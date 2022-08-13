Tristan Abrahams fires Eastleigh to win over Wealdstone

Tristan Abrahams’ second-half strike made the difference as Eastleigh picked up their first win of the season, beating Wealdstone 1-0.

The Spitfires threatened from the outset, with Ryan Hill having his header cleared by the Stones’ defence.

They came close again when John Oyenuga’s effort flew just wide of the post before Sam Howes was forced into a good save to keep out a low shot from Jake Hesketh.

Eastleigh took the lead after half-time when Abrahams had his shot saved but was able to tuck away the rebound to score in the 59th minute.

The Spitfires had a great chance to wrap the game up in added time, but Oscar Rutherford’s powerful shot crashed off the post.

