In-person early voting underway in Broward for August primary

Early in-person voting for August Primary underway in Broward 00:55

FORT LAUDERDALE - Early in-person voting for the August 23rd primary election got underway Saturday in Broward County.

Voters who went to the polls said there are many important issues on the ballot, including state senate races, school funding, and the Democratic primary for governor.

"It's important because we need to protect our democracy. It's fragile, especially right now with everything that has been done to undermine our elections. So I wanted to make sure my vote was counted and we can get people in place who actually believe in democracy," said one man.

Click Here to view a sample ballot. There are a number of polling locations across the county.

Saturday is also the last day to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot. It must be requested by 5 p.m. They can either be returned by mail or dropped off at a secure box at an early voting location.

In Broward, Vote-by-Mail ballots can also be dropped off at:

Broward County Governmental Center

115 S. Andrews Ave. Room #102

Fort Lauderdale

7/25/2022 - 8/21/2022 (Monday - Friday) 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8/22 and 8/23 (Monday - Tuesday) 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Voting Equipment Center

1501 NW 40th Avenue

Lauderhill (Entrance In the back of the Lauderhill Mall)

7/25/2022 - 8/23/2022 (Monday - Sunday) 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you decide to do in-person early voting, make sure you come prepared with the proper ID.

Bring a photo id and you also have to bring something with your signature on it. So the best thing to do is bring your driver's license or state identification card because they have both.

And if you're waiting for Election Day, remember you must go to your assigned precinct - and beware, many have changed because of redistricting. Check their voter's information card for the correct polling location.

Florida is a closed primary state. Only voters who are registered members of a political party may vote for their respective party's candidates in a primary election.

Early in-person voting in Miami-Dade got underway last week. It's available at 23 locations and open for eight hours each day.

Click Here for a sample ballot.

Early in-person voting runs through August 21st.