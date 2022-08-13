STILLWATER, Okla. — Fall camp is starting to ramp up for Oklahoma State football as the season opener approaches. The intensity of practice is increasing and players are being tested day in and day out. There are only two and a half weeks left until the Cowboys kickoff the 2022 season against Central Michigan on Thursday, Sept. 1, inside Boone Pickens Stadium. Players are starting to lock in mentally as preparations continue.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO