theadvocate.com
Ascension man sentenced to life in prison after admitting to raping 12-year-old girl
A Gonzales-area man has been sentenced to life in prison after he admitted to raping a 12-year-old girl, taking a plea agreement with prosecutors that avoided the risk of the death penalty. Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies had arrested Sean Czwakiel, 34, in April 2019 after a complaint from the girl,...
pelicanpostonline.com
Geismar man pleads guilty to Manslaughter in 2018 slaying
On August 10, 2022, 39-year-old Cedric Emerson of 6345 Hwy 73 Geismar, LA, pled guilty to Manslaughter. Emerson was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Phil Maples, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin. This guilty plea was the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors in connection with the 2018 shooting death of 36-year-old Frederick Patterson of Prairieville.
theadvocate.com
$1 million bond set for Livingston Parish man booked on 40 counts of video voyeurism
A $1 million bond has been set on a Satsuma man arrested on 40 counts of video voyeurism, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office announced Monday evening. Christopher Johnson, 38, was booked Friday into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on the voyeurism counts. Sheriff Jason Ard said the investigation, which has...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge man convicted in shooting death of woman whose body was set on fire
A Baton Rouge man was convicted of the 2020 killing of a woman whose body was set on fire after she was killed, East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said Monday. Kim Powell, 54, was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Courtney Lee, whose body was found in a secluded area off Spanish Town Road on June 13, 2020, Moore said in a statement.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Heroin Drug Trafficking Operation
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Heroin Drug Trafficking Operation. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on August 14, 2022, that throughout the previous month, the BRPD Narcotics Division, supported by other BRPD Specialized Divisions, launched an investigation into 41-year-old Cedric Kelly’s suspected heroin distribution operation.
wbrz.com
Man, 21, allegedly shot his brother during argument at their home
BATON ROUGE - A 21-year-old man allegedly shot his brother in the groin early Monday morning after the siblings got into an argument. The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. at their home on Briarrose Drive, in a neighborhood off Siegen Lane. Arrest records said Kevin Cundiff was arrested later that same morning after he confessed to the shooting.
L'Observateur
Lutcher Man Indicted for 1st Degree Murder of Mother
On August 10, 2022, a St. James Parish Grand Jury returned a True Bill of Indictment on 41-year-old Lance Louque of 1351 2nd St. Lutcher, LA on the charge of 1st Degree Murder in connection with the May stabbing death of his mother, 68-year-old Glenda Elder. On May 14, 2022,...
Louisiana father accused of shaking 8-week-old, causing cracked rib, retinal hemorrhages and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Members of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate a possible case of child abuse on Monday, June 13. The investigation started in the Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital Emergency Room. An 8-week-old was found to have “a subdural hemorrhage, bleeding in the brain, and […]
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Officers escort children of fallen officer Matthew Gerald to Ascension Parish school
VIDEO (courtesy Ascension Parish Schools) Local law enforcement officers escorted the children of the late Matthew Gerald to their school in Prairieville Aug. 15. Gerald, who served as a Baton Rouge Police Department officer, was killed in the line of duty July 17, 2016. Local officers committed to being a...
BRPD investigating deadly shooting stemming from alleged domestic incident
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police detectives report a woman shot and killed her boyfriend Saturday night during an alleged domestic incident. Investigators say the victim, Kaylon Shaw, 24, was found dead around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 13. Shaw’s body was discovered in a grassy area on Florida...
fox8live.com
Orleans Parish inmates plead for food and help during 3-day protest; sheriff refuses to discuss with Fox 8
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A three-day protest inside the Orleans Justice Center has reportedly come to an end, according to other news outlets. Sheriff Susan Hutson and her staff, meanwhile, continued to ignore questions about the standoff from Fox 8. A group of inmates barricaded inside the jail pleaded for...
WDSU
New Orleans teens accused in carjacking death of Linda Frickey denied bond reduction
Four teenagers accused and charged in the carjacking death of a 73-year-old woman were in court Friday in an attempt to get their bonds reduced. Linda Frickey was dragged to death during a carjacking in Mid-City back in March. The teens facing charges in her death asked to have their...
Shooting near Siegen Lane sends 1 person to hospital
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was reportedly taken to the hospital in stable condition after a shooting overnight. Emergency responders say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Briarrose Drive, not far from Siegen Lane. Arrest documents show the victim called emergency workers and said his brother shot...
brproud.com
Suspects accused of stealing $5K in items from Gonzales store
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — The Gonzales Police Department seeks four theft suspects accused of stealing over $5,000 in merchandise from a store. Police said the theft took place at Ulta Beauty. No other details of the theft were shared. Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Burchell at...
wbrz.com
Three-day standoff at New Orleans-area jail over after inmates set off sprinkler system, flooded pod
NEW ORLEANS - Inmates in a high-security pod in the Orleans Parish Justice Center barricaded themselves in and blocked out jail staff Friday night, giving them a letter with a list of demands. The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office told WWL-TV the inmates in the pod were all either violent offenders...
theadvocate.com
BRPD says victim killed outside Plank Road convenience store was shot dead during argument
Baton Rouge police said Monday that a man killed in the parking lot of a Plank Road convenience store was shot multiple times during an argument with another man. Jeremy Williams, 35, of Arcadia Street, was shot just before 4 p.m. Sunday, police said. The coroner's office was called to the scene.
wbrz.com
Woman seen bloody and beaten after rape at BREC park Wednesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - A woman was heard screaming "rape" after a brutal attack in a BREC park on South Harrells Ferry Road Wednesday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Friday the incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday at Forest Community Park on South Harrells Ferry Road. Officers told...
NOPD searches for Uptown shooting suspect
The NOPD asks the public for help in locating and identifying a suspect in the ongoing investigation of an Uptown shooting. The shooting happened last Monday in the 4300 block of Magazine Street.
Juvenile shot outside a Houma bowling alley says Terrebonne sheriff
An altercation outside a bowling alley in Houma ends with shots fired and a juvenile injured with a gunshot wound. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet says the shooting happened shortly after 11:00 pm on Saturday in the parking lot
cenlanow.com
EBRSO arrest man for allegedly exposing himself at local business
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Lafayette man was arrested Friday by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after he allegedly exposed himself at a local business. EBRSO deputies responded to a disturbance call from a business in the 5000 block of Essen Lane around 12:50 p.m. on Friday. Deputies were informed that 30-year-old Marvin Murphy pulled down his shorts, “exposing his butt area and his front private area” in front of customers and employees, according to official arrest documents.
