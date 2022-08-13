Read full article on original website
The City of Manteca, CA rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Jenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Activists joined the community for a protest last week at the Manteca city council meetingJenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Two suspects arrested in Taylor Blvd killing of Basel JilaniThomas SmithContra Costa County, CA
Man accused of barricading himself in Modesto home after shooting now in custody
MODESTO, Calif. — A Modesto man is in custody Monday afternoon after reports of a gun being fired in a home. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 2:15 a.m. on Mavis Court. The man suspected of shooting the gun barricaded himself inside the house, according to the Modesto Police Department.
Suspect's rifle malfunctioned when he aimed it at Stanislaus deputies during chase, officials say
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Three people were arrested after a 27-mile chase in Stanislaus County, deputies said. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the 3400 block of Central Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to help Ceres police with reports of an argument and of a person shooting a gun.
Gun seized from student during fight at a Stockton high school
STOCKTON, Calif. — Police recovered a gun from a student during a fight involving at least two other students at Lincoln High School in Stockton Monday. The student reportedly flashed a loaded hand gun during a fight on campus during lunch time around 12:20 p.m., according to Stockton Police.
1 dead in double shooting at South Side Market in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department has launched an investigation after two people were shot Sunday evening. Initially, Officer Joe Silva, police spokesperson, said both people were taken to a hospital, however, in an update, he said one person died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital.
Janiah Johnson, woman killed in Natomas gas station shooting, was aspiring rapper
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A San Diego family is reeling after 22-year-old Janiah Tanae Johnson was shot and killed during her shift at the Speedway gas station in Natomas. Nearly two weeks later, the fight for justice in her case continues. "It's unbelievable that she's gone. It's unbelievable that we're...
2 dead, multiple injured in shootings during violent week in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A week-long wave of gun violence in Stockton has left two people dead and multiple others injured. The first deadly shooting of the week took place Thursday when a man was killed at a bank near the Sherwood Mall in broad daylight. Family members identified the...
Woman hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex Friday night, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, an adult woman was shot in the 4500 block of Natomas Central Drive, police say. The victim, only described as an adult female, was found by police away from the scene.
Double shooting in Vacaville leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
VACAVILLE, Calif. — One man has died and another is in stable condition at a local hospital following a double shooting Friday afternoon, the Vacaville Police Department said. Around 3:29 p.m. Friday, people who live in the 500 block of Markham Avenue in Vacaville began calling 911 reporting a...
Sacramento police investigating 2 different explosions they believe are related
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department officers are investigating two explosions in two different areas of Sacramento they believe are related. According to the Sacramento Police Department, the first explosion happened on May 29 in the 6800 block of 14th Avenue. Police say the second explosion happened on Aug. 4 on the 900 block of Seamas Avenue.
Walmart Shooting: Man wounded after shooting at store on Watt Avenue
ANTELOPE, Calif. — A man was wounded in a shooting on Thursday night at a Walmart in Antelope. Around 11 p.m. deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting at a Walmart on Watt Avenue. When they arrived deputies found a man with a gunshot wound lying on the ground. The shooter had left the area.
'We're so angry because it was senseless' Family holds vigil for man killed in Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of the victim who was killed at a bank near the Sherwood Mall Thursday held a vigil to mourn him Friday night. Family members identified the victim as 23-year-old Tyrique Jamal Harris. "My son was a good kid. He graduated with honors,” Harris' mother,...
1 dead in Stockton shooting along West Lane
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is looking for answers after a deadly shooting. Police responded to the reported shooting along the 4900 block of West Lane. Authorities said first responders arrived to find a person, only described as male, who had been shot. Despite efforts to save...
Sandy Beach drowning victim found floating along Sacramento River Sunday morning
RIO VISTA, Calif. — The search for a 20-year-old who went missing after a drowning in Rio Vista has come to an end. Officials identified the man as Carlos Estevez, of Oakland. His body was found floating along the Sacramento River Sunday morning. The Solano County Sheriff's Office said...
Cooling centers open as triple-digit heat wave settles in for Sacramento
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — During a wave of excessive heat, there's a county-wide effort to keep people from overheating or being in dangerous conditions. Officials want people taking advantage of cooling centers before they end up in a bad situation. Sacramento County is taking it very seriously and offering places anyone can walk into and keep cool as the next several days bring brutal temperatures.
Sacramento man convicted in fatal May 2021 shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is now facing up to life in prison after he was convicted of shooting and killing another man during a robbery in May 2021. According to a news release from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, a jury found Patrick Noied guilty of first-degree murder this week.
Man killed in shooting near Sherwood Mall in Stockton | Update
STOCKTON, Calif. — Update: 12:00 a.m. Stockton Police said they have a large police presence along Telegraph Avenue in connection to the homicide outside of the Golden 1 Credit Union. Authorities told ABC10 that they were working to capture a suspect in a connection to the shooting and were...
Carmichael man jailed after sharp sound, Vegas airport panic
LAS VEGAS — A Carmichael man jailed in Las Vegas on suspicion of causing a loud noise that sparked panic and travel delays Sunday at Harry Reid International Airport had been arrested at the airport less than 24 hours earlier for allegedly causing a disturbance near a ticket counter, a police official said Monday.
Top-ranked bull rider, João Ricardo Vieira, booked on suspicion of rape in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A professional bull rider is being held on a $2 million bond at the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of rape. According to jail records, João Ricardo Vieira was booked around 5 p.m. on Aug. 4 after being arrested on three warrants: rape, oral copulation by force or fear of bodily injury, and penetration by a foreign object by means of force or fear.
Man allegedly armed with sword in near 7-hour Natomas standoff shot by police
SACRAMENTO, Calif — A man in Natomas who refused to leave his home Wednesday morning was taken to a hospital after being shot by police, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The standoff started around 1 a.m. during a welfare check on a man who was reportedly experiencing a...
Vacaville Police: 33-year-old bicycling to work hit and killed by vehicle
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A 33-year-old Solano County resident bicycling to work was hit and killed by a vehicle near Elmira Road and Leisure Town Road in Vacaville Thursday morning, according to police. First responders arrived at around 8:30 a.m., but the man died from his injuries at the scene...
