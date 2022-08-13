ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
Architectural Digest

Former Atlanta Braves Star Chipper Jones Lists Georgia Mansion for $15 Million

Nestled on 37 wooded acres, the extraordinary estate of Baseball Hall of Fame athlete Larry “Chipper” Jones takes full advantage of the property’s natural surroundings. The home was built in 2013 and purchased by Jones in 2018 for $9.25 million. It features eight bedrooms, nine full baths, two partial baths and sits at 23,000 square feet. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jones lived there with his wife, model Taylor Higgins and their children, and they felt it was time to downsize. The Canton, Georgia property is listed at $15 million.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

WATCH: Swain scores two TDs after committing to Carolina

A few hours after Vicari Swain committed to South Carolina, the three-star athlete scored a couple of touchdowns. Swain reached pay dirt twice in Central High School’s scrimmage against Heard County. Both were captured on film and later posted to Swain’s Hudl account. The first is at the...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Maryland State
State
Hawaii State
WJCL

Meet the Big 22: Elijah Griffin

WJCL 22 News is proud to recognize the top high school football players in Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. The Big 22 features the best 22 prep players in the area entering the 2022 season. The entire squad will be revealed during a 30-minute special on Thursday, August 18 at 7:30 p.m. on WJCL ABC 22.
SAVANNAH, GA
Aiken Standard

Energy level high for Quinn, Jackets

North Augusta High School's football players have had to adjust to a lot of new things within their program over the last several months. Chief among those was the hiring of Matt Quinn, their new head coach, after former coach Jim Bob Bryant resigned after he was placed on administrative leave last season.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wr#Uga
On3.com

Video: Shane Beamer after Gamecocks first preseason scrimmage

— Sunday, August 14 – Off Day (No media availability) Monday, August 15 – Practice – 9:40 am (No media availability) Tuesday, August 16 – Practice – 11:10 am (Offensive players post-practice media) Wednesday, August 17 – Practice – 11:10 am (Defensive players post-practice media)...
COLUMBIA, SC
WMAZ

High school football season kicks off Saturday at Mercer

MACON, Ga. — For a seventh year high school football returns to Mercer University this Saturday in the annual Macon Touchdown Club Kickoff Classic. And it's a couple of really fun matchups as well -- Northside taking on Jones County here at 4 p.m. on Saturday, and that’ll be followed by Mary Persons facing Northeast in the nightcap at 7:30.
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy