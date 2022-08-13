Read full article on original website
WSMV
Wanted felon caught after chase with MNPD officers, K-9, aviation units
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A wanted felon was arrested Monday morning after a coordinated effort within the Metro Nashville Police Department. Randall Conquest, 38, was wanted by MNPD for three outstanding felony warrants, including a sex offender registration violation. Police said Conquest fled officers in a stolen Toyota Tundra last week. The truck had been stolen from a home on Wingate Avenue.
Nashville man found in possession of two stolen vehicles, drugs during arrest
A man accused of stealing a vehicle and leading Nashville officers on a chase was taken into custody Monday morning.
WSMV
Murfreesboro PD searching for car burglars after 11 vehicles, 2 guns stolen
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A group of car burglars shot at Murfreesboro Police Department officers during a chase on West Street on Monday morning. Officers received a call around 4:57 a.m. regarding an abandoned car parked on East Street with the doors open. When officers arrived at the scene, they received another call about a reckless driver on West Street.
AR-15 stolen from truck at Cheatham County motel
According to police, the thieves stole an AR-15 with a 7.5-inch muzzle, collapsible stock and red dot scope.
WSMV
Rutherford Co officials asking for information about shooting at bar
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s office have been requesting assistance from the public asking for information about a shooting at a bar. One person was shot at Handlebars early Sunday morning on East Main Street. Officials said the victim was taken to a local...
fox17.com
Attempted poaching suspect wanted after buck found struck with crossbow in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn ---WARNING: Graphic images in story. A suspect is wanted after a buck is found with a crossbow bolt piercing the animals head outside of hunting season. Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) reported that the mature buck, spotted in a Hendersonville neighborhood, was almost poached by someone using a crossbow.
Franklin man arrested after peering over bathroom stalls
The suspect, 46-year-old Jose Medina, was identified after witnesses were able to get the license plate off the gold-colored van he was driving.
Man kidnapped from South Nashville motel
The victim told police he was kidnapped and robbed at the American Homes Inn on Wallace Road.
wvlt.tv
‘Exceptionally good boys’ | Three Tennessee K-9 officers retire
LEBANON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three K-9 officers will have a life full of treats and relaxation ahead of them after years of service. Luke, Jaxx and Ace have helped the Lebanon Police Department protect Tennesseans for many years. Luke, a yellow Labrador retriever, worked alongside Officer Robert Bates and was...
‘Very scary’: Neighbors take cover as shots are fired at police in East Nashville
It was a frightening turn of events for neighbors in East Nashville as shots were fired from a residence on South 10th Street.
WSMV
Police arrest South Nashville carjacking suspect
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man on Saturday they believe was involved in an armed South Nashville carjacking last month, police said Sunday. Police arrested Dequantae Bufford, 20, after they spotted a 2014 Ford Mustang that had been taken on July 30. Detectives followed the vehicle to...
Man arrested as officers recover car taken in carjacking
A man was arrested Saturday evening after Metro police officers found him driving a car that was taken in an armed carjacking in South Nashville.
WSMV
Suspect charged with shooting at Metro Police officers at East Nashville home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said a man has been charged with four counts of aggravated assaults after he fired shots from inside his East Nashville home on Sunday night. Police responded to the home in the 600 block of South 10th Street at 9 p.m. after Antwan Palmer’s...
Nashville group calls for change after 3 students hit by cars
The Rutherford County community is shaken after three students were hit by vehicles within a week.
WSMV
Thieves steal thousands of dollars targeting mailboxes across Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials said thieves have been targeting mailboxes across Nashville and have taken thousands of dollars from people in the Crieve Hall neighborhood. The United States Postal Inspection Service has been getting reports every single day about stolen mail, including checks, birthday cards and charity donations. Postal...
Deer illegally shot through head with crossbow, TWRA investigating
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is reminding Tennessee hunters deer season is not open after finding a buck suffering with a crossbow bolt through its head outside the Nashville area. The TWRA shared photos of a deer illegally shot out of season by someone with a...
Nashville residents speak after falling victim to check washing
“That little red flag is like just a giant sign for these people saying ‘there is something important in here,’” Alexander Grant said.
fox17.com
Man arrested after police say he kidnapped and robbed a man at Nashville hotel
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man has been arrested by police after alleged victim claims he was held against his will and robbed at a Nashville hotel Sunday. Metro Nashville Police (MNPD) responded to a call on Sunday night at the American Homes on Wallace Rd. in Nashville. A man stated that he was kidnapped and robbed at the hotel.
Lebanon attorney indicted for stealing more than $250k from clients
Jennifer Porth, a divorce and family law attorney, is accused of misappropriating more than $250,000 from clients’ trust accounts.
Theft at Manchester Business; Reward Offer
Manchester Police is searching for the suspect they say was involved in a theft that took place at C.A.R.S. (Custom Auto & Rod Shop) located on McArthur Dr. If anyone knows this thief, please contact us or the Manchester Police Dept. with an info. According to Manchester Police the man purchased a shirt and then took a $1,500 Memphis Amplifier and left the store without paying for the item.
