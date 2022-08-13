Read full article on original website
Steve Wells, CNY congressional candidate, agrees to live syracuse.com Q&A after ducking debates
Steve Wells, the Republican candidate for Congress who refused to debate his primary opponent and brushed aside most interview requests for nearly three months, has agreed to answer questions in public this week. Wells will participate in a Q and A with syracuse.com at 11 a.m. Thursday, days before the...
Democrats to sue over Onondaga County Legislature’s new political maps
Syracuse, N.Y. – Democrats in the Onondaga County Legislature say they will file a lawsuit this week challenging the legality of new election districts approved last December by the Republican-dominated legislature and signed into law by County Executive Ryan McMahon. The lawsuit will argue that the new maps violate...
waynetimes.com
Primary Day for Republican Congressional candidates is Tuesday, August 23rd
Even though voters recall casting ballots in a Primary in June, they should be aware that another Primary is coming. On Tuesday, August 23rd, registered Republicans in Wayne County will vote again. Three candidates are vying for the Republican line for the 24th Congressional District. This is the seat currently...
Onondaga County lawmakers should have heard public before aquarium vote (Editorial Board Opinion)
Onondaga County legislators were feeling the heat before a controversial vote for the $85 million aquarium earlier this month. They should have had the fortitude to hear from constituents who showed up at midday on a Tuesday to register their viewpoints, mostly in opposition. Instead, legislators stuck to its 30-minute...
Oswego County Legislature Meets At H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse For August Meeting
PULASKI, NY – Pulaski, New York’s historic H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse was the setting for the Thursday, August 11 meeting of the Oswego County Legislature. All but three legislators were present as the meeting began. The minutes of the July meeting were accepted unanimously. Pulaski Mayor Jan Tighe...
Former candidate endorses Josh Riley for Congress
Former New York 22nd Congressional candidate Vanessa Fajans-Turner announced that she is endorsing Democrat Josh Riley in the new 19th Congressional District.
wxhc.com
Cortland County to Execute Memorandum of Understanding With City
A unanimous decision came from the Cortland County Building & Grounds Committee meeting on August 9th at 10am. The decision to authorize a memorandum of understanding with the City of Cortland for city court space within the County Courthouse was approved with mover Ann Homer, Committee member. The move will...
New York reproductive care eroding amid Catholic-secular hospital mergers
For the last few years, New York leaders have worked to solidify abortion protections — and fast-tracked such measures this year after a draft decision was leaked that correctly predicted the U.S. Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade. But there is an erosion in women’s health care that...
nystateofpolitics.com
5 upstate races to watch in New York primaries for Congress
It’s been a tumultuous year for New York’s delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives. Following the 2020 Census, the state lost a seat in Congress, lowering its representation in Washington to 26 members. This was followed by a politically messy redistricting process and months-long legal battle that resulted in a bifurcated primary election in the unusual voting month of August. Two incumbents bowed out of seeking re-election, candidates jumped to running in different districts multiple times, powerful incumbents were forced to run against one another, and two congressmen resigned this spring, prompting two special elections for two districts that will no longer exist in just over four months at the same time as primary elections for the very districts that will replace them.
Public weighs in on Upstate-Crouse merger with mix of praise, skepticism at forum
Syracuse, NY – After suffering a massive stroke 3 ½ years ago, Mark Hall counted the seconds as an ambulance rushed him to Crouse Hospital. He was in Crouse for a week, then transferred to Upstate University Hospital for another three weeks. Hall said he got excellent care at both hospitals.
yonkerstimes.com
The New, NY Gun Laws; How to Enforce Them and Should Automatic Weapons be Banned?
For a long time in New York State, it was very difficult to obtain a concealed carry gun permit. I can remember my dad, a retired NYPD Lieutenant, talk about how tough it was and how that was a GOOD thing, and a way to protect the public, and law enforcement, from armed and dangerous persons.
urbancny.com
Syracuse Land Bank Properties: 125 Elmhurst Ave. & 160 Didama St.
The primary purpose of the Greater Syracuse Land Bank is to return vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax-delinquent properties to productive use in ways that support the community’s long-range vision for its future. “We do this by acquiring these properties, stabilizing them, selling them to responsible buyers for redevelopment, and...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Progressives push Hochul to pick new chief judge who 'defends democracy'
More than 110 organizations penned a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday, urging her to nominate a new chief judge to the Court of Appeals with qualities who will prioritize protecting New York's most vulnerable populations, citing a culture of dysfunction within the state court system. The letter calls...
Underfunded ‘supervised release’ programs in NY struggle to keep up
Albany, N.Y. — Underfunded and often overwhelmed, New York’s “supervised release” programs are struggling to help reduce recidivism among the people they’re designed to help keep out of jail. Data analyzed by the Times Union suggests that the challenge is most acute when someone is...
New York State is enacting new traffic safety laws
New York State is enacting new traffic safety laws that will address speeding and hit and run fines.
Governor Hochul announces effort to prevent speeding
This coming week is speed awareness week for New York State and Governor Kathy Hochul says that patrols will be escalated. During the same week last year, state law enforcement issued 23,087 speeding tickets.
NewsChannel 36
Major Increase Announced in New York's Red Flag Law Usage
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - A major increase in applications for Extreme Risk Protection Orders under New York's Red Flag Law was announced with more ERPOs filed in the last three months than in all of 2021. The increase comes after Governor Kathy Hochul took action in the wake of the...
These 7 Counties in New York State Had The Most Evictions This Year
Lots of landlords in New York State had a rough couple of years in 2020 and 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic stopped almost all evictions around the state. But this year, in 2022, data shows that evictions are back in action, although not at the same levels they were at in 2019, prior to the pandemic. Compared to other states, New York has pretty strict rules about evictions and the legal process to kick a tenant out.
urbancny.com
New York State Attorney General Letitia James Announces “Utica” Community Gun Buyback
New York State Attorney General Letitia James Community Gun Buyback In collaboration with the City of Utica Police Department. When & Where: Saturday, August 27, 2022 10am-1pm Utica Recreation Center 220 Memorial Parkway Utica, NY 13501 Gun Buy Back to be held in the Upper Parking Lot off of Elm Street. “Click” on link for downloadable flier OAG-GunBuyback-Utica-August27.
Join the Fort Oswego Commemoration Aug. 14
OSWEGO – A white flag was hoisted over Fort Oswego on the west side of the mouth of the Oswego River at around 10 a.m. on Aug. 14, 1756. Two British officers came out to negotiate terms of surrender, and all firing of cannon back and forth across the river ceased. French Major-General Louis-Joseph, Marquis de Montcalm sent an officer across the river to tell the British commander “the garrison should render themselves prisoners of war and that the French troops should forthwith take possession” of Oswego.
