FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WATCH: 2023 4-Star ATH Jacobe Johnson Talks Commitment to Oklahoma
2023 4-star athlete Jacobe Johnson discusses his commitment to the Sooners on Saturday night in Mustang, OK.
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy addresses brother Cale Gundy's exit from Oklahoma football staff
Cale Gundy resigned his coaching position from the Sooners football team earlier this week after he used a “racially charged” word multiple times.
Late Kick: Oklahoma making a statement on recruiting trail, potential Top 5 class answering 'huge question'
NORMAN, Okla. — Over the weekend, the Sooners landed Top100 athlete Jacoby Johnson, out of Mustang, Okla. It's the latest boom in a summer that has featured plenty of booms. "I love it; it feels like home," Johnson said of Oklahoma in an exclusive interview with OUInsider's Brandon Drumm. "I love the people there, the coaches, everything about the place."
Notable quotes from Oklahoma State football players after Saturday's practice
STILLWATER, Okla. — Fall camp is starting to ramp up for Oklahoma State football as the season opener approaches. The intensity of practice is increasing and players are being tested day in and day out. There are only two and a half weeks left until the Cowboys kickoff the 2022 season against Central Michigan on Thursday, Sept. 1, inside Boone Pickens Stadium. Players are starting to lock in mentally as preparations continue.
Who are the top 10 returning quarterbacks in North Texas for the 2022 season?
By Chuck Cox Photo of Jackson Arnold courtesy of Heston Quan With the high school football season fast approaching, we are taking a look at some of the top returning players at each position in the greater North Texas area. Narrowing down the best of so much talent across the region is ...
