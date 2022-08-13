Nestled on 37 wooded acres, the extraordinary estate of Baseball Hall of Fame athlete Larry “Chipper” Jones takes full advantage of the property’s natural surroundings. The home was built in 2013 and purchased by Jones in 2018 for $9.25 million. It features eight bedrooms, nine full baths, two partial baths and sits at 23,000 square feet. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jones lived there with his wife, model Taylor Higgins and their children, and they felt it was time to downsize. The Canton, Georgia property is listed at $15 million.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 27 DAYS AGO