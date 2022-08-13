Yeovil fight back to earn a point at home to Wrexham

Yeovil fought back to draw 1-1 against Wrexham in their Vanarama National League match at Huish Park.

The Dragons, who beat Eastleigh in their opening game, took an early lead in the sixth minute through Paul Mullin.

The Glovers, defeated at Scunthorpe last weekend, were back on level terms just three minutes into the second half when Malachi Linton crashed a half-volley into the top corner.

Neither side were able to conjure a winner during the closing stages as the points were shared.

