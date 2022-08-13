ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NHL

Gaudreau talks life since joining Blue Jackets in sit-down with NHL.com

VOORHEES, N.J. -- Johnny Gaudreau finally has been enjoying some quiet time. He's been able to visit with family and friends in his native New Jersey and played the Checking for Charity hockey tournament last weekend. It's been a welcome respite from the whirlwind of changes that had been going...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

USA Remain Undefeated After 7-0 Win Versus Austria | WJC BLOG

Hughes had an assist called back on an offside goal. Team USA remains undefeated at the 2022 World Junior Championship after their latest dominant victory. On Saturday afternoon, the US team defeated Austria with a 7-0 scoreline. In a very rare occasion, Devils prospect Luke Hughes was left off the...
HOCKEY
Pro Hockey Rumors

A free agent profile for Danny DeKeyser

Longtime Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser fits that bill perfectly, although we can’t discount the role injuries have played in his decline. An undrafted free agent signing out of Western Michigan University, DeKeyser was quietly an important part of Detroit’s post-Nicklas Lidstrom transformation on defense. During his first full NHL season in 2013-14, DeKeyser stayed in the NHL full-time, amassing 23 points in 65 games and averaging over 21 minutes per game, good enough for a handful of Calder Trophy votes.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Sweden at WJC

NHL Network analyst Starman cites defending, dictating play early. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship at Rogers Place in Edmonton. It includes comprehensive coverage of the United States National Junior Team (3-0-0-0), which will play the fourth of four preliminary-round games in Group B against Sweden (2-0-0-0) on Sunday (10 p.m. ET). The United States won 5-1 against Germany on Tuesday, 7-1 against Switzerland on Thursday, and 7-0 against Austria on Saturday. The playoff round begins Wednesday.
NHL
NHL

World Junior Championship roundup: U.S. tops Sweden, stays undefeated

Latvia reaches quarterfinals for first time; Finland cruises past Slovakia. Sunday was the sixth day of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Day 6 games. United States 3, Sweden 2 -- Matt Coronato (Calgary Flames) scored two goals, and the United...
HOCKEY
NHL

Color of Hockey: Mpofu found unique route to Kings, NHL

Former forward now in second season as Los Angeles manager of hockey operations and legal affairs. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Vukie Mpofu, manager of hockey operations and legal affairs for the Los Angeles Kings.
LOS ANGELES, CA

