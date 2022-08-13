Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
Camden’s Fall Harbor Arts and Books Fair seeks artists and makers
CAMDEN — “Following the success of this Summer’s Harbor Arts & Books Fair, the Camden Public Library is excited to begin planning the Fall edition of the event,” said the Library, in a news release. The Fall Harbor Arts & Books Fair is slated to be...
The Most Unique Home For Sale In Maine Is Hidden Down A Back Road
If you travel around the New England states, you'll see a wide variety of homes. Old school Victorians, colonials, saltboxes, ranch style homes, chalets, A-frames, and ultra-modern oceanside mansions. No matter how many different home styles you have seen, we are pretty sure you have never seen a home like...
mainebiz.biz
Standish boatbuilder buys Newcastle marine business to accommodate expanding services
A Standish boatbuilder specializing in wooden boats saw a good opportunity to expand his facility and services with the purchase of a service and storage business further east along the coast in Newcastle. Robert Blood bought 15 Hall St., home to commercial marine business Newcastle Marine, from John Traina for...
lcnme.com
Wanderwood Farm-to-Table Dinner Celebrates Pollinators
Wanderwood, located at 79 Sidelinger Road in Nobleboro, will host a farm-to-table dinner in their event barn on Wednesday, Aug. 17, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Toast the sweet heat of summer in the Midcoast with a multi-course family-style farm dinner presented by Applecroft Catering. Each course will celebrate the humble and hardworking pollinators whose efforts grace diner tables with the abundance of summer. The evening will begin with cocktails and a farm stroll, including a look at the Wanderwood beehives.
WMTW
With a surge of bats in houses, one Maine city is offering suggestions on keeping homes bat free
Animal control in one Maine town is seeing an increase in bats in households this month. Bath Animal Control released a list of what you should do if you find a stray bat or a colony roosting inside your home. Mainers may be more apt to encounter bats inside their...
lcnme.com
Coopers Mills Auction Returns
A tradition dating back several generations has come back to life. After two COVID-19 related cancellations, the Coopers Mills Volunteer Fire Department auction returns Saturday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. Current grandparents remember attending this event as kids. It was a sale people traveled for miles to attend, hoping to...
visitfreeport.com
Bow Street Home – Woven-Rope Mats & Baskets
Loving these gorgeous and durable woven-rope mats and baskets—just in! Talk about functional beauty! Come see for yourself. We have quite a selection.
lcnme.com
Two Artists Combine Function and Artistry at Pemaquid Art Gallery
Hannah Ineson and Bruce Babb are the two Pemaquid Art Gallery artists who create objects rather than paintings, producing beautiful works of art that also can be highly functional. Ineson is a versatile artist who is showing a broad range of her ceramic works, although she is also an accomplished...
Bob Marley Visited ‘Thunda Hole’ In Bar Harbor Over The Weekend
Maine’s favorite funny guy paid a visit to "Baahr Haarbahr" to just be a regular tourist. Sunday was the epitome of a perfect late summer day, so comedian Bob Marley, took full advantage, by stopping by the incredible Thunder Hole, at Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, which features a natural rock inlet, where waves crash with a thunderous boom & high-flying foam when seas are up.
lcnme.com
Characters of the County: Skip Simonds on Southport, Star Trek and ‘The Skip of the Day’
William “Skip” Simonds said his parents had him late in life and they figured he would be the “skipper of the ship.” Simonds said there were so many Williams in his family that every variation of the name was already in use. “So I became known in the crib as “The Skipper,” or “Skip,” he said.
WMTW
Maine country musicians to hold benefit concert for singers who were hit by an SUV
AUBURN, Maine — Mike Preston and Kim Curry are professional country music singers from Lewiston and Auburn respectively, and have each been performing for decades. But on July 27, while attending a show in Augusta, their situations changed completely. "We went next door to the Irving station to get...
Welcomed rain in Maine on Wednesday, but likely not the drought buster we wanted
MAINE, USA — Ahhh...the weather models giveth, and the weather models taketh away. The old adage of "drought begets drought" could not be truer this year. Southern and central Maine have not been able to buy significant rain, while northern Maine sits with a nice surplus. Part of that...
observer-me.com
Maine communities have purchased shuttered Hampden trash facility
The shuttered Hampden waste facility that was intended to recycle trash from more than 100 Maine communities has now been purchased by those communities. The Municipal Review Committee, which represents the waste interests of 115 towns and cities across central, eastern and northern Maine, paid $1.5 million for the facility this week — a small fraction of its actual value — and is working with an investment firm to restart it.
mdislander.com
Learn to identity Maine’s most common birds
BAR HARBOR — Maine is a birder’s paradise. Join birder, conservationist and author Nick Lund for an author talk about his book “American Birding Association Field Guide to Birds of Maine” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at Jesup Memorial Library. Lund’s book is written for...
‘Lost on a Mountain in Maine’ Making Its Way To The Big Screen
I remember being in Mrs. Baker's 5th-grade class at the Asa C. Adams School in Orono when we first read "Lost On A Mountain in Maine." This was the edition. The picture of the young boy against the backdrop of the Maine wilderness was captivating. As we read through the...
wabi.tv
Orono woman’s gardening leads to published book, feature in Maine magazine
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - When Lisa Colburn moved to Orono about 20 years ago, her yard consisted of grass, an invasive Crimson King Maple, and a few shrubs. She says she immediately got to work pulling them out, digging and planting new things. “My husband said, ‘are you sure you...
lcnme.com
Janet Trask Grondin
Janet Trask Grondin, of Brunswick, passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 surrounded by her family and close friends at her Lake Molunkus Sporting Camps business in Aroostook County. Janet fought a courageous 10-month battle against glioblastoma. She was born in Damariscotta on June 3, 1957 to Chester and Elaine Trask....
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Arsenault leaving as town clerk
Alna is looking for a new town clerk. Lisa Arsenault “has decided that it’s time for her to move on,” First Selectman Ed Pentaleri said in the board’s Aug. 10 meeting at the town office and over Zoom. According to Wiscasset Newspaper files, Arsenault was clerk a few years in the 1990s, again from February 2016 to June 2017, and this time since June 2021, after Sheila McCarty resigned and Amy Stockford served as interim clerk.
lcnme.com
Edgar ‘Skip’ Bowman
Edgar “Skip” Bowman, 74, of Waldoboro, passed away on the morning of March 9, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 in the Post Cemetery, Route 235 in Warren. A reception will follow at the Warren Odd Fellows Hall on the corner of Route 1 and Route 90.
foxbangor.com
Multiple Bangor road work projects
BANGOR– There are several road projects around Bangor the next couple of days. Tuesday August 16th, York Street will be down to one lane as crews will be working at the intersection of York Street and Essex Street. Use caution and avoid this area if possible. In addition, paving...
