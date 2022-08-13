ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

China ‘overreacted’ to Pelosi’s visit: US expert

By Dana Kennedy
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

China “overreacted” to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan and took advantage of it to ratchet up tensions in the Taiwan Strait, US Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said.

“China has overreacted and its actions continue to be provocative, de-stabilizing and unprecedented,” Campbell told reporters in a call Friday. He described China’s week-long military drills as an “intensified pressure campaign” against Taiwan, a self-governed island that China claims as a “breakaway province.”

“It has not ended and we expect it to continue to unfold in the coming weeks and months,” Campbell said. He added that several Chinese warships remain near Taiwan.

At the same time, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen insisted earlier in the week China is still flexing its muscles, although some of Beijing’s big military drills seem to be dying down .

Kurt Campbell anticipates China continuing its fighter drills along the Taiwan Strait.
HANDOUT/TAIWAN DEFENCE MINISTRY/AFP via Getty Images

Campbell said the US will continue standard air and maritime transits through the Taiwan Strait and will announce an “ambitious road map” for trade negotiations with Taiwan in very near future.

