ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 5

Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Myths? Is It Legal to Have Your Tires Chalked in New York State?

Recently there was a court case in Michigan that deemed the chalking of tires to be a violation of a person's constitutional rights. Wow. Anyone else remember the days when you would park someplace and the police would be out there in force, and the only way for them to really check how long you had been parked in a spot was to chalk your tires?
TRAFFIC
94.3 Lite FM

Amtrak Offering Direct Service To New York State Fair

As summer winds down and the kids get ready to head back to school, getting the family to the Great New York State Fair will be easier than ever this year. Amtrak has announced that they are offering direct service from places all over New York state right to the front gates of the state fair.
TRAFFIC
mynbc5.com

Man drowns in northern New York

ALTONA, N.Y. — A Northern New York man drowned on Friday morning after swimming in Miner Lake in Altona. New York State Police said Donald Perry, 60, was found near his kayak. There were no signs of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of...
ALTONA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mid Hudson Bridge#Commercial Vehicles#Hudson River#Murals#Ny State Bridge Authority#Kingston Rhinecliff
Q 105.7

Why Are So Many Fish Dying In New York Waters This Summer?

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, thousands of dead menhaden, also known as bunker have washed up on the shores New York this summer along the shores of the Long Island Sound. Large dye-offs of bunker are not totally rare given a number of factors. This summer, many of those environmental variables were more than evident in July, causing massive fatalities of the ever popular bait-fish.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Hudson Valley Post

Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind

There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recently after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to officials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
waer.org

Amtrak to provide direct train transportation to New York State Fair

Amtrak will be offering direct transportation to the New York State Fair. From Aug. 24 to Sept. 5 Amtrak will stop at the New York State Fairgrounds station giving riders immediate access to the event. Fairgoers can skip tolls, road traffic, and parking fees once they arrive. There is also...
TRAFFIC
96.1 The Eagle

If You Find Lost Money, Can You Legally Keep It In New York State?

If you find abandoned or lost cash in New York State, can you keep it? New York State Police are seeking the public's help in finding the owner of some lost money that was turned in to authorities. Police didn't disclose how much money was in the bag, but they did say that it included keys, deposit slips and the cash. The black "Jundun” plastic zipper bag was found near Chestnut Ridge Road and Walsh Road in the town of Sullivan. It was turned over to an NYSP Trooper by a good Samaritan.
LehighValleyLive.com

I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?

Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
northcountrynow.com

Spotlight on Grasse River Hemp in Canton

St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will host a Business Spotlight on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Grasse River Hemp, 6900 County Route 27, Canton, from 5 to 7 p.m. There is a $5 admission at the door, with door prizes, food and networking. For more info: (315) 386-4000. Here, Joe and Madison, of Grasse River Hemp, show off their hemp plants and tractor at Northern Limits Farm in Canton. STLC photo.
CANTON, NY
WETM 18 News

New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All New York State residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program —SNAP— will receive the maximum level of food benefits for the month of August. Gov. Kathy Hoshul made the announcement Monday, saying all households in the program will get a supplemental allotment in August, even if they have already […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWLP

DEC calls for pool owners to watch out for beetles

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is making a call out to anyone with a pool. Next time you go out to take a dip, keep an eye out for an invasive insect that could cause significant harm to New York's natural ecosystem.
Star 93.9

Enjoy A Jurassic Sized Experience At Upstate New York’s Dino Zone

Travel back in time to the age of the dinosaurs as you enter Upstate New York's only permanent life-sized dinosaur exhibit. Dino Zone is located in the newly renovated Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital located at the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science and Technology (MOST). Visitors will learn what...
MUSEUMS
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy