Church members express disbelief in aftermath of fire at historic Mississippi church
Members of a church built in 1844 expressed their shock and disbelief in the wake of a fire that destroyed a majority of the historic Mississippi church Saturday night. The College Hill Presbyterian Church , located at 339 Co Rd 102, burned for more than three hours, according to reports. Crews from the Lafayette County Fire Department and Oxford Fire Department responded to the scene to combat the engulfing flames.
New Albany is newest Welcome Home Mississippi retirement community
New Albany is 14th city to join the program to attract retirees. New Albany has been named Mississippi’s newest certified retirement city under the Welcome Home Mississippi (WHM) program. Administered by the Mississippi Development Authority, the goal of WHM is to attract retirees from around the country to communities throughout the state.
University of Mississippi Returns to Normal Parking Policy on Aug. 16
Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 16, normal parking and enforcement operations will be in effect, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. All vehicles brought on campus require a parking permit unless parked in a pay-by-hour parking meter space with paid time. Some permit types are exclusively linked to a vehicle’s...
Police, college say no threat to LGBTQ community in Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee case
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Oxford Police Department and University of Mississippi Police released a statement Friday to address the community’s concerns about the Jimmie “Jay” Lee case. The statement comes after more details about Lee’s death emerged when Tim Herrington, who is charged in connection with Lee’s murder after his disappearance, appeared in court Tuesday. Lee […]
Keeping the streets safe as students return to Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. — With students heading back to class soon, traffic is already getting hectic in Oxford. FOX13 spoke to drivers and police about keeping it safe on the road. Here is something to consider: when the students return to Ole Miss, the population of Oxford almost doubles. “Oh...
Historic North Mississippi cemetery neglected by city, families say
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — Uncut grass is waist-high in spots - so high in Historic Hillcrest Cemetery in Holly Springs, Mississippi, that families say they are sick of it and they want answers from the city-owned cemetery. “There are a lot of people out here that are important to...
Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
Oxford, MS - Jackson Ave W Site of Injury-Causing Accident
Oxford, MS (August 07, 2022) - Police officers and other response teams were called to the scene of a two-vehicle injury crash on Saturday, August 6th in Oxford. According to a local source, the incident took place at about 11:00 p.m. in the 2600th block of Jackson Avenue West, near Popeyes.
Some BancorpSouth customers having issues with electronic deposits
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — BancorpSouth says it is working to resolve a problem with electronic deposits being made to some customer accounts. It is unclear how many customers are affected. The bank's director of corporate communications says the company could not comment on situations involving customers. However, a Facebook...
Tippah Co, MS - Henry Holt Killed in Hwy 72 Collision
Tippah Co, MS (August 13, 2022) - A two-vehicle collision in Tippah County on the morning of Saturday, August 6th resulted in the death of a man from Tennessee. An official from the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the head-on crash took place on Highway 72 when a westbound pick-up truck collided with an eastbound SUV.
Lawmakers Aim for More Emergency Rooms in Rural Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers have approved a bill aimed at bolstering health care in rural Mississippi. The bill recently approved by both chambers of the state Legislature would permit the construction of “freestanding” emergency rooms in rural counties. The freestanding ERs would not have to be attached to hospitals.
Railroad crossing maintenance in Tupelo starts Monday
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Spring Street between Clark Street and Elizabeth Street will be closed for railroad crossing maintenance at 6 a.m. on Monday, August 15th. The road should be reopened by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16th. All traffic will have access to the area but no through traffic will...
State argues Jay Lee was strangled to death by Timothy Herrington
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., who has been charged with the murder of University of Mississippi student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, was refused bond by Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge Gray Tollison at his hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Tollison denied Herrington bond on the grounds that the evidence presented...
Olive Branch Wingstop franchise owner ordered to pay $114,000 by Dept. of Labor for illegally deducting training, uniforms and background checks
The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor, and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
Elderly woman found in Southaven
SOUTHAVEN , Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department canceled a missing person alert for an elderly woman Monday afternoon. Mickey Popplewell, 74, has been safely located.
Owner, worker with moving company arrested
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Better Business Bureau of Mississippi, Since 2019, over 30 Mississippians have fallen victim to a moving service that moves your belongings, but sometimes that’s the last time they’re ever seen. Spyder Moving Services, located in Oxford and Hattiesburg, has received positive...
PHOTOS: Firefighters find Mississippi church engulfed in flames late Saturday night, officials say
COLLEGE HILL CHURCH FIRE College Hill Presbyterian Church located at 339 County Road 102. (Lafayette County Fire Department)
