FOX Sports
Cubs bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Reds
Chicago Cubs (47-65, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (44-68, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Keegan Thompson (9-5, 3.36 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Reds: Justin Dunn (0-1, 5.79 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, two strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -148, Reds +125; over/under is 9 runs.
Cubs: 3 teams that could make Jed Hoyer regret not trading Willson Contreras
The Chicago Cubs were expected to trade catcher Willson Contreras by the deadline this season, and some teams could make President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer regret not doing so. The Chicago Cubs seemed likely to trade catcher Willson Contreras by the deadline this season, but they decided to keep...
numberfire.com
Zach McKinstry in Cubs' Saturday lineup
Chicago Cubs infielder Zach McKinstry is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. McKinstry is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Reds starter Graham Ashcraft. Our models project McKinstry for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.7...
2 post-MLB trade deadline moves the Cubs must make
The Chicago Cubs are fully undergoing a rebuild. Long gone are the days where the Cubs were a perennial World Series contender in the National League. Chicago is tearing the walls down and starting from scratch. For that reason, their trade deadline strategy this year was a bit odd. They were reportedly open to selling […] The post 2 post-MLB trade deadline moves the Cubs must make appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
Cubs' Nick Madrigal sitting versus Reds Sunday
The Chicago Cubs did not list Nick Madrigal in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Madrigal will sit out Sunday's game while Christopher Morel starts at third base and bats ninth. Zach McKinstry will move to second base. Our models have Madrigal making 81 more plate appearances...
numberfire.com
P.J. Higgins not in Cubs' Saturday lineup
Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Higgins is being replaced at first base by Patrick Wisdom versus Reds starter Graham Ashcraft. In 113 plate appearances this season, Higgins has a .280 batting average with an .867 OPS, 5 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Nick Madrigal leading off for Cubs on Monday
Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Madrigal will return to second base and leadoff duties after being held out of Sunday's lineup. Zach McKinstry will move to third base while Christopher Morel shifts to center field in place of a resting Rafael Ortega.
numberfire.com
Rafael Ortega resting Monday for Cubs
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Ortega will take a seat for the third in four games, with each of the last two coming against right-handers. Christopher Morel will move to center field while Zach McKinstry starts on third base. Nick Madrigal will enter the lineup as the second base man and leadoff batter.
numberfire.com
