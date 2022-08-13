ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Capitol rioter who called police 'weasels' was sentenced to 8 months in federal prison

By Sarah Al-Arshani
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31u6aU_0hG6ch6000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O87uR_0hG6ch6000
Pro-Trump protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Jon Cherry/Getty Images

  • A Capitol rioter who pushed through police on January 6 was sentenced to 8 months in prison.
  • Prosecutors said Glen Simon can be heard on video inciting the crowd.
  • Simon called police officers "little fucking spineless fucking oath violating little fucking weasels."

A Capitol rioter who called police officers at the scene "little fucking spineless fucking oath violating little fucking weasels" was sentenced to eight months in federal prison on Friday.

Glen Simon pleaded guilty in October to the charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and then again in April after more evidence was discovered, according to t he Justice Department.

Simon had initially pleaded guilty to a class B misdemeanor until a new video of him pushing against a police barricade  on January 6 was discovered.

WUSA9 reported that DC District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell questioned prosecutors on why Simon wasn't charged with a felony.

"Why wasn't this defendant charged with obstruction when he was looking for Congress?" Howell asked.

Howell said Simon "helped incite the crowd" by yelling and cursing at law enforcement, NBC News reported.

Simon's attorney's said Simon fell into personal issues in the summer of 2020 that made him susceptible to conspiracy theories. She asked he be sentenced to a  probationary sentence with six months of home detention, WUSA9 reported.

However, Howell sentenced Simon to eight months in prison, and a year of supervised release. Simon was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and $500 in restitution for damage done to the Capitol.

"This is not the type of individual I want to be sending out into the community," Howell said. "He's demonstrated, significantly, anger and a belief in conspiracies."

Read the original article on
Business Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Law & Crime

Woman Sentenced to One Year and a Day in Federal Prison for Her Role in $400,000 GoFundMe Scam That ‘Went Viral’

A New Jersey woman behind a $400,000 GoFundMe scam was sentenced by a federal judge on Thursday to serve one year and one day in prison. Katelyn McClure, 32, of Bordentown, New Jersey, had previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in what the U.S. Department of Justice dubbed “a GoFundMe scam that gained nationwide attention.”
BORDENTOWN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Police#Justice Department#Pro Trump#The U S Capitol Building#Dc District Court#Nbc News
CBS Baltimore

FBI says man accused of attempting to kill Brett Kavanaugh said he was 'shooting for 3' justices

(CNN) -- In the weeks before traveling to the Washington, DC area, the man accused of attempting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh researched how to assassinate individuals and said he would be "shooting for 3" justices, according to a search warrant application from the FBI.Nicholas Roske, who prosecutors say traveled to Kavanaugh's home with a pistol, extra ammunition, a tactical knife and other gear, looked up terms like "most effective place to stab someone" and "quietest semi auto rifle," the application states.As part of the investigation, FBI agents are requesting search warrants for Google accounts and online chatlogs...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Washington Examiner

Trump FBI raid: 'Seven chances in 10' Donald gets indicted, former prosecutor says

It’s highly likely that former President Donald Trump will be indicted on federal charges after classified documents were recovered from his Mar-a-Lago residence, according to a former prosecutor. Andrew McCarthy, the former chief assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York, noted he believes there are “7...
POTUS
Business Insider

11 pro-Trump 'fake electors' in Georgia gave interviews for an investigation before realizing they were the targets of the prosecution

On Tuesday, prosecutors said 16 "fake elector" Republicans are targets in their investigation.Eleven of the electors allege they were told they'd be witnesses, so they gave voluntary interviews. Georgia prosecutors investigating whether former President Donald Trump meddled in the state's 2020 election said on Tuesday that 16 Republicans who participated...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

578K+
Followers
38K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy