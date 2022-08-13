On Friday night during the 49ers' preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers, quarterback Trey Lance did something he has never done before on a football field -- he slid. On Monday, coach Kyle Shanahan revealed his coaching points have been for Lance to slide in running situations, instead of diving head first, as the quarterback has done in the past. Shanahan has stressed that players need to do what they can to stay healthy through the course of the season.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO