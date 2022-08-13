ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Motherwell come out on top in five-goal thriller against Aberdeen

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Motherwell won 3-2 against lacklustre Aberdeen in a see-saw game at Pittodrie.

The visitors, who confirmed Steven Hammell as their new permanent manager in midweek, led through Blair Spittal, but the game was turned on its head thanks to goals either side of the break from Dons duo Bojan Miovski and Jonny Hayes.

However Callum Slattery netted from close range and Kevin van Veen netted a third to put Well back in front just 10 minutes after the restart.

The visitors had the better of the opening stages as the Dons looked shaky in defence.

Jim Goodwin is keen to have his side play out from the back but they were loose in possession which gave Motherwell the opportunity to put pressure on early.

Indeed, just three minutes in, Sean Goss’ 20-yard strike had Kelle Roos at full stretch to punch over the bar.

The Dons should have been in front when Miovski took advantage of a Sondre Solholm slip to race in on goal from halfway, only to shoot over the bar with just Liam Kelly to beat.

But it was the Steelmen who took the lead as Connor Shields’ low cross from the right was steered home by Spittal, with Dons skipper Anthony Stewart slipping as he tried to cut the ball out.

The home side lost Matty Kennedy to injury, leading to a debut for Shayden Morris.

Aberdeen drew level three minutes before the break as a superb Liam Scales cross from the left found Miovski, who stretched to head into the top-right corner.

And the Dons were in front barely a minute into the second half. Morris saw his deflected pass fall kindly for Jayden Richardson who cut back to the near post where Hayes, at the second attempt, fired past Kelly from close range.

The lead would be short-lived as Slattery tapped home at the back post after the home side completely failed to deal with a Goss corner from the right.

And the visitors were back in front three minutes later. Spittal was unlucky not to double his tally as he smashed an effort off the crossbar with Roos beaten all ends up, but Van Veen was on hand to head home the rebound from close range.

The game opened up as both sides turned to their benches, and Aberdeen even sent goalkeeper Roos up for a couple of corners deep into injury time, but Motherwell did enough to hold onto the points.

