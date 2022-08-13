ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, TN

WAFF

Three juveniles shot, Decatur Police looking for suspect

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday night a Decatur Police Department Patrol Division officer was on a routine patrol in the Point Mallard Drive SE area when they saw a car moving recklessly. Once the car stopped the officer saw three juveniles inside with gunshot wounds, more officers were called...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

3 juveniles with gunshot wounds found in Decatur traffic stop

An investigation is ongoing in Decatur after three juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds were found in a car Saturday night. According to the Decatur Police Department, an officer saw a vehicle driving recklessly about 8:40 p.m. in the area of Point Mallard Drive SE. She stopped the vehicle and found the three juveniles inside.
DECATUR, AL
WSMV

Murfreesboro PD searching for car burglars after 11 vehicles, 2 guns stolen

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A group of car burglars shot at Murfreesboro Police Department officers during a chase on West Street on Monday morning. Officers received a call around 4:57 a.m. regarding an abandoned car parked on East Street with the doors open. When officers arrived at the scene, they received another call about a reckless driver on West Street.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

5-year-old child dies after being shot at park in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 5-year-old boy is dead after they were shot at Lee Victory Recreation Park at a basketball court in Smyrna. The incident happened on Monday night around 7 p.m. The child was taken to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead. Based on multiple...
SMYRNA, TN
WAFF

Man who cut homeowners after jumping out of closet arrested

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On August 9, Marlon Anthony James II, 34 was arrested in connection to the cutting on Steeplechase Drive. James was charged with first-degree Burglary, second-degree Aggravated Assault and second-degree Assault. He was booked in the Madison County Jail and is being held on a $35,000 bond.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WSMV

Man arrested for watching women in bathroom at Franklin bowling alley

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police were called to a bowling alley restaurant for reports of a man who was watching women in the establishment’s bathroom. According to Franklin Police, witnesses reported a man peering over the bathroom stalls in the women’s restroom at King’s Bowl next to the Cool Springs Galleria. The victims in this case were 12 and 14-year-old girls and their mother.
FRANKLIN, TN
On Target News

Theft at Manchester Business

Manchester Police is searching for the suspect they say was involved in a theft that took place at C.A.R.S. (Custom Auto & Rod Shop) located on McArthur Dr. If anyone knows this thief, please contact us or the Manchester Police Dept. with an info. According to Manchester Police the man purchased a shirt and then took a $1,500 Memphis Amplifier and left the store without paying for the item.
MANCHESTER, TN
WSMV

Man in critical condition after Murfreesboro shooting, police investigating

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot Thursday morning. Officers responded to the Chariot Pointe Apartments, 1710 E. Northfield Blvd., for reports of a shooting at 12:17 a.m. The victim was found in the apartment complex’s parking lot with multiple gunshot...
MURFREESBORO, TN
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man found dead at Limestone Correctional Facility

A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed Friday that an incarcerated individual at Limestone Correctional Facility died last Thursday. Jonathan Cossey, 42, an incarcerated man serving a life sentence for a murder committed in Lauderdale County, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday, according to the ADOC spokesperson.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
fox17.com

Man, 24, critically injured in Murfreesboro shooting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 24-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting Thursday at an apartment complex in Murfreesboro. Murfreesboro Police said the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Chariot Pointe Apartments around 12:17 a.m. Thursday. He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WAFF

Sheriff’s Office: Inmate used bedsheets, water bottle in escape attempt

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Morgan County Jail inmates are facing new charges after deputies say they tried to escape using a rope made of bedding and towels. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says the attempted escape occurred in the recreation yard of the Morgan County Jail on August 4.

