ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Tristan Abrahams fires Eastleigh to win over Wealdstone

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31AjlZ_0hG6dmXq00

Tristan Abrahams’ second-half strike made the difference as Eastleigh picked up their first win of the season, beating Wealdstone 1-0.

The Spitfires threatened from the outset, with Ryan Hill having his header cleared by the Stones’ defence.

They came close again when John Oyenuga’s effort flew just wide of the post before Sam Howes was forced into a good save to keep out a low shot from Jake Hesketh.

Eastleigh took the lead after half-time when Abrahams had his shot saved but was able to tuck away the rebound to score in the 59th minute.

The Spitfires had a great chance to wrap the game up in added time, but Oscar Rutherford’s powerful shot crashed off the post.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Chris Wreh salvages point for Southend from draw at Solihull

Chris Wreh ensured Southend left Solihull with something to show for their efforts as they scrapped their way to a 1-1 Vanarama National League draw. The home side took the lead with 12 minutes gone when Callum Maycock slid in striker Andrew Dallas to beat goalkeeper Steve Arnold. Arnold denied...
SOCCER
newschain

Paul Hurst has sympathy for Robbie Stockdale after Grimsby’s last-gasp win

Paul Hurst said he felt for Rochdale counterpart Robbie Stockdale following Grimsby’s 1-0 win at the Crown Oil Arena. Luke Waterfall’s stoppage-time header from Anthony Glennon’s corner snatched three points for the visitors, who had been under the cosh for the opening 25 minutes. “It was a...
SOCCER
newschain

Tranmere in cruise control with easy victory over shot-shy Gillingham

Tranmere clocked up their first win of the season, easing to a 3-0 victory over Gillingham. Elliott Nevitt opened the scoring before Ethan Bristow thumped in midway through the second half. And Josh Dacres-Cogley added the third 15 minutes from time. Rovers went close three minutes in, Kane Hemmings chipping...
POTTSVILLE, PA
newschain

Russia fires rockets after Ukrainian forces vow to retake Kherson

Russian forces have fired rockets on the Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine, killing at least one person. The area is just to the north of the Russian-occupied city of Kherson, which Ukrainian forces have vowed to retake. The Ukrainian emergency service said one person was killed in shelling early on...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tristan Abrahams
Person
Ryan Hill
Person
Jake Hesketh
newschain

Antonio Colak maintains scoring streak as Rangers ease to victory

Antonio Colak scored for the third game in a row as Rangers swept St Johnstone aside with a 4-0 cinch Premiership win at Ibrox. Malik Tillman gave the patient home side the lead in the 32nd minute with a close-range header. Saints continued to make life difficult for the Light...
SOCCER
newschain

Richard Tait earns St Mirren first points of season with spectacular winner

St Mirren picked up their first points of the season with a hard-fought 1-0 home victory over Ross County. Richard Tait’s spectacular effort early in the second half proved the difference between the sides in a match where neither goalkeeper had too many saves to make. The loss sends...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wealdstone#Stones
newschain

Ben Garner could hand Jesurun Rak-Sakyi his Charlton debut against Plymouth

Charlton’s new signing Jesurun Rak-Sakyi will hope to make his debut against Plymouth after missing out against Sheffield Wednesday. Rak-Sakyi has joined on a season-long loan from Crystal Palace, but was not in the matchday squad for Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday. Conor McGrandles came on as...
SOCCER
SkySports

Southampton 2-2 Leeds: Saints overturn two-goal deficit to salvage point as Rodrigo scores twice for Leeds

Southampton came from two goals down to salvage a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Leeds on a stiflingly hot afternoon at St Mary's Stadium. Rodrigo fired the visitors into a two-goal lead by the hour-mark as Leeds looked on course for their second victory of the season, before a tactical switch from Ralph Hasenhuttl gave Saints a much-needed lifeline.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Relive Sunday's Championship action as Blackburn win to go top

A pretty entertaining Sunday of Championship football, I'm sure you'll agree. A ding-dong match between promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough and Sheffield United ends all-square, before Blackburn do enough to beat West Brom and preserve their 100% start to the campaign. You can follow Chelsea v Tottenham updates here and we'll be...
SOCCER
newschain

Newcastle duo Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier keep Brighton out in stalemate

Nick Pope conjured two fine saves and Kieran Trippier a goal-line clearance as Newcastle ground out a goalless Premier League draw at Brighton. England stopper Pope racked up a second-straight clean sheet in Newcastle colours, thwarting both Adam Lallana and Solly March at the Amex Stadium. March thought he had...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Nottingham Forest off the mark with victory over West Ham

Nottingham Forest won their first Premier League home game for 23 years with a 1-0 success over West Ham. The City Ground had not hosted a top-flight match since 1999 and Taiwo Awoniyi ensured it was a winning homecoming for Forest with his first-half goal. The striker, who until Saturday...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Fleetwood forward Paddy Lane banned for Cheltenham clash

Paddy Lane will miss Fleetwood’s League One clash with Cheltenham due to suspension. The forward was handed a straight red card for a bad tackle in added time in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Morecambe. Joe Garner or Promise Omochere could step into the starting line-up if boss Scott...
SOCCER
newschain

Preston waiting on Alvaro Fernandez ahead of Rotherham test

Preston are hopeful over the fitness of Manchester United loanee Alvaro Fernandez for their Championship clash with Rotherham. The defender left the field at half-time during the Carabao Cup win over Huddersfield last week and then missed the league victory against Luton but boss Ryan Lowe is hopeful he will be involved on Tuesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Beasley and Bond strike Great St Wilfrid gold

Connor Beasley landed his third victory in the £100,000 William Hill Great St Wilfrid Handicap at Ripon as he partnered Intrinsic Bond for his old family friend Tracy Waggott. If a jockey is to earn himself a reputation as something of a specialist in a particular race, it may...
SPORTS
newschain

Injury rules Open champion Cameron Smith out of BMW Championship

Open champion Cameron Smith has pulled out of the BMW Championship in Wilmington due to “hip discomfort”. The Australian world number two currently sits third in the FedEx Cup standings, 1,132 points behind leader Will Zalatoris. Agent Bud Martin confirmed the injury was one Smith had been battling...
WILMINGTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy