MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A group of car burglars shot at Murfreesboro Police Department officers during a chase on West Street on Monday morning. Officers received a call around 4:57 a.m. regarding an abandoned car parked on East Street with the doors open. When officers arrived at the scene, they received another call about a reckless driver on West Street.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO