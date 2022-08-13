ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Late Kick: Oklahoma making a statement on recruiting trail, potential Top 5 class answering 'huge question'

NORMAN, Okla. — Over the weekend, the Sooners landed Top100 athlete Jacoby Johnson, out of Mustang, Okla. It's the latest boom in a summer that has featured plenty of booms. "I love it; it feels like home," Johnson said of Oklahoma in an exclusive interview with OUInsider's Brandon Drumm. "I love the people there, the coaches, everything about the place."
Notable quotes from Oklahoma State football players after Saturday's practice

STILLWATER, Okla. — Fall camp is starting to ramp up for Oklahoma State football as the season opener approaches. The intensity of practice is increasing and players are being tested day in and day out. There are only two and a half weeks left until the Cowboys kickoff the 2022 season against Central Michigan on Thursday, Sept. 1, inside Boone Pickens Stadium. Players are starting to lock in mentally as preparations continue.
