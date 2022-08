UTAH — Rumors of a meteor after a loud boom and earthquake-like sensations are driving locals from Odgen, Herriman, Park City, and Lehi to social media to compare notes. The National Weather Service tweeted it has video confirmation of the meteor.

Locals that went to social media reported hearing a boom or feeling something like an earthquake around 8:30 a.m.

TownLift will update readers with information as it becomes available.

