Rockland, ME

B98.5

The Most Unique Home For Sale In Maine Is Hidden Down A Back Road

If you travel around the New England states, you'll see a wide variety of homes. Old school Victorians, colonials, saltboxes, ranch style homes, chalets, A-frames, and ultra-modern oceanside mansions. No matter how many different home styles you have seen, we are pretty sure you have never seen a home like...
WINTHROP, ME
lcnme.com

Wanderwood Farm-to-Table Dinner Celebrates Pollinators

Wanderwood, located at 79 Sidelinger Road in Nobleboro, will host a farm-to-table dinner in their event barn on Wednesday, Aug. 17, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Toast the sweet heat of summer in the Midcoast with a multi-course family-style farm dinner presented by Applecroft Catering. Each course will celebrate the humble and hardworking pollinators whose efforts grace diner tables with the abundance of summer. The evening will begin with cocktails and a farm stroll, including a look at the Wanderwood beehives.
NOBLEBORO, ME
Portland, ME
Rockland, ME
Rockland, ME
Maine Lifestyle
lcnme.com

Coopers Mills Auction Returns

A tradition dating back several generations has come back to life. After two COVID-19 related cancellations, the Coopers Mills Volunteer Fire Department auction returns Saturday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. Current grandparents remember attending this event as kids. It was a sale people traveled for miles to attend, hoping to...
COOPERS MILLS, ME
lcnme.com

Two Artists Combine Function and Artistry at Pemaquid Art Gallery

Hannah Ineson and Bruce Babb are the two Pemaquid Art Gallery artists who create objects rather than paintings, producing beautiful works of art that also can be highly functional. Ineson is a versatile artist who is showing a broad range of her ceramic works, although she is also an accomplished...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
Eileen Fisher
Z107.3

Bob Marley Visited ‘Thunda Hole’ In Bar Harbor Over The Weekend

Maine’s favorite funny guy paid a visit to "Baahr Haarbahr" to just be a regular tourist. Sunday was the epitome of a perfect late summer day, so comedian Bob Marley, took full advantage, by stopping by the incredible Thunder Hole, at Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, which features a natural rock inlet, where waves crash with a thunderous boom & high-flying foam when seas are up.
BAR HARBOR, ME
observer-me.com

Maine communities have purchased shuttered Hampden trash facility

The shuttered Hampden waste facility that was intended to recycle trash from more than 100 Maine communities has now been purchased by those communities. The Municipal Review Committee, which represents the waste interests of 115 towns and cities across central, eastern and northern Maine, paid $1.5 million for the facility this week — a small fraction of its actual value — and is working with an investment firm to restart it.
HAMPDEN, ME
mdislander.com

Learn to identity Maine’s most common birds

BAR HARBOR — Maine is a birder’s paradise. Join birder, conservationist and author Nick Lund for an author talk about his book “American Birding Association Field Guide to Birds of Maine” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at Jesup Memorial Library. Lund’s book is written for...
BAR HARBOR, ME
wabi.tv

Orono woman’s gardening leads to published book, feature in Maine magazine

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - When Lisa Colburn moved to Orono about 20 years ago, her yard consisted of grass, an invasive Crimson King Maple, and a few shrubs. She says she immediately got to work pulling them out, digging and planting new things. “My husband said, ‘are you sure you...
lcnme.com

Janet Trask Grondin

Janet Trask Grondin, of Brunswick, passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 surrounded by her family and close friends at her Lake Molunkus Sporting Camps business in Aroostook County. Janet fought a courageous 10-month battle against glioblastoma. She was born in Damariscotta on June 3, 1957 to Chester and Elaine Trask....
BRUNSWICK, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Arsenault leaving as town clerk

Alna is looking for a new town clerk. Lisa Arsenault “has decided that it’s time for her to move on,” First Selectman Ed Pentaleri said in the board’s Aug. 10 meeting at the town office and over Zoom. According to Wiscasset Newspaper files, Arsenault was clerk a few years in the 1990s, again from February 2016 to June 2017, and this time since June 2021, after Sheila McCarty resigned and Amy Stockford served as interim clerk.
ALNA, ME
lcnme.com

Edgar ‘Skip’ Bowman

Edgar “Skip” Bowman, 74, of Waldoboro, passed away on the morning of March 9, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 in the Post Cemetery, Route 235 in Warren. A reception will follow at the Warren Odd Fellows Hall on the corner of Route 1 and Route 90.
WALDOBORO, ME
foxbangor.com

Multiple Bangor road work projects

BANGOR– There are several road projects around Bangor the next couple of days. Tuesday August 16th, York Street will be down to one lane as crews will be working at the intersection of York Street and Essex Street. Use caution and avoid this area if possible. In addition, paving...
BANGOR, ME

