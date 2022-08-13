ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Gun seized from student during fight at a Stockton high school

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police recovered a gun from a student during a fight involving at least two other students at Lincoln High School in Stockton Monday. The student reportedly flashed a loaded hand gun during a fight on campus during lunch time around 12:20 p.m., according to Stockton Police.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

1 dead in double shooting at South Side Market in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department has launched an investigation after two people were shot Sunday evening. Initially, Officer Joe Silva, police spokesperson, said both people were taken to a hospital, however, in an update, he said one person died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital.
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC10

Woman hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman was hurt after a shooting at a Sacramento apartment complex Friday night, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, an adult woman was shot in the 4500 block of Natomas Central Drive, police say. The victim, only described as an adult female, was found by police away from the scene.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Double shooting in Vacaville leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

VACAVILLE, Calif. — One man has died and another is in stable condition at a local hospital following a double shooting Friday afternoon, the Vacaville Police Department said. Around 3:29 p.m. Friday, people who live in the 500 block of Markham Avenue in Vacaville began calling 911 reporting a...
VACAVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Shooting#Violent Crime#Monte Diablo Avenue#Men S E4
ABC10

Walmart Shooting: Man wounded after shooting at store on Watt Avenue

ANTELOPE, Calif. — A man was wounded in a shooting on Thursday night at a Walmart in Antelope. Around 11 p.m. deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting at a Walmart on Watt Avenue. When they arrived deputies found a man with a gunshot wound lying on the ground. The shooter had left the area.
ANTELOPE, CA
ABC10

1 dead in Stockton shooting along West Lane

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is looking for answers after a deadly shooting. Police responded to the reported shooting along the 4900 block of West Lane. Authorities said first responders arrived to find a person, only described as male, who had been shot. Despite efforts to save...
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC10

Cooling centers open as triple-digit heat wave settles in for Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — During a wave of excessive heat, there's a county-wide effort to keep people from overheating or being in dangerous conditions. Officials want people taking advantage of cooling centers before they end up in a bad situation. Sacramento County is taking it very seriously and offering places anyone can walk into and keep cool as the next several days bring brutal temperatures.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Sacramento man convicted in fatal May 2021 shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is now facing up to life in prison after he was convicted of shooting and killing another man during a robbery in May 2021. According to a news release from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, a jury found Patrick Noied guilty of first-degree murder this week.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man killed in shooting near Sherwood Mall in Stockton | Update

STOCKTON, Calif. — Update: 12:00 a.m. Stockton Police said they have a large police presence along Telegraph Avenue in connection to the homicide outside of the Golden 1 Credit Union. Authorities told ABC10 that they were working to capture a suspect in a connection to the shooting and were...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Carmichael man jailed after sharp sound, Vegas airport panic

LAS VEGAS — A Carmichael man jailed in Las Vegas on suspicion of causing a loud noise that sparked panic and travel delays Sunday at Harry Reid International Airport had been arrested at the airport less than 24 hours earlier for allegedly causing a disturbance near a ticket counter, a police official said Monday.
CARMICHAEL, CA
ABC10

Top-ranked bull rider, João Ricardo Vieira, booked on suspicion of rape in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A professional bull rider is being held on a $2 million bond at the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of rape. According to jail records, João Ricardo Vieira was booked around 5 p.m. on Aug. 4 after being arrested on three warrants: rape, oral copulation by force or fear of bodily injury, and penetration by a foreign object by means of force or fear.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy