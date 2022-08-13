ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Shanahan reveals coaching points for Lance on sliding

On Friday night during the 49ers' preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers, quarterback Trey Lance did something he has never done before on a football field -- he slid. On Monday, coach Kyle Shanahan revealed his coaching points have been for Lance to slide in running situations, instead of diving head first, as the quarterback has done in the past. Shanahan has stressed that players need to do what they can to stay healthy through the course of the season.
Bengals waive three players, cutting roster to 87

By Tuesday, August 16, all teams will be required to reduce their rosters from a maximum of 90 to 85. The Bengals have started the process of trimming five players, cutting from 90 to 87. Gone are cornerback Abu Daramy-Swaray, running back Shermari Jones, and receiver Pooka Williams Jr. Daramy-Swargy...
Shanahan notices Sermon's progress in preseason opener

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers run game had a slow start on Friday night but coach Kyle Shanahan thought it was a step in the right direction. Shanahan has always prioritized the run game and since becoming the 49ers' head coach, he has had a different back lead the team in rushing yards each season.
