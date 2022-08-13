Help deputies locate endangered 15-year-old girl
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in helping locate a missing 15-year-old girl.
Lillian Enyeart went missing at around 9 p.m. on Aug. 12. She was last seen near the corner of East La Salle Street and Querida Drive.
Enyeart was wearing a light-colored hoodie, blue jeans and a gray backpack. She was also wearing black and blue tennis shoes, black framed glasses and a blue butterfly necklace.
Deputies say Enyeart has a knee injury and is on crutches. She is accompanied by a black and white emotional support dog.
The missing teen has medication that she needs and is considered endangered.
If you have any information, call 719-390-5555.
