ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Late Kyle Walker-Peters strike earns Southampton draw against Leeds

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1idqhu_0hG6dzm300

Kyle Walker-Peters struck a late equaliser as Southampton came back from two goals behind to secure their first point of the season in a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Leeds.

Rodrigo had struck twice at the start of the second half to put the visitors in a dominant position but Jesse Marsch’s side were unable to hold out for a second successive Premier League win.

Instead it was Southampton – who bounced back from their 4-1 defeat to Tottenham on the opening day – who fought their way back into the match.

Joe Aribo tapped home to halve the deficit in the 72nd minute before Walker-Peters curled in the equaliser in the 81st minute.

Neither side had any significant chances in the opening exchanges, with Leeds coming closest when Patrick Bamford had a shot blocked in the 13th minute.

Despite Leeds’ bright opening, there was a moment of concern when VAR checked a possible red card for a last-ditch challenge by Diego Llorente on Stuart Armstrong.

Southampton almost had a fortunate break just before the 20-minute mark when Armstrong had an effort deflect back at him off a defender and then narrowly wide of the target.

The home side’s best chance of the half came in the 27th minute when Armel Bella Kotchap drove forward from defence, drove up the pitch and fired just wide of the goal.

There was another injury concern for Marsch to contend with when Bamford was forced off in the 28th minute.

Gavin Bazunu had to be alert to dive to his left and tip substitute Daniel James’ effort around the post, after he made a clever run into the box before creating space to shoot, with the goalkeeper called on again to catch the ball on the line from Rasmus Kristensen’s header at the subsequent corner.

Leeds took the lead just moments after the start of the second half, when Rodrigo turned home a well-timed ball from Jack Harrison.

In the 58th minute Leeds had a chance to double their lead from a corner but Rodrigo’s glancing header landed on the roof of the net.

The visitors did find their second on the hour mark, with Saints struggling again to clear their lines from a corner.

The corner was flicked on at the near post and Rodrigo headed in from just a yard out to double his and Leeds’ tally.

Against the run of play Southampton managed to pull one back when substitute Aribo tapped home after being picked out by Adam Armstrong in an unmarked position at the far post.

The 26-year-old had to round the approaching Illan Meslier before finding the net for his first Southampton goal.

Southampton struck the equaliser with just under 10 minutes of normal time remaining. A clever pass from Sekou Mara played in Walker-Peters who fired past Meslier and into the far side of the goal.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Newcastle duo Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier keep Brighton out in stalemate

Nick Pope conjured two fine saves and Kieran Trippier a goal-line clearance as Newcastle ground out a goalless Premier League draw at Brighton. England stopper Pope racked up a second-straight clean sheet in Newcastle colours, thwarting both Adam Lallana and Solly March at the Amex Stadium. March thought he had...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

The sporting weekend in pictures

Manchester United slumped to the bottom of the Premier League table after suffering a humiliating 4-0 defeat at Brentford. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham counterpart Antonio Conte were both sent off as Harry Kane’s injury-time header gave his side an undeserved 2-2 at Stamford Bridge. Away from football,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Richard Tait earns St Mirren first points of season with spectacular winner

St Mirren picked up their first points of the season with a hard-fought 1-0 home victory over Ross County. Richard Tait’s spectacular effort early in the second half proved the difference between the sides in a match where neither goalkeeper had too many saves to make. The loss sends...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Manchester United embarrassed in 4-0 loss to Brentford, drop to bottom of the Premier League table

It all went wrong for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United from the first kick in a 4-0 loss to Brentford in a trip to Gtech Community Stadium Saturday. David De Gea's mistakes were on full display as within 30 minutes, Josh Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, and Ben Mee all found the back of the net before Bryan Mbeumo put things further out of sight before the first half ended. Ten Hag responded wit a triple change with Luke Shaw, Fred and new signing Lisandro Martinez all getting hooked. Scott McTominay, Raphel Varane, and Tyrell Malacia would replace them but it wouldn't change the result.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Bamford
Person
Kyle Walker
Person
Diego Llorente
Person
Stuart Armstrong
Person
Jesse Marsch
SkySports

Southampton 2-2 Leeds: Saints overturn two-goal deficit to salvage point as Rodrigo scores twice for Leeds

Southampton came from two goals down to salvage a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Leeds on a stiflingly hot afternoon at St Mary's Stadium. Rodrigo fired the visitors into a two-goal lead by the hour-mark as Leeds looked on course for their second victory of the season, before a tactical switch from Ralph Hasenhuttl gave Saints a much-needed lifeline.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Kevin De Bruyne stars as Manchester City crush Bournemouth

Kevin De Bruyne scored the pick of the goals as Premier League champions Manchester City crushed promoted Bournemouth 4-0. City went ahead with 19 minutes gone when Erling Haaland, who had only five touches in the entire first half on his home debut, slid Ilkay Gundogan in to score, and De Bruyne extended their lead 12 minutes later with a stunning finish.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Antonio Colak maintains scoring streak as Rangers ease to victory

Antonio Colak scored for the third game in a row as Rangers swept St Johnstone aside with a 4-0 cinch Premiership win at Ibrox. Malik Tillman gave the patient home side the lead in the 32nd minute with a close-range header. Saints continued to make life difficult for the Light...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Line#Tottenham#Walker Peters
newschain

Russia fires rockets after Ukrainian forces vow to retake Kherson

Russian forces have fired rockets on the Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine, killing at least one person. The area is just to the north of the Russian-occupied city of Kherson, which Ukrainian forces have vowed to retake. The Ukrainian emergency service said one person was killed in shelling early on...
MILITARY
newschain

Chris Wreh salvages point for Southend from draw at Solihull

Chris Wreh ensured Southend left Solihull with something to show for their efforts as they scrapped their way to a 1-1 Vanarama National League draw. The home side took the lead with 12 minutes gone when Callum Maycock slid in striker Andrew Dallas to beat goalkeeper Steve Arnold. Arnold denied...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

On-loan defender Ethan Laird eyeing QPR debut ahead of Blackpool visit

QPR could hand a debut to Ethan Laird as they welcome Blackpool to Loftus Road. The Manchester United defender has joined on loan for the rest of the season and could come straight into the Rangers side as they continue to struggle with injuries. Hoops boss Michael Beale is hoping...
SOCCER
newschain

Gabriel Jesus lifting Arsenal standards, says Mikel Arteta after Leicester win

Mikel Arteta hailed Gabriel Jesus’ standard-lifting performance after the striker opened his Arsenal account with a brace in their 4-2 victory over Leicester. The summer signing from Manchester City brought the Emirates faithful to their feet in the Gunners’ first home fixture of the season with a stunning curled effort, following it up with a nodded goal to double their advantage before the break.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte charged by FA following touchline fracas

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham counterpart Antonio Conte have been charged by the Football Association following their touchline fracas during Sunday’s Premier League draw. The pair clashed twice at Stamford Bridge, causing two melees as tempers flared during a fiery London derby which saw Spurs snatch a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Manchester United battered by brilliant Brentford to spark full-blown crisis

Manchester United plumbed new depths after a 4-0 capitulation at Brentford sent Erik ten Hag’s side into full-blown crisis mode after just two games of the season. Through a mixture of catastrophic defensive ineptitude and Brentford opportunism, the Red Devils found themselves four down at half-time. Goalkeeper David De...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Darwin Nunez has time to learn from red card – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits Darwin Nunez will have plenty of time to learn from his red card for headbutting Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen in the 1-1 Premier League draw at Anfield. The Uruguay international, who arrived in the summer for a potential club-record £85million fee, was dismissed early...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Exeter’s Harry Kite in line to retain midfield spot for Wycombe clash

Harry Kite should keep his place in midfield when Exeter host Wycombe in League One. The 22-year-old has forced his way into the Grecians’ starting line-up in recent weeks and looks to have impressed enough for a run in the side. Jevani Brown should continue up front, having struck...
SPORTS
newschain

Posession but little threat – data behind Man Utd’s Brentford drubbing

Manchester United’s woeful start to the season under new manager Erik ten Hag escalated with a 4-0 hammering by Brentford on Saturday. Here, the PA news agency assesses the statistics behind their latest defeat. Possession. For the second week running, United dominated possession but failed to make it count....
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Fleetwood forward Paddy Lane banned for Cheltenham clash

Paddy Lane will miss Fleetwood’s League One clash with Cheltenham due to suspension. The forward was handed a straight red card for a bad tackle in added time in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Morecambe. Joe Garner or Promise Omochere could step into the starting line-up if boss Scott...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy