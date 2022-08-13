Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Boxing Scene
Figueroa To Broner: Don't Use Mental Health As Excuse Now; You've Been Undisciplined, Not Taking Camp Seriously
The pre-dawn admission of mental health issues preventing Adrien Broner from moving forward with his next fight has garnered sympathy from many in the industry. Not included among that list is the opponent he left behind in the process. Omar Figueroa was not in a forgiving mood upon learning that...
Photos: Teofimo Lopez knocks out Pedro Campa in comeback fight
Former 135-pound champion Teofimo Lopez stopped Pedro Campa in seven rounds in his debut at 140 Saturday in Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
Video: Teofimo Lopez Talks Campa, Ryan Garcia, Moving Up, More
Video By Ryan Burton - Teofimo Lopez Interview - It has been nearly two years since Teofimo Lopez has fought on ESPN, and the former lightweight king is primed to return in devastating fashion. Lopez will make his junior welterweight debut Saturday evening in the 10-round main event against Pedro "Roca" Campa at the Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas. (photos by Mikey Williams)
mmanews.com
Fighters React to Vera’s KO Win Over Cruz At UFC San Diego
Marlon Vera picked up the biggest victory of his career when he knocked out former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz in the main event of UFC San Diego. Cruz has always had one of the most unique fighting styles in the sport, and even at age 37 his movement and footwork were clearly causing problems for Vera at the start of the fight. “Chito” flashed his power with an early knockdown, but Cruz recovered quickly and got right back to out landing the 29-year-old.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boxing Scene
Figueroa: We Don't Know What Happened In Ramos Fight; Didn't Feel Legs Under Me
Omar Figueroa Jr. baffled fans the night he boxed Abel Ramos. Oddsmakers favored Figueroa when their welterweight bout was announced, but Figueroa’s poor, peculiar performance against Ramos in May 2021 left skeptics questioning the former WBC lightweight champion’s commitment to his boxing career. Ramos battered Figueroa for most of their entirely one-sided, six-round fight, in which Figueroa utilized an unusual style that wasn’t an approach Figueroa practiced during training camp for the Ramos match.
Boxing Scene
Wilfredo Mendez Injures Knee, Upcoming Fight is Pushed Back
Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico – Former 105-pound world champion of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), Wilfredo 'Bimbito' Méndez from Trujillo Alto, suffered a knee injury so his main fight next Saturday, August 20th in Trujillo Alto against Israel Vázquez, from Bayamón, has been postponed until further notice.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Not Buying Fury's Retirement, Sees It as Publicity Stunt on Eve of Usyk-Joshua
Eddie Hearn, promoter of Anthony Joshua, believes Tyson Fury's most recent retirement is nothing more than a publicity stunt to take away from of the shine from Joshua's upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua will attempt to reclaim the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight belts when he faces Usyk on...
Boxing Scene
Marlen Esparza: WBO Title Is What I'm Going For, What I Want Next
Marlen Esparza took the fight she was required to honor to keep her unified championship reign intact. The plan moving forward is to collect the rest of the flyweight hardware. Houston’s Esparza retained her lineal/WBA/WBC/Ring Magazine flyweight crown following a ten-round, unanimous decision win over Venezuela’s Eva Guzman at Dickies...
RELATED PEOPLE
Boxing Scene
Jose Enrique Vivas Grinds Out Split Decision Win Over Edy Valencia In Slugfest
Jose Enrique Vivas went toe-to-toe with Edy Valencia for eight straight rounds to return to the win column the hard way. The Mexican featherweight grinded out a hard fought split decision win as a result. Judge Lisa Giampa (78-74) scored in favor of Valencia, overruled by Patricia Morse Jarman (77-75) and Tim Cheatham (77-75) who ruled in favor of Vivas in the final ESPN+ preliminary bout Saturday evening at Resorts World Casino in Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
Former Middleweight Titlist David Lemieux Announces Retirement
Light of heart and head held high, Laval boxer David Lemieux is retiring from competition. The ex-IBF middle-weight Champion of the World has not only made boxing history with his unforgettable performances, he has also been a foundation of the Eye of the Tiger story. Eye Of The Tiger Management...
Boxing Scene
Golovkin: Canelo's Achieved A lot, But There Are Questions on How He Did That, What He Used
The animosity between Gennadiy Golovkin and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez was significantly elevated in 2018 - after Canelo tested positive for banned substance Clenbuterol, which postponed their rematch. Golovkin would call Canelo a cheater and questioned his past performances - including his ability to take big shots in their 2017 encounter...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez Ready For All At 140: I'll Take All Their Dreams Away, Here To Be Their Nightmare
Teofimo Lopez is not averse to the idea of taking at least one more non-title fight in pursuit of his goal to become a two-division champion. The idea of next facing unbeaten contenders Ryan Garcia or Arnold Barboza—or perhaps both—is the most realistic option amidst a largely unrealistic immediate future that includes a straightaway shot at the 140-pound crown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez: A Lot Of People Been Talking About 140 Now That I'm Up Here
There exists the potential for a major turnover in the 140-pound junior welterweight division. Teofimo Lopez Jr. doesn’t view his arrival as being in the right place at the right time, but as the cause for the revolution. “A lot of people have been talking about 140 now that...
Boxing Scene
Joseph Parker To Joe Joyce: I'm Gonna Beat Your Ass Up, Get You Out Of There
Joe Joyce’s concrete chin has been perhaps his greatest strength during his steady climb toward a heavyweight title shot. The hulking knockout artist’s ability to take even the flushest punches from big, strong opponents has helped him overcome defensive flaws that might’ve led less durable boxers to knockout defeats. Joseph Parker predicted that’s all about to end.
Boxing Scene
Puello Pumped For Akhmedov: I'm Ready To Be Crowned WBA Champion!
Alberto Puello is only days away from his high stakes bout with Batyr Akhmedov, as they collide for the vacant WBA junior welterweight belt. The bout is part of a Showtime televised quadrupleheader, on Saturday, August 20, from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.
Boxing Scene
Sunny Edwards Wants Martinez, Jesse Rodriguez and Then Nakatani
Sunny Edwards is focused on securing a three-fight global tour which starts in Mexico later this year and ends on a “massive” night in Japan. The IBF flyweight champion is hoping to land a unification clash with WBC titleholder Julio Cesar Martinez and ‘Showtime’ is happy to travel his rival’s backyard for the fight.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya On Garcia Facing Davis, Lopez: I Think Both Fights Could Be Made
Oscar De La Hoya was in Las Vegas as a fan of the sport but also as part of a business trip. The Hall of Fame former six-division champion and head of Golden Boy Promotions sat ringside to watch Brooklyn’s Teofimo Lopez Jr. (17-1, 13KOs) rebound from his lone defeat with a seventh-round stoppage of Mexico’s Pedro Campa (34-2-1, 23KOs) at Resorts World Casino in Las Vegas. His interest in the ESPN main event was both out of friendship with the former lightweight champ and to scout a potential opponent for unbeaten contender Ryan Garcia.
Boxing Scene
Three Heavyweight Fights Impacted By Fury Retirement And WBC Deadline
The latest retirement announcement by Tyson Fury has prompted action by his last remaining tie to the sport. It also significantly impacts the importance of three relevant heavyweight fights all scheduled within the next nine weeks. A two-week deadline has been issued by the World Boxing Council (WBC) for Fury...
Boxing Scene
Vergil Ortiz: As Long As There's A Path To World Title, I Want To Fight Anyone That's In My Way
Vergil Ortiz Jr. hopes to figure out his next move soon, even as there remains a logjam at the top of the welterweight division. All of the major hardware is currently occupied by Errol Spence (28-0, 22KOs; WBA/WBC/IBF) and Terence Crawford (38-0, 29KOs; WBO), who for months have been working out terms for a potential showdown later this year. The top contenders in the division are forced to play the waiting game, though with fighters like Ortiz already making moves to secure their place in line for when a title shot becomes available.
Boxing Scene
Video: Keyshawn Davis, Bruce Carrington on Lopez Stopping Campa
Bruce Carrington, Keyshawn Davis Interview - (Video by Ryan Burton) - Bruce Carrington, Keyshawn Davis were ringside in Las Vegas, to watch former unified world champion Teofimo Lopez (17-1, 13 KOs) make his junior welterweight debut with a seventh round stoppage of Pedro Campa (34-2-1, 23 KOs). It was Lopez's...
Comments / 0