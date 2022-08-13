Capitol rioter who called police 'weasels' was sentenced to 8 months in federal prison

Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Jon Cherry/Getty Images

A Capitol rioter who pushed through police on January 6 was sentenced to 8 months in prison.

Prosecutors said Glen Simon can be heard on video inciting the crowd.

Simon called police officers "little fucking spineless fucking oath violating little fucking weasels."

A Capitol rioter who called police officers at the scene "little fucking spineless fucking oath violating little fucking weasels" was sentenced to eight months in federal prison on Friday.

Glen Simon pleaded guilty in October to the charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and then again in April after more evidence was discovered, according to t he Justice Department.

Simon had initially pleaded guilty to a class B misdemeanor until a new video of him pushing against a police barricade on January 6 was discovered.

WUSA9 reported that DC District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell questioned prosecutors on why Simon wasn't charged with a felony.

"Why wasn't this defendant charged with obstruction when he was looking for Congress?" Howell asked.

Howell said Simon "helped incite the crowd" by yelling and cursing at law enforcement, NBC News reported.

Simon's attorney's said Simon fell into personal issues in the summer of 2020 that made him susceptible to conspiracy theories. She asked he be sentenced to a probationary sentence with six months of home detention, WUSA9 reported.

However, Howell sentenced Simon to eight months in prison, and a year of supervised release. Simon was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and $500 in restitution for damage done to the Capitol.

"This is not the type of individual I want to be sending out into the community," Howell said. "He's demonstrated, significantly, anger and a belief in conspiracies."

