NHL Network analyst Starman cites defending, dictating play early. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship at Rogers Place in Edmonton. It includes comprehensive coverage of the United States National Junior Team (3-0-0-0), which will play the fourth of four preliminary-round games in Group B against Sweden (2-0-0-0) on Sunday (10 p.m. ET). The United States won 5-1 against Germany on Tuesday, 7-1 against Switzerland on Thursday, and 7-0 against Austria on Saturday. The playoff round begins Wednesday.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO