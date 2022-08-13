ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Raith secure first win of the season after holding on to beat Morton

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OEqsc_0hG6dPC100

Raith Rovers recorded their first Scottish Championship win of the season with a narrow 2-1 victory at home to Morton that saw them move off the bottom of the table.

The visitors attempted to take the lead midway through the first half as captain Grant Gillespie tried his luck from 20 yards out but fired over the crossbar.

Robbie Muirhead also had a chance for the visitors on the stroke of half-time but he sent his header wide of the post.

The hosts came out the stronger in the second half and Liam Dick broke the deadlock six minutes after the break as he headed Aidan Connolly’s assist home from close range at the far post.

Former Dundee United and Falkirk winger Connolly doubled Raith’s advantage after 66 minutes as he picked out the top corner from the edge of the 18-yard box.

Cameron Blues replied as Morton reduced the deficit with 10 minutes remaining but the home side held on for maximum points to move into ninth.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Richard Tait earns St Mirren first points of season with spectacular winner

St Mirren picked up their first points of the season with a hard-fought 1-0 home victory over Ross County. Richard Tait’s spectacular effort early in the second half proved the difference between the sides in a match where neither goalkeeper had too many saves to make. The loss sends...
SOCCER
newschain

Antonio Colak maintains scoring streak as Rangers ease to victory

Antonio Colak scored for the third game in a row as Rangers swept St Johnstone aside with a 4-0 cinch Premiership win at Ibrox. Malik Tillman gave the patient home side the lead in the 32nd minute with a close-range header. Saints continued to make life difficult for the Light...
SOCCER
newschain

Tranmere in cruise control with easy victory over shot-shy Gillingham

Tranmere clocked up their first win of the season, easing to a 3-0 victory over Gillingham. Elliott Nevitt opened the scoring before Ethan Bristow thumped in midway through the second half. And Josh Dacres-Cogley added the third 15 minutes from time. Rovers went close three minutes in, Kane Hemmings chipping...
POTTSVILLE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Blues
Person
Robbie Muirhead
Person
Aidan Connolly
Person
Liam Dick
newschain

Russia fires rockets after Ukrainian forces vow to retake Kherson

Russian forces have fired rockets on the Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine, killing at least one person. The area is just to the north of the Russian-occupied city of Kherson, which Ukrainian forces have vowed to retake. The Ukrainian emergency service said one person was killed in shelling early on...
MILITARY
newschain

Motherwell come out on top in five-goal thriller against Aberdeen

Motherwell won 3-2 against lacklustre Aberdeen in a see-saw game at Pittodrie. The visitors, who confirmed Steven Hammell as their new permanent manager in midweek, led through Blair Spittal, but the game was turned on its head thanks to goals either side of the break from Dons duo Bojan Miovski and Jonny Hayes.
SOCCER
BBC

Relive Sunday's Championship action as Blackburn win to go top

A pretty entertaining Sunday of Championship football, I'm sure you'll agree. A ding-dong match between promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough and Sheffield United ends all-square, before Blackburn do enough to beat West Brom and preserve their 100% start to the campaign. You can follow Chelsea v Tottenham updates here and we'll be...
SOCCER
newschain

Alex Lacey hopes to keep starting spot after coming through return unscathed

Hartlepool will take encouragement from Alex Lacey’s ability to play the full 90 minutes against Northampton as they prepare to host Tranmere on Tuesday. Pools were monitoring the defender’s fitness ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two defeat after he missed last week’s Carabao Cup loss at Blackburn as a precaution.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish Championship#The Stronger#Take The Lead#The Stroke
newschain

Grimsby forward Aribim Pepple eyeing first league start against Carlisle

Grimsby boss Paul Hurst could hand Aribim Pepple his first League Two start as his side hosts Carlisle on Tuesday night. The 19-year-old forward went straight into the side a day after his loan move from Luton for last week’s League Cup victory over Crewe and made the difference after coming off the bench in Saturday’s late 1-0 win over Rochdale.
SOCCER
newschain

Crawley manager Kevin Betsy waiting on Dion Conroy for Northampton clash

Crawley manager Kevin Betsy will hope to have Dion Conroy available for the visit of Northampton. Defender Conroy missed the goalless draw with Harrogate at the weekend after picking up an injury in the Carabao Cup win over Bristol Rovers. Ludwig Francillette added to Betsy’s defensive worries when he limped...
SOCCER
newschain

Fleetwood forward Paddy Lane banned for Cheltenham clash

Paddy Lane will miss Fleetwood’s League One clash with Cheltenham due to suspension. The forward was handed a straight red card for a bad tackle in added time in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Morecambe. Joe Garner or Promise Omochere could step into the starting line-up if boss Scott...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Paul Hurst has sympathy for Robbie Stockdale after Grimsby’s last-gasp win

Paul Hurst said he felt for Rochdale counterpart Robbie Stockdale following Grimsby’s 1-0 win at the Crown Oil Arena. Luke Waterfall’s stoppage-time header from Anthony Glennon’s corner snatched three points for the visitors, who had been under the cosh for the opening 25 minutes. “It was a...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'agree to send youngster Hannibal Mejbri on a season-long loan to Birmingham' to get regular first-team football - with teenager keen to increase chances of making Tunisia's World Cup squad

Manchester United have reportedly agreed to loan out Hannibal Mejbri to a Championship club on a season-long deal, with Birmingham City leading the race to get the Tunisian teen. Mejbri featured for eight minutes of United's final Premier League game of last season in May, and was a substitute for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Jamie Paterson set to remain absent as Swansea host Millwall

Swansea have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the visit of Sky Bet Championship rivals Millwall. The Swans picked up their first win of the season at Blackpool on Saturday and boss Russell Martin could stick with the same starting XI. Jamie Paterson (groin) missed the win at Bloomfield Road...
SOCCER
newschain

Bolton skipper Ricardo Santos suspended for clash with Morecambe

Bolton will be without their suspended captain Ricardo Santos for the visit of Morecambe on Tuesday night. Santos was booked twice in Saturday’s goalless draw at Port Vale – in which manager Ian Evatt was also sent to the stands – as Bolton had a player sent off for a second straight match after George Thomason’s red against Salford.
SPORTS
newschain

Joseph Olowu still missing for Doncaster ahead of Stockport visit

Doncaster will be without Joseph Olowu for their Sky Bet League Two clash with Stockport. The defender remains sidelined with the groin problem that ruled him out of the dramatic draw at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday. Winger Luke Molyneux could feature in the matchday squad on Tuesday as he works...
SOCCER
newschain

Chris Wreh salvages point for Southend from draw at Solihull

Chris Wreh ensured Southend left Solihull with something to show for their efforts as they scrapped their way to a 1-1 Vanarama National League draw. The home side took the lead with 12 minutes gone when Callum Maycock slid in striker Andrew Dallas to beat goalkeeper Steve Arnold. Arnold denied...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy