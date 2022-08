RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a big weekend for athletes from age six to 75. Over 1,300 of them are filling Rantoul’s new sports complex for two big events. Teams are competing in the Midwest Youth Football Classic and National Softball Association’s Senior Tournament. Some are traveling from as far as Texas for the chance […]

RANTOUL, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO