken into custody at […]
OXFORD, MS
WLBT

Owner, worker with moving company arrested

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Better Business Bureau of Mississippi, Since 2019, over 30 Mississippians have fallen victim to a moving service that moves your belongings, but sometimes that’s the last time they’re ever seen. Spyder Moving Services, located in Oxford and Hattiesburg, has received positive...
OXFORD, MS

