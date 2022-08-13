Read full article on original website
Mid-week heatwave forecast to envelop Western WA
Another period of warmer than average weather is on tap this week. Higher pressure aloft over the Rocky Mountain region, already producing hot dry weather there, is expected to bulge over the Pacific NW by mid-week. This weather feature is forecast to push temperatures back up into the 80s across much of the North Sound, and potentially above 90 degrees in even warmer locations such as the Cascade valleys.
Warmer week ahead for Western Washington
Seattle - The work week is starting off dry and sunny with temperatures expected to soar to the 90s at least one day this week in Seattle. The view from the FOX 13 Capitol Hill camera was gorgeous this morning. Starting off sunny, Monday will be a bit warmer with...
Warm up in the way!
Seattle - Overnight lows will fall into the mid-upper 50s for the majority of us tomorrow. I'm watching for patchy fog to develop - especially when it comes to the coast and South Sound. This will quickly lift, and we can then get ready for lots of sunshine!. Temperatures will...
These areas of WA are likely to get hotter – but people keep moving there
Already this year, the Tri-Cities saw a record-breaking heat wave of 100 degrees or higher for 11 straight days.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-19 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT THURSDAY NIGHT BELOW 2000 FEET * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures in the Cascade Valleys in the upper 90s and approaching 100 degrees are expected on Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will remain in the 60s. This will pose a very high risk of heat-related illness for locations below 2000 feet. * WHERE...West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes and West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes. * WHEN...From noon Wednesday to midnight PDT Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for much of the population, especially those who are heat sensitive and those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
Fire spreads to all 3 levels of West Seattle home
SEATTLE — A fire spread to all three levels of a house in West Seattle overnight. Seattle fire tweeted photos of the fire in the 4000 block of 35th Avenue Southwest, which was reported at around 2:30 a.m. on Monday. Crews quickly got the fire under control. No injuries...
10 free things to do in Washington state
The Seattle Public Library is an architectural marvel that offers free programming such as readings and classes © Stephanie Braconnier / Shutterstock. Washington state encompasses such a large and varied terrain that, depending on your travel plans, your budget could either be rock-bottom or luxury—or a combination of both.
3 boats destroyed in fire on Lake Washington Sunday night
Three boats were destroyed in a fire at a marina on Lake Washington Sunday night. A building at the marina was also damaged in the fire.
WATCH: Black bear, nursing elk among animals seen on I-90 wildlife crossings
Near SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Video from the Washington State Department of Transportation shows the amount of activity on the Interstate 90 wildlife crossings this summer. WSDOT tweeted the video last week, which showed an elk calf nursing, a black bear running and a herd of 55 elk. The...
Fruits, flowers and bees aplenty in Arlington farm fete
ARLINGTON — Pick a bucket of blueberries, trim a bunch of lavender, or marvel at an eye-popping field of dahlias. Those are just a few of the activities Arlington-area farms are offering for the first-ever Arlington Farm Tour Weekend which continues today and Sunday. It’s a new event to highlight the contributions of local farms.
Water service restored in West Seattle after water main break
SEATTLE - Seattle Public Utilities has restored service to those who were without water for a period of time as a result of a water main break in Seattle on Monday afternoon. Six units of an apartment complex on SW Holden St. were evacuated due to damage from the water main break.
Day In, Day Out festival brings more than just music to Seattle
SEATTLE - All weekend, thousands are flocking to downtown Seattle for the Day In, Day Out Festival, but the event means much more than music for the city. Organizers say about 5,000 to 6,000 people are packing into the grounds at the Seattle Center each day for the festival. "We’re...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Lightning storms ignite 13 new wildfires in Eastern Washington
This week’s lightning storms ignited 13 new wildfires in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Spokesperson Robin DeMario told KIRO Newsradio about half are near Cle Elum, but not a threat to homes. Steep cliffs are helping stop the fires’ spread. Many of the fires have started in areas of...
Growing trash, tents on Interurban Trail causing concerns
A trail stretching from Seattle to Everett normally provides miles of solitude for walkers, joggers and bicyclists, but people are now saying the Interurban Trail is being filled with trash and tents. People KIRO 7 talked with in the Bitter Lake area said every time they come to the trail,...
Just Around the Corner: Everett’s Despi Delite Bakery
Knowing that I’m always interested to try new eateries in the area, a friend mentioned that I needed to go to a bakery in Everett, near Funko Field. “It’s the best,” he said. Sunday, my wife and I were driving around and decided to go to...
This Is Washington's Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure looked to data from Zillow and Redfin to find the most expensive suburb in every state.
Thunderstorms rack the Puget Sound region, leaving thousands without power
A series of lightning storms in the Puget Sound region has left thousands without power Wednesday morning. Fife, Dash point, Browns point, at least 9,000 customers are without power because of lightning strikes. Fife City Hall and the Community and Aquatic Center are closed to the public today. The pool...
Destinations: The return of CHOMP! - a major food festival in Redmond - Saturday, August 20, 2022
Contrary to popular opinion, CHOMP! is not this summer’s latest sequel to Jaws, Jurassic Park or even Little Shop of Horrors. It is, in fact, a free, family-friendly, day-long event which focuses on sustainability, healthy food and social justice. Even with these strong underpinnings, CHOMP! is a fun new...
Washington State’s Mysterious Mima Mounds Feels Like an Alien World
Check Out The Mysterious Mima Mounds In Washington State. One of the most unusual places to visit in Washington State almost feels like an alien world. 445 Acres Of Unusual Bumps Populate This Washington State Nature Preserve. Unusual land bumps can be found in the Mima Mounds Natural Area Preserve....
Where to Get Oysters in Seattle
Seattle is a culturally diverse city with a rich culinary scene. It’s a particularly great destination for fans of seafood, as Seattle’s cool waters favor oyster growing. Moreover, there are dozens of oyster bars around the city. As a seafood enthusiast, I love coming to Seattle when I...
