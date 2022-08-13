Read full article on original website
Clemson lands commitment from one of nation's top athletes
Clemson has landed the verbal commitment of a top wide receiver prospect and Massaschutttes native. Buckingham Browne & Nichols School (Cambridge, MA.) four-star Ronan Hanafin announced his (...)
Recruiting impressions: Gamecocks continue to mine Florida and Georgia
Last week, TheBigSpur reached out to several folks within the 247Sports network, to gauge their thoughts on where South Carolina is in the 2023 recruiting cycle.
WATCH: Swain scores two TDs after committing to Carolina
A few hours after Vicari Swain committed to South Carolina, the three-star athlete scored a couple of touchdowns. Swain reached pay dirt twice in Central High School’s scrimmage against Heard County. Both were captured on film and later posted to Swain’s Hudl account. The first is at the...
Report: Atlanta replaces Las Vegas as host of future national championship game
Per a report from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, Atlanta will now be the host-city for the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship Game (2024 season). Las Vegas was originally set to host the 2025 title game, but due to a scheduling conflict the College Football Playoff was forced to look elsewhere.
Streeter: 'Definite competition' going on between Clemson's quarterbacks
Nine practices haven’t changed anything for Clemson’s quarterbacks as far as the depth chart goes. Asked at nearly every turn during the preseason media circuit about the Tigers’ top two signal callers, (...)
Meet the Big 22: Elijah Griffin
WJCL 22 News is proud to recognize the top high school football players in Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. The Big 22 features the best 22 prep players in the area entering the 2022 season. The entire squad will be revealed during a 30-minute special on Thursday, August 18 at 7:30 p.m. on WJCL ABC 22.
Energy level high for Quinn, Jackets
North Augusta High School's football players have had to adjust to a lot of new things within their program over the last several months. Chief among those was the hiring of Matt Quinn, their new head coach, after former coach Jim Bob Bryant resigned after he was placed on administrative leave last season.
Xavier Thomas injury update: Clemson edge rusher out 4-6 weeks with ankle issue
Clemson football edge rusher Xavier Thomas will likely miss the first month of the regular season after suffering an injury over the weekend during a camp scrimmage, according to defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin, via Clemson247. Goodwin said Monday that Thomas is expected to be out 4-6 weeks with an ankle injury.
Video: Shane Beamer after Gamecocks first preseason scrimmage
— Sunday, August 14 – Off Day (No media availability) Monday, August 15 – Practice – 9:40 am (No media availability) Tuesday, August 16 – Practice – 11:10 am (Offensive players post-practice media) Wednesday, August 17 – Practice – 11:10 am (Defensive players post-practice media)...
High school football season kicks off Saturday at Mercer
MACON, Ga. — For a seventh year high school football returns to Mercer University this Saturday in the annual Macon Touchdown Club Kickoff Classic. And it's a couple of really fun matchups as well -- Northside taking on Jones County here at 4 p.m. on Saturday, and that’ll be followed by Mary Persons facing Northeast in the nightcap at 7:30.
High school cross country: Gainesville's Jessup runs outstanding time at North Georgia Stage Race
Gainesville High senior John Jessup opened the cross country season by posting an outstanding time of 9 minutes, 36 seconds at the North Georgia two-mile stage race on Saturday at East Jackson High. His time was good enough for first overall in the boys division. As a team, Gainesville finished...
UA Elite 24: Highly-regarded sophomore Bryson Tiller is focused on his development
CHICAGO, Ill. -- Although Isaiah Collier took home MVP honors, he was not the only prospect from the state of Georgia to have an impactful performance at the Elite 24. Bryson Tiller, the lone class of 2025 invite at the event, addittionally represented the Peach State well with a 12-point performance in the game.
