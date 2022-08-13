ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antonio Colak maintains scoring streak as Rangers ease to victory

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago
Antonio Colak scored for the third game in a row as Rangers swept St Johnstone aside with a 4-0 cinch Premiership win at Ibrox.

Malik Tillman gave the patient home side the lead in the 32nd minute with a close-range header.

Saints continued to make life difficult for the Light Blues until Croatian striker Colak, who had netted in previous games against Union Saint-Gilloise and Kilmarnock, drove in a second from 10 yards in the 62nd minute, with late goals by substitutes Scott Arfield and Tom Lawrence adding gloss to the scoreline.

It was a third Rangers victory at Ibrox in a week with three clean sheets which will boost confidence ahead of the first leg of their Champions League play-off against PSV in Govan on Tuesday night.

With injuries to Ryan Kent and James Sands from Tuesday’s European game, Gers defender Ben Davies made his first start and Rabbi Matondo, Ryan Jack and Scott Wright also came in against unchanged Saints.

There was a half-hearted appeal for a penalty within minutes when Colak tumbled inside the box following a challenge by Saints’ on-loan Millwall defender Alex Mitchell. Referee Nick Walsh took no notice.

In the fourth minute, St Johnstone goalkeeper Remi Matthews drove a clearance off Tillman and was glad to see the ball fly wide of the goal.

There was early Saints disruption three minutes later when Cammy MacPherson went off injured to be replaced by former Watford midfielder Daniel Phillips for his debut.

It was one-way traffic but in the 17th minute, when a deep cross bounced off Rangers defender Borna Barisic eight yards out, striker Theo Blair knocked the ball wide of a post from on the ground and a good St Johnstone chance was gone.

Light Blues midfielder John Lundstram came close on the half-hour with a powerful 25-yard drive which had Matthews stretching to tip over the crossbar.

Rangers kept the visitors pinned in and when skipper James Tavernier took a Wright pass and floated the ball over to the back post, Tillman, on loan from Bayern Munich, rose high again to head in off the bar.

In the 50th minute Matondo, playing off the left, cracked the woodwork with a drive from the edge of the box and Barisic cleared the bar by inches with a free-kick from a similar distance.

When Saints lost a second, it was their own fault. A hesitant Drey Wright was robbed by Matondo inside the penalty area and the ball fell to Colak who swiftly turned and drove the ball low past Matthews.

Colak then made way for Alfredo Morelos in a triple substitution that also saw Wright and Tillman replaced by Arfield and Lawrence.

The points were secured and it was a case of Rangers trying to add to their tally, which Arfield did with 10 minutes remaining when he converted a Matondo cutback from 12 yards.

Three minutes later Arfield set up Lawrence for his first Rangers goal and after a comprehensive domestic display, boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst returns his focus back to Europe and PSV.

newschain

Antonio Colak desperate to deliver Champions League ‘dream’ for Rangers

In-form Rangers striker Antonio Colak is aiming for more goals as he eyes up a return to the Champions League. The 28-year-old Croatia international, who signed from PAOK on a three-year deal last month, has scored in each of his last three games, the most recent of which was in the 4-0 cinch Premiership home win over St Johnstone on Saturday.
SOCCER
newschain

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s friendship with Giovanni van Bronckhorst on hold

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s friendship with Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be put on hold on Tuesday evening when his PSV Eindhoven side take on Rangers in the first leg of their Champions League play-off tie. Former Manchester United and Real Madrid striker Van Nistelrooy, who was promoted to the role...
SOCCER
newschain

Newcastle duo Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier keep Brighton out in stalemate

Nick Pope conjured two fine saves and Kieran Trippier a goal-line clearance as Newcastle ground out a goalless Premier League draw at Brighton. England stopper Pope racked up a second-straight clean sheet in Newcastle colours, thwarting both Adam Lallana and Solly March at the Amex Stadium. March thought he had...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Russia fires rockets after Ukrainian forces vow to retake Kherson

Russian forces have fired rockets on the Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine, killing at least one person. The area is just to the north of the Russian-occupied city of Kherson, which Ukrainian forces have vowed to retake. The Ukrainian emergency service said one person was killed in shelling early on...
MILITARY
newschain

On-loan defender Ethan Laird eyeing QPR debut ahead of Blackpool visit

QPR could hand a debut to Ethan Laird as they welcome Blackpool to Loftus Road. The Manchester United defender has joined on loan for the rest of the season and could come straight into the Rangers side as they continue to struggle with injuries. Hoops boss Michael Beale is hoping...
SOCCER
newschain

Giovanni van Bronckhorst emphasises Rangers’ desire to be Champions League club

Giovanni van Bronckhorst stressed the importance of Champions League football to himself and Rangers as he prepared for the first leg of the play-off against PSV Eindhoven at Ibrox on Tuesday night. The Govan club last played in European football’s elite club competition in 2010/11 before their financial problems saw...
SOCCER
