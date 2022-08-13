ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Socialist NY Senate hopeful missed 46% of community board meetings

By Jon Levine
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mthfL_0hG6cw5f00

A progressive who touted the need for accountability as she vies for state Senate was a no-show for her Queens community, records reveal.

Democratic socialist Kristen Gonzalez, who is running in a district that spans Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan — rarely attended Community Board 4 meetings during her 2018-2022 tenure.

Attendance records show Gonzalez missed 46% of CB 4’s meetings in that time, a figure which constitutes “substantial nonattendance,” according to the board’s code of conduct.

During her time at the board, which covers a swath of struggling Queens neighborhoods including Corona, Elmhurst, Newtown, and LeFrak City, Gonzalez missed:

  • An April 2020 discussion about securing pandemic relief by naming the CB4 area a “disaster zone” as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
  • A June 2019 meeting, which included a once in half-century vote on rezoning in LeFrak City.
  • In December 2018 a mandatory training from the city’s Conflict of Interest Board.

Community board votes are advisory in nature, but nevertheless carry weight among city agencies and officials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LNZTA_0hG6cw5f00
Gonzalez missed 46% of CB 4’s meetings from 2018-2022.
Kristen Gonzalez for New York/Fa

The public tardiness flies in the face of Gonzalez’s own campaign rhetoric, in which she has extolled her commitment to public office.

“It is so important to elect someone to Albany who will be accountable to the communities they serve,” Gonzalez said during a primary debate last month.

Gonzalez’s repeated absence from CB 4 didn’t surprise Frank Seddio, a longtime take-no-prisoners Brooklyn powerbroker.

“They’re all full of s–t. ‘Oh I’m a progressive. I’m gonna be there,’ and then they don’t show up,” he said. “It’s sad and regrettable. That’s one of the main requirements, that you attend the meetings. How much input can you have if you don’t participate.”

Seddio, the former Brooklyn Democratic Party chairman, said he was backing former councilwoman Liz Crowley, a moderate, in the race.

Gonzalez — a product manager for American Express — is now locked in a ferocious primary for New York’s 59th State Senate district which covers Astoria, Long Island City, Greenpoint, North Williamsburg, and a slice of eastern Manhattan.

She faces Nomiki Konst, a fellow socialist and one-time candidate for Public Advocate, and Crowley, a former city councilwoman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KoqqM_0hG6cw5f00
State Senator Jessica Ramos criticized Gonzalez’s record in a text exchange that recently went public.
Paul Martinka

Gonzalez has locked up the endorsements of most of the city’s blue-chip lefties, like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the New York chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, but her failures to attend community board meetings have stirred the ire of some progressives.

“I don’t trust that people who don’t show up to community board meetings will show up for constituents and workers,” State Senator Jessica Ramos said of Gonzalez in a heated text exchange with Astoria District Leader Shawna Morlock, that was later posted to Twitter.

Gonzalez has also been accused of siccing her followers on her opponents.

“Your tactics against us have encouraged supporters of yours to threaten, harass & physically intimidate me, our team & supporters. We don’t feel safe & it’s got to end, now. Nobody should be afraid to run, speak out or campaign,” Konst tweeted last month.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bSSDj_0hG6cw5f00
Hillary Clinton calls Bernie Sanders sexist in new book: ‘I know the kind of things that he says about women’

Pundits say the presence of two socialists in the race offers an opportunity for Crowley, a relative moderate.

“It is realistic that two progressives could split the vote and ensure a win for Elizabeth Crowley,” said veteran New York Democratic strategist Hank Sheinkopf. “She is a former councilwoman, she has higher name ID, she starts out with an advantage, and their presence maintains that advantage.”

There are no public polls in the race. Konst and Crowley have not previously served on community boards.

“I’m proud of the work I did alongside fellow board members like City Council Member Jennifer Gutiérrez, who endorsed our campaign, as well as the mutual aid work I was doing at that time. But it’s clear our opponents would rather talk about some monthly general meetings I missed while chairing other work on the board and attending Executive Committee meetings than what this election is actually about: money versus people,” Gonzalez said.

Comments / 14

lynnann@NYC
2d ago

People in New York City wants to live with the government controlling them so it's coming is New York City like California they get what they voted for they deserve it

Reply
9
stopthebullshit
2d ago

They’ll probably elect her anyway. Maybe she was going on a trip with ACO on her way to get into the Democratic movement on how to make the money and just in case she needs to goto bartender school

Reply
6
AP_000059.842b3bf0b2e94a749a75f9bb4769dfa1.1456
2d ago

Way to import to be bothered with the peasants of the community.

Reply
12
Related
cityandstateny.com

What will decide the NY-10 Democratic primary? Probably not major policy differences

In a city full of political prognosticators and professional pollsters, no one is quite ready to predict the winner in the Democratic primary for New York’s 10th Congressional District. The newly drawn district roughly spans downtown Manhattan below 18th Street and stretches into brownstone Brooklyn, Sunset Park and parts of Borough Park. The plurality white and heavily Democratic district contains sizable Asian and Latino populations as well as part of the more conservative Orthodox Jewish community. In an irregular Aug. 23 contest, it’s anybody’s guess as to which Democrat will prevail and – in all likelihood – coast to victory in November’s general election for the open seat.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11 to host live telecast of NY-10 Democratic Primary Debate

PIX11 Partners with Medgar Evers College to Bring Live Debate Coverage to Viewers in New York’s 10th Congressional District NEW YORK, NY — WPIX-TV New York (PIX11) announced today that it will host a debate between the candidates for the Democratic Party’s nomination for Congress in New York’s 10th Congressional District on Wednesday, August 17, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Progressive NY Senate hopeful missed nearly half of community board meetings: Report

A progressive Queens community board member who is running for a New York state Senate seat missed 46% of board meetings in her prior role, according to a report. Kristen Gonzalez served as a member of Community Board 4 from 2018 to 2022, yet she attended meetings so rarely it constituted “substantial nonattendance,” according to the board’s code of conduct. The New York Post reported Saturday that Gonzalez was absent on the job, missing mandatory training meetings and even pandemic relief discussions while she was supposed to be serving her Corona, Elmhurst, Newtown, and LeFrak City-based constituents.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Socialist Party#Election Local#Politics#Socialist Ny Senate#Democratic#Community Board#Cb 4#Queens
CBS New York

Exclusive: St. Francis College-Brooklyn to debut new campus

NEW YORK -- For the first time in nearly 60 years, students at St. Francis College in downtown Brooklyn will be starting their new semester on a brand-new campus. It's a work-in-progress everywhere you look inside the building at 179 Livingston St. Glass is being installed, walls are being painted, and workers are in a race against the clock. CBS 2's Hannah Kliger got an exclusive look at the new facilities at the institution that's more than 160 years old. "It was a really bold decision for the college, but now we are seeing it come to fruition," said Miguel Martinez-Saenz, president of...
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces $234 Million in Additional Food Assistance for August

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for August. All households participating in SNAP — including those already at the maximum level of benefits — will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York State economy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

Following the collapse of NYC carriage horse, a witness, NYC Councilman, and animal rights activists call on DA to probe industry

Animal rights activists and City Councilman Bob Holden (D-Queens) are demanding that the Manhattan DA launch a criminal investigation into the carriage horse industry after a horse collapsed last week in Hell’s Kitchen. One activist said that the collapse of the horse, Ryder, wasn’t a “spontaneous tragedy with any...
MANHATTAN, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Lawmaker outlines new effort to hike minimum wage in New York

Some labor unions and progressive state lawmakers want to make an annual increase in the minimum wage a top priority next session. A bill to implement a permanent increase to the state's minimum wage rate set to the Consumer Price Index, died this session, but the fight is being reinvigorated as New York families continue to battle high inflation, burdening them with higher costs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

New Yorkers question AOC’s calls to defund the police amid rising crime

Several New Yorkers in the district of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) are questioning calls to defund the police as they experience rising crime rates in their cities. Ocasio-Cortez’s 14th Congressional District, which represents more than 650,000 people in the boroughs of the Bronx and Queens, has experienced a steady rise in crime over the last two years. The district has experienced a 44% increase in crimes reported so far in 2022, compared to the same time frame last year, and an even larger increase of 57%, compared to 2020, according to police statistics.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn community mourns beloved homeless man crushed by building trash compactor: ‘He was a good person’ (EXCLUSIVE)

As good deeds go, David Lester’s was the ultimate sacrifice: Shimmying down a garbage chute to retrieve a set of keys. As a result, Lester’s troubled life ended in a gruesome death, crushed at the bottom of a trash compactor, his last words muted by desperate screams. Cops said Lester, 51, died early Friday morning after he got trapped in the garbage crushing contraption at the Medgar Evers ...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
55K+
Followers
43K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy