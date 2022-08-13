ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

WSMV

Wanted felon caught after chase with MNPD officers, K-9, aviation units

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A wanted felon was arrested Monday morning after a coordinated effort within the Metro Nashville Police Department. Randall Conquest, 38, was wanted by MNPD for three outstanding felony warrants, including a sex offender registration violation. Police said Conquest fled officers in a stolen Toyota Tundra last week. The truck had been stolen from a home on Wingate Avenue.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Murfreesboro PD searching for car burglars after 11 vehicles, 2 guns stolen

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A group of car burglars shot at Murfreesboro Police Department officers during a chase on West Street on Monday morning. Officers received a call around 4:57 a.m. regarding an abandoned car parked on East Street with the doors open. When officers arrived at the scene, they received another call about a reckless driver on West Street.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Lebanon, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Watertown, TN
City
Lebanon, TN
WSMV

Rutherford Co officials asking for information about shooting at bar

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s office have been requesting assistance from the public asking for information about a shooting at a bar. One person was shot at Handlebars early Sunday morning on East Main Street. Officials said the victim was taken to a local...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wvlt.tv

‘Exceptionally good boys’ | Three Tennessee K-9 officers retire

LEBANON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three K-9 officers will have a life full of treats and relaxation ahead of them after years of service. Luke, Jaxx and Ace have helped the Lebanon Police Department protect Tennesseans for many years. Luke, a yellow Labrador retriever, worked alongside Officer Robert Bates and was...
LEBANON, TN
WSMV

Police arrest South Nashville carjacking suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man on Saturday they believe was involved in an armed South Nashville carjacking last month, police said Sunday. Police arrested Dequantae Bufford, 20, after they spotted a 2014 Ford Mustang that had been taken on July 30. Detectives followed the vehicle to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Thieves steal thousands of dollars targeting mailboxes across Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials said thieves have been targeting mailboxes across Nashville and have taken thousands of dollars from people in the Crieve Hall neighborhood. The United States Postal Inspection Service has been getting reports every single day about stolen mail, including checks, birthday cards and charity donations. Postal...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Man arrested after police say he kidnapped and robbed a man at Nashville hotel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man has been arrested by police after alleged victim claims he was held against his will and robbed at a Nashville hotel Sunday. Metro Nashville Police (MNPD) responded to a call on Sunday night at the American Homes on Wallace Rd. in Nashville. A man stated that he was kidnapped and robbed at the hotel.
NASHVILLE, TN
On Target News

Theft at Manchester Business; Reward Offer

Manchester Police is searching for the suspect they say was involved in a theft that took place at C.A.R.S. (Custom Auto & Rod Shop) located on McArthur Dr. If anyone knows this thief, please contact us or the Manchester Police Dept. with an info. According to Manchester Police the man purchased a shirt and then took a $1,500 Memphis Amplifier and left the store without paying for the item.
MANCHESTER, TN

