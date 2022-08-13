Read full article on original website
Last person living in ‘Britain’s loneliest street’ is refusing to move
The last person living in what’s been dubbed Britain’s loneliest street is refusing to move out, even though the buildings are due to be demolished.Nick Wisniewski, 66, is the only resident in 128 flats in Stanhope Place, in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire in Scotland, after the last of about 200 residents moved out in December.The eight blocks of flats and other homes in the road are all scheduled to be pulled down because the council wants to redevelop the area.But Mr Wisniewski says the offer from North Lanarkshire council officials of £35,000 plus two years’ rent to move would not be...
BBC
Great British Railways: Deadline approaches for public vote
The deadline is approaching for the public to vote which town or city should be the home of the new body that will run Britain's railways. Birmingham, Crewe, Derby, Doncaster, Newcastle-upon-Tyne and York are all in the running to host the Great British Railways (GBR) headquarters. The public vote closes...
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle
A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
EXCLUSIVE: Millionaire luxury sofa designer and her husband sue neighbour for £770,000 over six-figure loan he never paid back in legal fight that has cost them their five-bed beachfront family home
A millionaire luxury sofa designer is suing her friend and neighbour for more than £770,000 in a bitter dispute over a loan she gave him that he never paid back. Ginny Avison and her husband Andrew were good friends with Glenrick White back in 2014 when he asked them to lend him £210,000 for a multi-million-pound investment in the Caribbean.
Pictured: 'Loving, kind-hearted' boy, 14, whose body was pulled from a Hertfordshire lake as heatwave drowning death toll hits 20
Tributes have been paid to a 'loving and kind-hearted' 14 year-old-boy this evening whose body was pulled from a lake in Hertfordshire earlier this week as the UK's drowning death toll tragically climbed to 20 today. Lewis Agyei-Sekyireh from Enfield got into difficulty in North Met Lake in Cheshunt on...
Neighbours tell of their relief after millionaire, 70, was jailed for six weeks for refusing to tear down 'Britain's best man cave' that he built in illegal 10,000ft extension
Neighbours of a millionaire who illegally built 'Britain's best man cave' have said it is 'the beginning of the end' after the homeowner was jailed for refusing to tear it down. Graham Wildin, 70, will spend six weeks behind bars for not demolishing his 10,000ft extension, which includes a cinema,...
Archie Battersbee’s treatment to end at 2pm on Monday, hospital says in letter
A 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage is set to have his support treatment ended on Monday, despite his mother’s pleas to the Government.Barts Health NHS Trust, which is caring for Archie Battersbee, said in a letter to his parents that “all fluid infusions, medications, including vasopressin will be stopped” at 2pm on August 1.It comes after Archie’s mother, Hollie Dance, urged the Health Secretary to “act immediately” to stop the treatment ending, saying it would be “a flagrant breach” of his rights.The letter, sent over the weekend, and shown to the PA news agency,...
NHS dentistry ‘at tipping point’ with warning that patients will ‘pay the price’
The majority of NHS dental practices in the UK are unable to offer appointments to new adult patients, according to a survey.The British Dental Association (BDA) and BBC identified 8,533 dental practices across the UK that were believed to hold NHS contracts, and attempts were made to call them all.Across England, 91% of NHS practices were not accepting new adult patients, 4,933 of 5,416, rising to 97% in the East Midlands, and 98% in the South West, North West and Yorkshire and the Humber.Of those practices not taking on adults in England, 23% (1,124) said they had an open waiting...
Home Office contractor gives children hotel food containing worms
Family accommodated in a Midlands hotel were sick after eating meal provided by Serco
BBC
Gypsy and Travellers in Wales failed, Senedd report says
A report has painted a damning picture of the state of services for Gypsies, Roma and travellers in Wales. According to a Senedd committee, people face long waits for pitches, rat infestations at sites that can be dangerous, and racism from councillors. It called for immediate action to address "wide-ranging...
BBC
The patients locked in secure hospitals for decades
Scots with learning disabilities and autism have been locked in secure hospitals and psychiatric wards for decades, a BBC investigation has found. They remain unable to get out despite Scottish ministers saying 22 years ago that they should be living independently in the community. BBC Disclosure found one person with...
Disabled woman ‘humiliated’ as pilot tells passengers wheelchair is reason for delay
A Jet2 customer has accused the airline of leaving her “humiliated” after a pilot repeatedly stated that her wheelchair was the cause of a flight delay.Geraldine Freeman, was traveling from Bristol to the Canary island of Tenerife in July when the incident took place.Ms Freeman, who is based in Swindon, told BBC Radio Wiltshire she was treated in a "very undignified way," during a journey that was "embarrassing, uncomfortable, stressful and humiliating”.She alleges that a cabin crew member said “in the event of an emergency, they wouldn’t be coming back for me”, making her feel as though her life...
BBC
Scottish island of Pladda on sale for price of a city flat
A tiny Scottish island in the Firth of Clyde has gone on sale for £350,000. The isle of Pladda, off the coast of Arran, includes a five-bedroom house, a helipad and lighthouse dating back to the 1790s. It has an asking price that could buy a three-bedroom flat in...
NHS in Shropshire declares critical incident over ‘unprecedented pressure’
The NHS in Shropshire has declared a critical incident over “continued and unprecedented” pressure on its services. Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin integrated care system (ICS) said it was experiencing significant levels of demand for all health and care services across the county. The move means that some nonurgent...
BBC
Walrus Freya who became attraction in Norway's Oslo Fjord put down
A walrus that had become a popular attraction in the Oslo Fjord has been put down out of concern for the safety of the public, Norwegian officials say. The walrus, nicknamed Freya, rose to fame after clambering on to boats to sunbathe - sometimes sinking them. People refused warnings not...
BBC
Scottish council workers reject pay offer from Cosla
A union leader has warned that "waste will pile up" after the latest pay offer from Scottish council leaders was rejected. Unison's Johanna Baxter confirmed strike action, saying the 3.5% offer announced on Friday was "derisory". GMB called the Cosla offer "pathetic", while Unite said it was "nowhere near good...
BBC
Avanti West Coast: MP in plea to reconsider suspending rail service
An MP says he will write to a rail operator asking it to reconsider a decision to suspend a direct service from London to Shropshire. Travellers from Shrewsbury, Wellington and Telford Central were advised to use connecting services from Wolverhampton, ahead of Avanti West Coast introducing a reduced timetable on Sunday.
'Let The Battle of Trevalga Commence': Tight-knit community in idyllic Cornish hamlet vow to fight against threat of eviction after trust puts 1,200-acre estate up for sale for £15million
It is an unspoilt coastal hamlet representing a throwback to a bygone time – just as intended. The tenanted manor of Trevalga was placed in a will trust more than 60 years ago so the estate could be 'preserved and improved and as far as possible not sold or broken up'.
UK real pay falls by record 3%, as job vacancies also decline – business live
Wages adjusted for inflation decline at fastest rate in 20 years, while job vacancies fall, as UK grocery price inflation hits 11.6%, highest since 2008
