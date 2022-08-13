ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

pelicanpostonline.com

Geismar man pleads guilty to Manslaughter in 2018 slaying

On August 10, 2022, 39-year-old Cedric Emerson of 6345 Hwy 73 Geismar, LA, pled guilty to Manslaughter. Emerson was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Phil Maples, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin. This guilty plea was the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors in connection with the 2018 shooting death of 36-year-old Frederick Patterson of Prairieville.
GEISMAR, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge man convicted in shooting death of woman whose body was set on fire

A Baton Rouge man was convicted of the 2020 killing of a woman whose body was set on fire after she was killed, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said Monday. Kim Powell, 54, was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Courtney Lee, whose body was found in a secluded area off Spanish Town Road on June 13, 2020, Moore said in a statement.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Heroin Drug Trafficking Operation

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Heroin Drug Trafficking Operation. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on August 14, 2022, that throughout the previous month, the BRPD Narcotics Division, supported by other BRPD Specialized Divisions, launched an investigation into 41-year-old Cedric Kelly’s suspected heroin distribution operation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man, 21, allegedly shot his brother during argument at their home

BATON ROUGE - A 21-year-old man allegedly shot his brother in the groin early Monday morning after the siblings got into an argument. The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. at their home on Briarrose Drive, in a neighborhood off Siegen Lane. Arrest records said Kevin Cundiff was arrested later that same morning after he confessed to the shooting.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Lutcher Man Indicted for 1st Degree Murder of Mother

On August 10, 2022, a St. James Parish Grand Jury returned a True Bill of Indictment on 41-year-old Lance Louque of 1351 2nd St. Lutcher, LA on the charge of 1st Degree Murder in connection with the May stabbing death of his mother, 68-year-old Glenda Elder. On May 14, 2022,...
LUTCHER, LA
WAFB

Shooting near Siegen Lane sends 1 person to hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was reportedly taken to the hospital in stable condition after a shooting overnight. Emergency responders say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Briarrose Drive, not far from Siegen Lane. Arrest documents show the victim called emergency workers and said his brother shot...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Suspects accused of stealing $5K in items from Gonzales store

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — The Gonzales Police Department seeks four theft suspects accused of stealing over $5,000 in merchandise from a store. Police said the theft took place at Ulta Beauty. No other details of the theft were shared. Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Burchell at...
GONZALES, LA
cenlanow.com

EBRSO arrest man for allegedly exposing himself at local business

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Lafayette man was arrested Friday by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after he allegedly exposed himself at a local business. EBRSO deputies responded to a disturbance call from a business in the 5000 block of Essen Lane around 12:50 p.m. on Friday. Deputies were informed that 30-year-old Marvin Murphy pulled down his shorts, “exposing his butt area and his front private area” in front of customers and employees, according to official arrest documents.
LAFAYETTE, LA

