How to Legally Dispose of Old Gasoline in the Hudson Valley, NY?
So you have old gasoline in the garage? What do you do with it? Is it just straight gas or did you mix it with oil? Here's another big question? How long has it been there? Did you put that stabilizer in it? Old gas can cause you issues in your equipment too, so what should you do with it?
Myths? Is It Legal to Have Your Tires Chalked in New York State?
Recently there was a court case in Michigan that deemed the chalking of tires to be a violation of a person's constitutional rights. Wow. Anyone else remember the days when you would park someplace and the police would be out there in force, and the only way for them to really check how long you had been parked in a spot was to chalk your tires?
Amtrak Offering Direct Service To New York State Fair
As summer winds down and the kids get ready to head back to school, getting the family to the Great New York State Fair will be easier than ever this year. Amtrak has announced that they are offering direct service from places all over New York state right to the front gates of the state fair.
mynbc5.com
Man drowns in northern New York
ALTONA, N.Y. — A Northern New York man drowned on Friday morning after swimming in Miner Lake in Altona. New York State Police said Donald Perry, 60, was found near his kayak. There were no signs of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of...
NY begins week-long crackdown on speeding
A week-long crackdown begins for speeders around New York state.
Why Are So Many Fish Dying In New York Waters This Summer?
According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, thousands of dead menhaden, also known as bunker have washed up on the shores New York this summer along the shores of the Long Island Sound. Large dye-offs of bunker are not totally rare given a number of factors. This summer, many of those environmental variables were more than evident in July, causing massive fatalities of the ever popular bait-fish.
Upstate New York infested with spotted lanternfly, Schumer says
Upstate New York wineries and crops are at risk from the Spotted Lanternfly, which has now reached an infestation level, US Senator Chuck Schumer said on Sunday.
Capital District Among Regions In NY That Have Been 'Infested' By Invasive Insect, Schumer Says
Parts of New York that have been infested this year with an invasive insect that puts crops at risk, US Sen. Chuck Schumer announced. Schumer said in an announcement on Sunday, Aug. 14, that nearly every region in upstate New York has seen the invasive spotted lanternfly, and the insect could cost the state millions of dollars if it is not contained.
Police: Flushing man drowns in Lake Taghkanic
After a four-hour search on Lake Taghkanic Saturday, first responders found a Flushing man dead.
Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind
There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recently after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to officials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
Governor Hochul announces effort to prevent speeding
This coming week is speed awareness week for New York State and Governor Kathy Hochul says that patrols will be escalated. During the same week last year, state law enforcement issued 23,087 speeding tickets.
waer.org
Amtrak to provide direct train transportation to New York State Fair
Amtrak will be offering direct transportation to the New York State Fair. From Aug. 24 to Sept. 5 Amtrak will stop at the New York State Fairgrounds station giving riders immediate access to the event. Fairgoers can skip tolls, road traffic, and parking fees once they arrive. There is also...
If You Find Lost Money, Can You Legally Keep It In New York State?
If you find abandoned or lost cash in New York State, can you keep it? New York State Police are seeking the public's help in finding the owner of some lost money that was turned in to authorities. Police didn't disclose how much money was in the bag, but they did say that it included keys, deposit slips and the cash. The black "Jundun” plastic zipper bag was found near Chestnut Ridge Road and Walsh Road in the town of Sullivan. It was turned over to an NYSP Trooper by a good Samaritan.
I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?
Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
northcountrynow.com
Spotlight on Grasse River Hemp in Canton
St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will host a Business Spotlight on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Grasse River Hemp, 6900 County Route 27, Canton, from 5 to 7 p.m. There is a $5 admission at the door, with door prizes, food and networking. For more info: (315) 386-4000. Here, Joe and Madison, of Grasse River Hemp, show off their hemp plants and tractor at Northern Limits Farm in Canton. STLC photo.
New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All New York State residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program —SNAP— will receive the maximum level of food benefits for the month of August. Gov. Kathy Hoshul made the announcement Monday, saying all households in the program will get a supplemental allotment in August, even if they have already […]
DEC calls for pool owners to watch out for beetles
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is making a call out to anyone with a pool. Next time you go out to take a dip, keep an eye out for an invasive insect that could cause significant harm to New York's natural ecosystem.
$50k Powerball tickets sold in Ontario County, NYC
A winning ticket has four matching numbers and a matching Powerball.
Enjoy A Jurassic Sized Experience At Upstate New York’s Dino Zone
Travel back in time to the age of the dinosaurs as you enter Upstate New York's only permanent life-sized dinosaur exhibit. Dino Zone is located in the newly renovated Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital located at the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science and Technology (MOST). Visitors will learn what...
informnny.com
St. Lawrence County hosting online property tax foreclosure auction
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County is set to host an online real estate auction next month. According to the officials, 85 parcels for located across St. Lawrence County for Tax Foreclosed Real Properties will be up for auction. All interested parties are required to complete...
